(KJZZ Tempe)   Water main unexpectedly breaks under freeway, adding to the already bleak water problems Arizona is facing   (kjzz.org) divider line
12
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Sam Kinison do a bit about "You live in a farking desert! Get your kids and grab your shiat, we'll make one trip...."
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's a dry flood.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I bet when the water dries up there, they will find a barrel with a body inside.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looks pretty minor from the pic. The fact that there isn't a stream of water leaving the hole means that the stretch of main has already been isolated with valves.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obligatory
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked on the golf courses?
 
Sasquach
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As opposed to those expected/planned water main breaks?
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As someone who uses that highway to commute...this is a major pain in the booty. A 6 lane highway is congested to look like LA as they have to exit
 
tarheel07
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Learn to swim.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh no, there won't be enough poop/pee to make it from Phoenix to L.A..

/Colorado, drink more Coors!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Or around Baltimore, a normal day.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
