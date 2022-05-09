 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   ♪ Don't ask why, COVID Shanghai ♪ Well, it's arguably better than Bud Dry, anyway   (aol.com) divider line
6
    More: Followup, Beijing, Polymerase chain reaction, China's capital Beijing, Shanghai government, Shanghai, The dozens, city-wide COVID lockdown, People's Republic of China  
•       •       •

287 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2022 at 9:04 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You think that's bad, wait until Americans actually learn about the consequences of chronic neuropilin-1 receptor related signaling dysregulation:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: You think that's bad, wait until Americans actually learn about the consequences of chronic neuropilin-1 receptor related signaling dysregulation:

[Fark user image image 425x239]


I won't hold my breath.
 
indylaw
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
3 months to stop the spread. Have some mangoes.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

ok
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
China's currently holding a good chunk of the business world hostage with this lockdown right now. Anything manufactured in China typically ends up going through the port of Shanghai, and right now nothing is leaving Shanghai.

A number of our clients are scrambling to find alternatives to Chinese manufacturing right now (particularly plastics), but the world ceded so much of it to China, particularly smaller scale projects. Most factories in the EU/NA won't touch certain projects unless you either pay through the nose or will produce more than a certain amount of volume.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In other news, AOL still exists, and subby is probably 80 if they're linking to it
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.