(Duluth News Tribune)   Police deploy armored vehicle and engage in 6 hour standoff with empty house. Fail tag is for pretty much everyone   (duluthnewstribune.com) divider line
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, I'd rather not create an account with the Duluth News Tribune in order to read the article.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're the police, not the Girl Scouts.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side, though, they got to dress up and play with their best toys!
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*throws firecrackers*
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Thin Blue Line!
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they paid themselves overtime.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomDooley: The Thin Blue Line!


They're the Thin Blue Line, not the Thin Mint Line!
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Know how I know the house wasn't brown?
 
tuxq
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Know how I know the house wasn't brown?


Because it's 2022 and people are more aware of dark exteriors and energy consumption?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: No, I'd rather not create an account with the Duluth News Tribune in order to read the article.


I won't either. But I know the story. The SWAT team does it around here, too. They give a guy $100 or so to call in an "active shooter" at a vacant house or building, and they have a practice session that otherwise wouldn't be approved.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
These sound like guys who have exactly the right amount of money and resources to do the job they're doing.
 
kuchikirukia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
>Crisis negotiation teams were on site

I've got $100 that says the suspect was white.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When asked to comment, the police spokesman responded, "HUT HUT! HUT HUT, HUT HUT, HUT HUT HUTHUTHUT HUT,"
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tax dollars well-spent.
At least it's not going to help poor people.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Would subby be happier if they had a six-hour standoff and someone died?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: When asked to comment, the police spokesman responded, "HUT HUT! HUT HUT, HUT HUT, HUT HUT HUTHUTHUT HUT,"


You can quiet the rhythmic huts with the element of scorched earth.

Spies Like Us (1985) - military training scene
Youtube cTm5wiOQhls
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Maybe you should drive: No, I'd rather not create an account with the Duluth News Tribune in order to read the article.

I won't either. But I know the story. The SWAT team does it around here, too. They give a guy $100 or so to call in an "active shooter" at a vacant house or building, and they have a practice session that otherwise wouldn't be approved.


And 30 squad cars and 50 or so officers hang put in case there's any action because there really is nothing else ro do that requires police in town.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Know how I know the house wasn't brown?


Deluth, MN?
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
 I'm ok with this. It is a lot better than a 3:00 am no knock warrant that gets people killed.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess subby would have been more satisfied with Waco V2.0
 
Oneiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's not so bad.

The street behind my house had a SWAT team show up early one morning and find that the address they had been given didn't actually exist.

Our town was of course pissed (I was a town commissioner at the time) as it was a couple of months after the Berwyn Heights raid (where they knew groups were sending drugs to random people then stealing the drugs back, but raided the mayor's house and shot his dogs), and they didn't bother notifying the municipality
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: TomDooley: The Thin Blue Line!

They're the Thin Blue Line, not the Thin Mint Line!


Hell that's obvious - if it had been the girl scouts the whole damn neighborhood would be smoking and bloodstained rubble
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Oneiros: That's not so bad.

The street behind my house had a SWAT team show up early one morning and find that the address they had been given didn't actually exist.

Our town was of course pissed (I was a town commissioner at the time) as it was a couple of months after the Berwyn Heights raid (where they knew groups were sending drugs to random people then stealing the drugs back, but raided the mayor's house and shot his dogs), and they didn't bother notifying the municipality


As shiatty as it turned out, in general it's not a great idea to notify locals beforehand when going after a local.  Tends to get you an empty house to mess up and no one left to arrest
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: When asked to comment, the police spokesman responded, "HUT HUT! HUT HUT, HUT HUT, HUT HUT HUTHUTHUT HUT,"



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Oneiros: That's not so bad.

The street behind my house had a SWAT team show up early one morning and find that the address they had been given didn't actually exist.

Our town was of course pissed (I was a town commissioner at the time) as it was a couple of months after the Berwyn Heights raid (where they knew groups were sending drugs to random people then stealing the drugs back, but raided the mayor's house and shot his dogs), and they didn't bother notifying the municipality


I was going to have sympathy, until your link revealed that he told his sob story to the Koch Brother's CATO Institute. Maybe the dogs are better off.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RolfBlitzer: TomDooley: The Thin Blue Line!

They're the Thin Blue Line, not the Thin Mint Line!


but where do chocolate frogs fit on the scale

Good solid escapism - The Thin Blue Line
Youtube WSQieacxuQU


/great, now I want a chocolate frog
 
