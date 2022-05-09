 Skip to content
(WHYY)   Georgia cops pull over suspicious vehicle for marijuana trafficking, if by suspicious they mean a ladies lacrosse team from a historically Black college   (whyy.org) divider line
61
    More: Asinine, Delaware, Police, Historically black colleges and universities, official said Georgia law, Georgia, Bus, Delaware State University, Kennesaw State University  
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
how in an everloving mahen' hell was the search even allowable.

/oh, wait, right
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

tintar: how in an everloving mahen' hell was the search even allowable.

/oh, wait, right


That's for a judge to decide which we'll never find out because they didn't find anything.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What are the rules about charter busses and searches? Did the driver consent?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rural white deputies in GA acting on their racist views is not surprising.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

JessieL: Did the driver consent?


One would assume.  I'd think it would be  pretty easy to intimidate a charter driver with threats like "you'll be stuck here for hours while we get a warrant."
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

WickerNipple: JessieL: Did the driver consent?

One would assume.  I'd think it would be  pretty easy to intimidate a charter driver with threats like "you'll be stuck here for hours while we get a warrant."


I would be surprised if the charter agreement didn't include some verbiage regarding police interactions, stating company policy to cooperate with law enforcement, and the customer agreeing not to bring any contraband aboard.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

WickerNipple: JessieL: Did the driver consent?

One would assume.  I'd think it would be  pretty easy to intimidate a charter driver with threats like "you'll be stuck here for hours while we get a warrant."


You'd think that lawyers for the company would drill them on never consenting to anything, but who knows.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

JessieL: WickerNipple: JessieL: Did the driver consent?

One would assume.  I'd think it would be  pretty easy to intimidate a charter driver with threats like "you'll be stuck here for hours while we get a warrant."

You'd think that lawyers for the company would drill them on never consenting to anything, but who knows.


right? the company wants to be liable for jack and shiate.

oh, I'm sure the passengers "signed" some unknown contract by buying a ticket, but.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The American South is not a good place for anyone to visit.  Minorities are guaranteed to have issues with the white supremacists down that way.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The American South is not a good place for anyone to visit.  Minorities are guaranteed to have issues with the white supremacists down that way.


Wait til next year when they'll have to consent to ultrasounds to prove they aren't pregnant before GA will even let them leave the state.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Smells like a setup.  The cops knew this was a lacrosse team. It wouldn't surprise me if some pissed off opponent tipped them off to some seriously bullshiat claims about smuggling pot.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The American South is not a good place for anyone to visit.  Minorities are guaranteed to have issues with the white supremacists down that way.


probably still highly recommended -

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


/Lovecraft Country made me so very, very happy, at certain points in the story
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you ever played lacrosse.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHYY indeed
 
AriadneN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ransacked luggage? Betcha there will be some missing undergarments.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The American South is not a good place for anyone to visit.  Minorities are guaranteed to have issues with the white supremacists down that way.


I've been assured voting will fix this.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the cop douchelords who vote for representation that Biden wants us to be unitycomitybipartisan with.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Have you ever played lacrosse.....

[Fark user image image 320x240]


Based on my experience being around laxers (yes, that's what they call themselves) in both HS and college, everyone would say yes.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is suspicion of marijuana trafficking in the first place? That sounds like some seriously made up bullshiat right there.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If there is something in there that is questionable, please tell me now because if we find it, guess what? We're not gonna be able to help you. ... Marijuana is still illegal in the state of Georgia."

So if they find something they won't be able to help, buuut telling them about it will? How exactly?

Farking pigs.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the officer know they were lacrosse players or is that a non-factor?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: WickerNipple: JessieL: Did the driver consent?

One would assume.  I'd think it would be  pretty easy to intimidate a charter driver with threats like "you'll be stuck here for hours while we get a warrant."

You'd think that lawyers for the company would drill them on never consenting to anything, but who knows.


That's pretty actively suicidal for any company - refuse to cooperate with the police on a regular basis and they will make life hell for all company vehicles
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Marcus Aurelius: The American South is not a good place for anyone to visit.  Minorities are guaranteed to have issues with the white supremacists down that way.

I've been assured voting will fix this.


You have to vote with your marker pressed VERY HARD so the circle is VERY DARK. Otherwise you just haven't voted hard enough.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: That's pretty actively suicidal for any company - refuse to cooperate with the police on a regular basis and they will make life hell for all company vehicles


Codicil:  Not claiming it's right, just, correct or anything else - just that this is realistically what's going to happen if you try it
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Did the officer know they were lacrosse players or is that a non-factor?


it's the south. what do you think?

/i'm sure it had nothing to do with there being a bus full of black faces
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not justifying any of the actions in this situation; but the idea that cops would apologize for a legally executed search is ridiculous.

The staff at the DMV don't apologize when you have to get a license, and the IRS doesn't apologize when you have to pay taxes. Nobody apologizes when you get summoned for jury duty.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AriadneN: Ransacked luggage? Betcha there will be some missing undergarments.


There is profit in stealing underwear if you know the secret step
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bunch of those women are probably on sports scholarships. I don't normally support litigiousness, but if anyone's school funding is at risk, I hope lawyers get on those cops like ticks.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So, I was watching women's lacrosse the other night ..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The American South is not a good place for anyone to visit.  Minorities are guaranteed to have issues with the white supremacists down that way.


ftfy

/who the hell wants to live in a microwaved swamp?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Marcus Aurelius: The American South is not a good place for anyone to visit.  Minorities are guaranteed to have issues with the white supremacists down that way.

I've been assured voting will fix this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I'm not justifying any of the actions in this situation; but the idea that cops would apologize for a legally executed search is ridiculous.


so you're saying the lacrosse team are lying?
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I'm not justifying any of the actions in this situation; but the idea that cops would apologize for a legally executed search is ridiculous.

The staff at the DMV don't apologize when you have to get a license, and the IRS doesn't apologize when you have to pay taxes. Nobody apologizes when you get summoned for jury duty.


So things that are mandated by law are now the same as the sheriff deciding on his own to initiate a drug search for a moving violation? That is quite an apt comparison you made there.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone born and raised in Georgia into my early adulthood, I would like to say one thing to the cops:
WhatthefarkiswrongwithyouandyourknukledraggingcrackerbackwoodsraciststerotypicalperfectexampleofwhyitwassofarkinghardformetotryandfailtoprovetoeveryoneinalltheotherstatesihavelivedinthatnoteveryonethatwasfromgeorgiawasalowIQcavemanthatexpectstheirwomentobepregnantandalloftheotherracestoliveinfearofthebigbadbadgedwhitefarkerwithabadge?
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stop and frisk" -- especially black young ladies driving along the interstate.

"Probable cause" is the fraud perpetrated on American society.  An audit of "we stopped you for the license plate light being out" would reveal a high level of fraud and 100% waste of time.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The American South is not a good place for anyone to visit.  Minorities are guaranteed to have issues with the white supremacists down that way.


One can get some really , *REALLY* good food down there , and there's a pretty good chance it's from a Person colour who owns the joint and employs the same , so that's crap. Don't use a crop duster to paint a shed my friend. please.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube Wf4cea5oObY
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Georgia resident here, in North GA in the mountains. It is almost like 2 or 3 states to be honest. North GA doesn't feel tense and troubled, there's a pretty wide mix of colors up here and I have not yet witnessed anything inappropriate personally. Yeah occasionally someone has a Trump or rebel flag, I'm told we cannot make those people any smarter or change their ways lol.

The area in central GA in/around ATL is like its own special zone. There seems to be lots of tension in the air there, I try to stay away. Lots of bad history that can be hard to forget.

South GA down where this video was, is exactly like you would think. Really backward, rebel flags everywhere, tense, dangerous. One should generally stay away from this area too. Savannah GA is really quite beautiful and friendly though for a weekend, wouldn't want to live there.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

alienated: Marcus Aurelius: The American South is not a good place for anyone to visit.  Minorities are guaranteed to have issues with the white supremacists down that way.

One can get some really , *REALLY* good food down there , and there's a pretty good chance it's from a Person colour who owns the joint and employs the same , so that's crap. Don't use a crop duster to paint a shed my friend. please.


you could be serving god's own dinner down there, and white supremacists would still ruin a PoC's day.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JessieL: WickerNipple: JessieL: Did the driver consent?

One would assume.  I'd think it would be  pretty easy to intimidate a charter driver with threats like "you'll be stuck here for hours while we get a warrant."

You'd think that lawyers for the company would drill them on never consenting to anything, but who knows.


Pot Brothers at Law | TIP of the day #STFU Friday with Michael RAPAPORT
Youtube kMfAwICiIzk
 
Daraymann
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Let me guess, Fox "news" will be all upset cause them Liberals weren't wearing masks.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Racists cops are racists.

Racist people are defending racist cops.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"One of my student athletes asks the question, 'How did this go from a routine traffic stop to dogs sniffing for narcotics, animals going through our things?' And he says on these highways that they often see charter buses smuggling narcotics or people and they have to be vigilant to stop that from happening."

I'm calling BS on this but just for the hell of it I would demand a list of all charter buses they pulled over in the past 3 years and how many were found to be smuggling narcotics or people.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Marcus Aurelius: The American South is not a good place for anyone to visit.  Minorities are guaranteed to have issues with the white supremacists down that way.

I've been assured voting will fix this.


You are bad at this, comrade.
Putin must not be paying well.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some sore loser ass#%^* on an opposing team make an anonymous tip?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Karma Chameleon: Marcus Aurelius: The American South is not a good place for anyone to visit.  Minorities are guaranteed to have issues with the white supremacists down that way.

I've been assured voting will fix this.

You are bad at this, comrade.
Putin must not be paying well.


Wow.

You're dumb enough to think that voting will fix this.

After decades of evidence that it won't.

Wow.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Marcus Aurelius: The American South is not a good place for anyone to visit.  Minorities are guaranteed to have issues with the white supremacists down that way.

I've been assured voting will fix this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Begoggle: Karma Chameleon: Marcus Aurelius: The American South is not a good place for anyone to visit.  Minorities are guaranteed to have issues with the white supremacists down that way.

I've been assured voting will fix this.

You are bad at this, comrade.
Putin must not be paying well.

Wow.

You're dumb enough to think that voting will fix this.

After decades of evidence that it won't.

Wow.


what are you even claiming?  voting for who? when? what?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Begoggle: Karma Chameleon: Marcus Aurelius: The American South is not a good place for anyone to visit.  Minorities are guaranteed to have issues with the white supremacists down that way.

I've been assured voting will fix this.

You are bad at this, comrade.
Putin must not be paying well.

Wow.

You're dumb enough to think that voting will fix this.

After decades of evidence that it won't.

Wow.


But god forbid you don't vote or vote for someone outside of the two parties.
 
