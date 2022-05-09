 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Engadget)   Lincoln College gets assassinated   (engadget.com) divider line
23
    More: Ironic, Higher education, impact of COVID-19, High school, Education, Leave of absence, Last December, Affiliate marketing, Leave  
•       •       •

879 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2022 at 4:25 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't just the ransomware. If I had to guess, they're using that and Covid as a cover for years of mismanagement. Covid uncovered a great deal of schools that had been operating on a precarious balance of ever-increasing student populations, tuition, and administrative fees just to stay running. Once Covid hit and the balloon couldn't keep expanding, a lot of them just deflated completely.

It doesn't help that for the next few years enrollment is going to drop because there aren't as many college-aged students in the population. GenXers didn't breed enough.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It wasn't just the ransomware. If I had to guess, they're using that and Covid as a cover for years of mismanagement. Covid uncovered a great deal of schools that had been operating on a precarious balance of ever-increasing student populations, tuition, and administrative fees just to stay running. Once Covid hit and the balloon couldn't keep expanding, a lot of them just deflated completely.

It doesn't help that for the next few years enrollment is going to drop because there aren't as many college-aged students in the population. GenXers didn't breed enough.


It's a good thing that capitalism doesn't depend on ceaseless growth to keep it running, right?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*sigh* Another person who doesn't know what "ironic" means. It literally kills me.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
John Wilkes Booth College unavailable for comment? I'm joking. There is no such college. I think, right? Even not in the South, right? Right?!?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Lsherm: It wasn't just the ransomware. If I had to guess, they're using that and Covid as a cover for years of mismanagement. Covid uncovered a great deal of schools that had been operating on a precarious balance of ever-increasing student populations, tuition, and administrative fees just to stay running. Once Covid hit and the balloon couldn't keep expanding, a lot of them just deflated completely.

It doesn't help that for the next few years enrollment is going to drop because there aren't as many college-aged students in the population. GenXers didn't breed enough.

It's a good thing that capitalism doesn't depend on ceaseless growth to keep it running, right?


Another thing that depends on ceaseless growth is social security and national health care plans.

FWIW, we would already have a declining population if not for our immigration policies and their enforcement, or lack thereof.  The last time we were above the replacement fertility rate was 1972.

It sucks that a 157 year old, historically black college had to close instead of University of Phoenix, but the reckoning is coming.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The drama department needs to put on a farewell show, but I wonder which play they should produce...

circulatingnow.nlm.nih.govView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: *sigh* Another person who doesn't know what "ironic" means. It literally kills me.


A botched irony joke about assassination kills you? How ironic.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Early contender for HOTY.

Nice work!
 
Heavy Metal Nixon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I went there, they were not a good school. I saw them pass a student who was illiterate through English because he was on the wrestling team. There are other stories
 
wxboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: John Wilkes Booth College unavailable for comment? I'm joking. There is no such college. I think, right? Even not in the South, right? Right?!?


I have a new business idea!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: It sucks that a 157 year old, historically black college had to close instead of University of Phoenix, but the reckoning is coming.


Wrong school.  This is Lincoln College, not Lincoln University or Lincoln University of Missouri, which are both HBCUs
 
exqqqme
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A lot of these small, under-endowed schools are running on duct tape and wire hangers. Demographics was already an issue with the passing of the millennial wave and COVID just crushed their budgets.

/ brother is a professor at a small college
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wtf.  Does anybody use backups anymore??
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: John Wilkes Booth College unavailable for comment? I'm joking. There is no such college. I think, right? Even not in the South, right? Right?!?


They are all John Wilkes Booth College in the South - the HBCUs excepted.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Wtf.  Does anybody use backups anymore??


My university decided to update the central system over Thanksgiving break.  We ended up having to submit grades manually to the Registrar, who had to hand-type them from a command line because the update borked everything so thoroughly.  It was "special".  And then the farkers decided to try another update at the same time the next year!  So, "Backups?  What backups?"
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lsherm: GenXers didn't breed enough.


Enough as in over 2.1, no, but GenXers did mildly better than on either side.  GenXers (1965-1980) had kids mostly from 1988-2020, peak around 2002 or so.  Which was about the recent peak of US fertility.  The depression below was Boomer, the depression after was Millennial.

Also, colleges haven't even begun to feel the effect of the rapid fall in fertility starting with the 2008 crash.   Those would be kids 14 and younger still.  K-12 districts are now, but colleges haven't even begun to suffer the demographic problems they're going to in the next decade.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: The Dog Ate My Homework: *sigh* Another person who doesn't know what "ironic" means. It literally kills me.

A botched irony joke about assassination kills you? How ironic.


Who are you talking to? He said "literally". We must assume he is now dead.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It wasn't just the ransomware. If I had to guess, they're using that and Covid as a cover for years of mismanagement. Covid uncovered a great deal of schools that had been operating on a precarious balance of ever-increasing student populations, tuition, and administrative fees just to stay running. Once Covid hit and the balloon couldn't keep expanding, a lot of them just deflated completely.

It doesn't help that for the next few years enrollment is going to drop because there aren't as many college-aged students in the population. GenXers didn't breed enough.


I was just listening to Freakonomics recently Lincoln university came up in the most series on colleges and universities. Lincoln has been "sinking" for a long time. One of the big reasons? The way the US funds colleges. So what happens is colleges are granted research money on merits. That sounds great, but it ends up concentrating a lot of money in a few schools because it snowballs. Initially, Lincoln and University of Chicago were similarly sized, but because University of Chicago poached talent from Lincoln, they ended up getting an edge in research grants. That ended up growing over the years.

What this does to the US university systems is just what it does to the economy as a whole: the elite research universities get a lot of money, recognition, and accolades. There is a growing gulf between these elite universities and others.  Because of this the US has some of the best universities in the world and a lot of middling and underperforming universities for a first world country.
 
UpNcumin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Heavy Metal Nixon: I went there, they were not a good school. I saw them pass a student who was illiterate through English because he was on the wrestling team. There are other stories


Great!  Nearby Eureka College has picked up their wrestling coach and offered admission to the current wrestling team.  I'm sure this will end well for them.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It wasn't just the ransomware. If I had to guess, they're using that and Covid as a cover for years of mismanagement.


That's a BINGO!

My friend who was VP in business banking at a big one in Decatur told me they turned them down for a loan years ago. Financial mismanagement was piling up over the years and that tiny college overextended by starting to offer 4-year degrees (had only been 2-year degrees for a long time - decades). They made the push into being a majority Black school to try that model. Their graduation rate was low because they recruited unbelievably underqualified students and offered some tuition discounts (but buried them with loan debt).
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
SIc semper tyrannis.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: historically black college


THEY ARE NOT! That's only a recent thing in the past 7-9 years that they became majority Black.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Man, that Ridgemont loss really hit them hard

Fast Times at Ridgemont High - Spicoli crashes Jefferson's car - Kill Lincoln -Can fix it -Sean Penn
Youtube AN-ePTaq0gU
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.