Good news: We're close to getting the omicron variant vaccine. Bad news: You're probably not getting one
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans in the Senate have vowed to block the money unless the White House reinstates Title 42, which allowed the U.S. to turn away asylum seekers at the nation's borders during the pandemic.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Always.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just do what Mitch would do: reinstate Title 42, pass the funding, unreinstate Title 42.
 
daffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We should not have open borders during a pandemic.
 
The Brains
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

daffy: We should not have open borders during a pandemic.


Borders aren't "open", Jenius
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Everything is the worst foregone conclusion here.

God, no wonder Republicans end up back in power.
 
cryptozoophiliac [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't worry guys; I have the borders covered.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The vaccine is in direct opposition to my faith that life begins at infection.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Brains: daffy: We should not have open borders during a pandemic.

Borders aren't "open", Jenius


If they aren't turning away everyone without they proper paperwork to enter, they are effectively open.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

daffy: We should not have open borders during a pandemic.


Well you know to repeat a soundbite
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Quarantine camps at the border.  They get the first shot when they arrive, and then they stay in the quarantine camps for 2 weeks and get the second shot.  Then they are free to go after another week.  During the quarantine, they. An arrange work (have mega corps set up recruitment tents) and all the children can get genetic verification of their parents.  And any body being sex trafficked can be helped.

If they dont want the vaccine, send them home.  And they never get to come back.  The pandemic is permanent.  Therefore all entries need all the shots.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Recent omicron infection doesn't seem to provide much protection from BA.4/BA.5 from what I've been reading. Hopefully the vaccine does a better job, or we may have the BA.2 variant shot just in time for it to no longer be effective in countering the dominant strains in circulation.

And I'm all for making these things free, but if there's not funding for everyone, go ahead and charge me and save the free shots for people who can't afford it, thanks. Charge me double to pay for someone else who can't afford it, even.
 
majestic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The Brains: daffy: We should not have open borders during a pandemic.

Borders aren't "open", Jenius

If they aren't turning away everyone without they proper paperwork to enter, they are effectively open.


What is the "proper paperwork"?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ryebread: Recent omicron infection doesn't seem to provide much protection from BA.4/BA.5 from what I've been reading. Hopefully the vaccine does a better job, or we may have the BA.2 variant shot just in time for it to no longer be effective in countering the dominant strains in circulation.

And I'm all for making these things free, but if there's not funding for everyone, go ahead and charge me and save the free shots for people who can't afford it, thanks. Charge me double to pay for someone else who can't afford it, even.


If the shot doesnt work on the current variant, what good is it if it is free or costs a billion dollars?
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: ryebread: Recent omicron infection doesn't seem to provide much protection from BA.4/BA.5 from what I've been reading. Hopefully the vaccine does a better job, or we may have the BA.2 variant shot just in time for it to no longer be effective in countering the dominant strains in circulation.

And I'm all for making these things free, but if there's not funding for everyone, go ahead and charge me and save the free shots for people who can't afford it, thanks. Charge me double to pay for someone else who can't afford it, even.

If the shot doesnt work on the current variant, what good is it if it is free or costs a billion dollars?


Which I addressed with the "Hopefully the vaccine does a better job"bit there. Right now, nobody really knows, so it's all speculation.

I'd also like to see the development and release of new strain-specific vaccines on the same sort of accelerated timelines we had for the original. Even more so, now that the technology has proven itself. But it seems like everyone just decided not to worry about it too much anymore once we got the first generation of vaccines out the door.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"If Congress fails to pass additional funding, the U.S. will have to limit the updated Covid shots to individuals at the highest risk of severe disease, a senior administration official said. "

How about Moderna/Pfizer just make as many doses as they think the extended market will support, and let people who think $20 is a reasonable expenditure to reduce their chances of dying call ahead to schedule an appointment at pharmacies that stock them?
 
JRoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My face when the vaccine stops working.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ryebread: AmbassadorBooze: ryebread: Recent omicron infection doesn't seem to provide much protection from BA.4/BA.5 from what I've been reading. Hopefully the vaccine does a better job, or we may have the BA.2 variant shot just in time for it to no longer be effective in countering the dominant strains in circulation.

And I'm all for making these things free, but if there's not funding for everyone, go ahead and charge me and save the free shots for people who can't afford it, thanks. Charge me double to pay for someone else who can't afford it, even.

If the shot doesnt work on the current variant, what good is it if it is free or costs a billion dollars?

Which I addressed with the "Hopefully the vaccine does a better job"bit there. Right now, nobody really knows, so it's all speculation.

I'd also like to see the development and release of new strain-specific vaccines on the same sort of accelerated timelines we had for the original. Even more so, now that the technology has proven itself. But it seems like everyone just decided not to worry about it too much anymore once we got the first generation of vaccines out the door.


Yeah.  Sorry.  I wasnt actually targeting your comment.  Just yelling at the universe.

The pandemic will never be over.  The maga wont mask up and the other side wont close the borders to unvacvinated.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: "If Congress fails to pass additional funding, the U.S. will have to limit the updated Covid shots to individuals at the highest risk of severe disease, a senior administration official said. "

How about Moderna/Pfizer just make as many doses as they think the extended market will support, and let people who think $20 is a reasonable expenditure to reduce their chances of dying call ahead to schedule an appointment at pharmacies that stock them?


Ah. The very American "how dare people have any form of free healthcare"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Brains: daffy: We should not have open borders during a pandemic.

Borders aren't "open", Jenius


Which is why there is a labor shortage and everything still closes early or takes forever
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The last I heard, the vaccines that target Omicron don't seem to do any better than the old vaccines, which is actually good news because the old vaccines are still VERY good at preventing serious disease or death.

Has that changed?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Republican Senate wants to kill another half million older and high risk GOP voters.  The Dems in those two groups will get the shot and be okay.

But at least we will be safe from waiters and hiusekeepers
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
First in Line: Antivax Right-wing Congress Critters and their cronies.
/"Fark you, I Got mine" - the GQP motto.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I should add, the old vaccines' efficacy wanes as time goes on, but so long as you've been recently boosted, last I heard the old vaccines are no worse than the updated ones they are trialling.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gubbo: LoneVVolf: "If Congress fails to pass additional funding, the U.S. will have to limit the updated Covid shots to individuals at the highest risk of severe disease, a senior administration official said. "

How about Moderna/Pfizer just make as many doses as they think the extended market will support, and let people who think $20 is a reasonable expenditure to reduce their chances of dying call ahead to schedule an appointment at pharmacies that stock them?

Ah. The very American "how dare people have any form of free healthcare"



Most insurance companies would cover that $20 anyway like they do with the flu-shot and other "common" vaccinations.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: ryebread: Recent omicron infection doesn't seem to provide much protection from BA.4/BA.5 from what I've been reading. Hopefully the vaccine does a better job, or we may have the BA.2 variant shot just in time for it to no longer be effective in countering the dominant strains in circulation.

And I'm all for making these things free, but if there's not funding for everyone, go ahead and charge me and save the free shots for people who can't afford it, thanks. Charge me double to pay for someone else who can't afford it, even.

If the shot doesnt work on the current variant, what good is it if it is free or costs a billion dollars?


The shot works fine.  It's just not 'as good' as it once was.  Stop repeating dumb doomposting talking points.

ryebread:

I'd also like to see the development and release of new strain-specific vaccines on the same sort of accelerated timelines we had for the original. Even more so, now that the technology has proven itself. But it seems like everyone just decided not to worry about it too much anymore once we got the first generation of vaccines out the door.

No.  Hell no.  That's an insanely stupid idea unless things somehow mutate so much that things are ACTUALLY ineffective.  Boosters are almost always a better idea.  Changing up the vaccines with a new formula to point at a new strain is quick (literally days, I think)... the problem is that you need to TEST it.  That requires trials and then approvals.  All this takes a lot of time.  By the time it all happens, the strain is completely different again.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jake3988: AmbassadorBooze: ryebread: Recent omicron infection doesn't seem to provide much protection from BA.4/BA.5 from what I've been reading. Hopefully the vaccine does a better job, or we may have the BA.2 variant shot just in time for it to no longer be effective in countering the dominant strains in circulation.

And I'm all for making these things free, but if there's not funding for everyone, go ahead and charge me and save the free shots for people who can't afford it, thanks. Charge me double to pay for someone else who can't afford it, even.

If the shot doesnt work on the current variant, what good is it if it is free or costs a billion dollars?

The shot works fine.  It's just not 'as good' as it once was.  Stop repeating dumb doomposting talking points.

ryebread:

I'd also like to see the development and release of new strain-specific vaccines on the same sort of accelerated timelines we had for the original. Even more so, now that the technology has proven itself. But it seems like everyone just decided not to worry about it too much anymore once we got the first generation of vaccines out the door.

No.  Hell no.  That's an insanely stupid idea unless things somehow mutate so much that things are ACTUALLY ineffective.  Boosters are almost always a better idea.  Changing up the vaccines with a new formula to point at a new strain is quick (literally days, I think)... the problem is that you need to TEST it.  That requires trials and then approvals.  All this takes a lot of time.  By the time it all happens, the strain is completely different again.


Ok.  The shot works.  Could a new version work better?  And will covid eventually evolve to have no effect?

And if it does work, we should be setting up quantine camps at the border and forcing vaccines as requirement for entry.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: ryebread: AmbassadorBooze: ryebread: Recent omicron infection doesn't seem to provide much protection from BA.4/BA.5 from what I've been reading. Hopefully the vaccine does a better job, or we may have the BA.2 variant shot just in time for it to no longer be effective in countering the dominant strains in circulation.

And I'm all for making these things free, but if there's not funding for everyone, go ahead and charge me and save the free shots for people who can't afford it, thanks. Charge me double to pay for someone else who can't afford it, even.

If the shot doesnt work on the current variant, what good is it if it is free or costs a billion dollars?

Which I addressed with the "Hopefully the vaccine does a better job"bit there. Right now, nobody really knows, so it's all speculation.

I'd also like to see the development and release of new strain-specific vaccines on the same sort of accelerated timelines we had for the original. Even more so, now that the technology has proven itself. But it seems like everyone just decided not to worry about it too much anymore once we got the first generation of vaccines out the door.

Yeah.  Sorry.  I wasnt actually targeting your comment.  Just yelling at the universe.

The pandemic will never be over.  The maga wont mask up and the other side wont close the borders to unvacvinated.


The borders have been closed to the unvaccinated since March 2020.  WTF you talking about?

Of course, with that said, what the hell does that accomplish?  The whole point of closing off borders to unvaccinated or sick is to prevent something THAT'S NOT ALREADY HERE from getting here.  By the time we did it in March 2020, it was already too late.  Now it's just stupid and unnecessary.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey subby, just say the three magic words.

"I am fat"

Boom, approved. I mean you probably are fat, so am I.
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

daffy: We should not have open borders during a pandemic.


Cause those furrners are the real plague rats amirite?!?!
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Republicans in the Senate have vowed to block the money unless the White House reinstates Title 42, which allowed the U.S. to turn away asylum seekers at the nation's borders during the pandemic.

[Fark user image image 540x405]
Always.


Of course, given that Republicans don't even admit the pandemic is still going on, couldn't they just reinstate it and ignore it under the guise of "I'm happy to do so if your party publicly votes to admit that we're actually still in a stage of emergency due to a pandemic...". That'll shut that down right quick.
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

majestic: big pig peaches: The Brains: daffy: We should not have open borders during a pandemic.

Borders aren't "open", Jenius

If they aren't turning away everyone without they proper paperwork to enter, they are effectively open.

What is the "proper paperwork"?


Personal oath of loyalty to TFG
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jake3988: AmbassadorBooze: ryebread: AmbassadorBooze: ryebread: Recent omicron infection doesn't seem to provide much protection from BA.4/BA.5 from what I've been reading. Hopefully the vaccine does a better job, or we may have the BA.2 variant shot just in time for it to no longer be effective in countering the dominant strains in circulation.

And I'm all for making these things free, but if there's not funding for everyone, go ahead and charge me and save the free shots for people who can't afford it, thanks. Charge me double to pay for someone else who can't afford it, even.

If the shot doesnt work on the current variant, what good is it if it is free or costs a billion dollars?

Which I addressed with the "Hopefully the vaccine does a better job"bit there. Right now, nobody really knows, so it's all speculation.

I'd also like to see the development and release of new strain-specific vaccines on the same sort of accelerated timelines we had for the original. Even more so, now that the technology has proven itself. But it seems like everyone just decided not to worry about it too much anymore once we got the first generation of vaccines out the door.

Yeah.  Sorry.  I wasnt actually targeting your comment.  Just yelling at the universe.

The pandemic will never be over.  The maga wont mask up and the other side wont close the borders to unvacvinated.

The borders have been closed to the unvaccinated since March 2020.  WTF you talking about?

Of course, with that said, what the hell does that accomplish?  The whole point of closing off borders to unvaccinated or sick is to prevent something THAT'S NOT ALREADY HERE from getting here.  By the time we did it in March 2020, it was already too late.  Now it's just stupid and unnecessary.


Each host is bioreactor for new variants.  Isnt that where new variants come from?  Or does the government release new GMO variants once in a while?

So nobody unvaccinated comes across the border?
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jake3988: That's an insanely stupid idea unless things somehow mutate so much that things are ACTUALLY ineffective.  Boosters are almost always a better idea.  Changing up the vaccines with a new formula to point at a new strain is quick (literally days, I think)... the problem is that you need to TEST it.  That requires trials and then approvals.  All this takes a lot of time.  By the time it all happens, the strain is completely different again.


"The continuous evolution of Omicron poses great challenges to SARS-CoV-2 herd immunity and suggests that BA.1-derived vaccine boosters may not be ideal for achieving broad-spectrum protection." - BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5 escape antibodies elicited by Omicron infection

The new strains seem to be doing what you're suggesting would trigger the need. And great, let's accelerate the testing now that the technology is proven, that's not too different to how flu vaccines have a shortened testing process for different strains. We should start cranking out multivalent vaccines that cover whatever strains we can.
 
