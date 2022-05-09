 Skip to content
(Gawker)   If writing an article about plagiarism, it might be best not to plagiarize a site about plagiarism   (gawker.com) divider line
    More: Ironic, Plagiarism, Writing, Essay mill, origins of plagiarism, fiction writer Jumi Bello, Twitter, first-person account, Language  
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've had some experience in dealing with plagiarists; and it seems to me that there is something broken about their moral compass: they just can't internalize the wrong of what they are doing.

It's very telling IMO that when somebody is caught plagiarizing, it is often discovered that they have done it before. And in many cases they promptly return to it - though rarely in as meta a way as this writer. (In one case I was plagiarized by a magazine editor just three weeks after he had confessed to an earlier plagiarism and apologized in his "Letter from the Editor" column.)

I have never heard of a case where somebody committed plagiarism just the once, got caught first time, and learned their lesson.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very meta though...
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I myself had some experience in dealing with plagiarists; and it appears to me that there is something wrong with  their moral compass: they seem not to be able to recognize the wrong of what they are doing.

It's very obvious in my opinion that when somebody gets caught plagiarizing, it is often discovered that they have done so in the past. And in many cases they will not stop this behavior - though rarely in a meta way as this writer did. (I remember I once wax plagiarized by a magazine editor mere weeks after he had admitted to an earlier plagiarism and was forced to apologize in his "Letter from the Editor" column.)

In fact, never have I heard of a case where somebody committed plagiarism just in one instance, got caught immediately, and learned not to do it again.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who made me the genius I am today?
The mathematician that others all quote?
Who is the professor that made me that way?
The greatest that ever got chalk on his coat.

One man deserves the credit,
One man deserves the blame,
And Nikolai Ivanovich Lobachevsky is his name!
-- Professor Science, 2022
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
before i was medicated for assorted mental illnesses i was a prolific writer, with seven books written. after i was on meds my creativity was destroyed. i would never plagiarize.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Who's Cribbing?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've dealt with plagiarists and they just suck. Like, there's something broken inside of them. They never stop, even when caught.

Nearly everybody caught plaguing (short for plagiarizing) has done it before, and will keep doing it for their whole careers. Some are clever and go meta on it, but it's still copying. In one case, a headline on the Fark.com forum was nearly identical to mine but I didn't get the credit.

Can you find somebody caught plaguing who eventually became an originalist?
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had some tuna in dealing with pugilists; and it seems to me that there is something broken about their meowing pizza: they just can't internalize the wrong of what they are buttering.

It's very telling IOU that when somebooby is caught pianoing, it is often discovered that they have done it before. And in many cases they pray return to it - though rarely in as mocha a way as this writer. (In one case I was plagiarized by a street mime just three weeks after he had confessed to an earlier plagiarism and apologized in his "Letter from the Edison" column.)

I have never heard of a case where somebody committed pugilism just the once, got caught first time, and learned their tacos.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, I think the joke is played out, guys.

/I'm going to steal it and try it over on Reddit.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've had past history in dealing with people who copy the work of others without attibuting proper credit.  I believe that something isn't quite right about the way these people think about what is right and what is wrong.

It is obvious to me that when someone is caught copying working without attribution, it isn't the first time. Most of the time they just do it again too, but not usually as obvious as this "writer". (One time a guy ripped off my article just a few weeks after he confessed to a previous case of copying work without proper attribution.)

I don't think I have never seen a situation where someone was caught copying once.  They always do it again and again.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Okay, I think the joke is played out, guys.

/I'm going to steal it and try it over on Reddit.


I think that's where it started.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Okay, I think the joke has been played out, guys. (EdgeRunner, Fark.com, 5/9)
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Okay, I think the joke is played out, guys.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"It is a period of civil war. Rebel spaceships, striking from a hidden base, have won their first victory against the evil Galactic Empire. During the battle, Rebel spies managed to steal secret plans to the Empire's ultimate weapon, the DEATH STAR, an armoured space station with enough power to destroy an entire planet.

Pursued by the Empire's sinister agents, Princess Leia races home aboard her starship, custodian of the stolen plans that can save her people and restore freedom to the galaxy...."

Bslim
2022
 
tkil [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It was an homage.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jz4p
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The "original" article popped up in my google news feed this morning, but it was already giving a 404 by the time I clicked on it.  (Highly unusual for Google News).

I surmised something like this had happened, given the title, as I've had some experience in dealing with plagiarists...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Professor Science: Who made me the genius I am today?
The mathematician that others all quote?
Who is the professor that made me that way?
The greatest that ever got chalk on his coat.

One man deserves the credit,
One man deserves the blame,
And Nikolai Ivanovich Lobachevsky is his name!
-- Professor Science, 2022


Nice to cite someone who didn't cite the original. I think I have that on a Tom Lehrer LP at my parents' house somewhere.
 
Snort
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Since this is a Gawker link I am going to assume thry plagiarized someone elses work in pointing the plagiarism out.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Plagiarism has been with us since the birth of language and art. For as long as there have been words to be read, there has been someone there copying the passages. It goes as far back as 8 AD with the poet Martial who caught another poet Fidentinus reciting his work. He called Fidentinus a plagiarus, meaning a "kidnapper."
 
King Something
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Had a friend once that got accused of that, along with his buddy - they'd both written their papers for an Astronomy class.  Now I was there, at the house when they were writing these - there was no plagiarism or collusion or copying or anything of the sort, they just wrote very similar papers.  But man was the professor determined that they were cribbing off one another, somehow.  Who was copying who was never something he could get to determining precisely though - unsurprisingly considering what really happened

/he finally had to drop it - Dean got after him
//papers were written in a house with probably 18 people in it at the time
///both in their rooms with the door shut to block out the noise of the rest of us jerks so they could write
////they had a lot of damn witnesses, and it was before the days of easy texting back and forth
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I once wrote a four-page paper in school about how to cheat at writing three-page papers. The little tricks like adjusting the fonts, spacing and returns, double-spacing after periods, and also stalling tactics like using a lot of passive language, re-stating the same point a different way, adding useless quotes, dropping in definitions from the dictionary, using extra and unnecessary adverbs, etc.

I seem to recall the teacher found it amusing.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She's also a PhD student, which makes me think her supervisor is now double-checking every paper she's sent him, any papersr they co-wrote, and any drafts of her thesis.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
J'ai eu une certaine expérience dans le traitement des plagiaires; et il me semble qu'il y a quelque chose de cassé dans leur boussole morale : ils ne peuvent tout simplement pas intérioriser le mal de ce qu'ils font.

C'est très révélateur à l'OMI que lorsque quelqu'un est surpris en train de plagier, on découvre souvent qu'il l'a déjà fait. Et dans de nombreux cas, ils y reviennent rapidement - bien que rarement d'une manière aussi méta que cet écrivain. (Dans un cas, j'ai été plagié par un éditeur de magazine trois semaines seulement après avoir avoué un plagiat antérieur et s'être excusé dans sa rubrique "Lettre de l'éditeur".)

Je n'ai jamais entendu parler d'un cas où quelqu'un a commis un plagiat une seule fois, s'est fait prendre la première fois et a appris sa leçon.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: I once wrote a four-page paper in school about how to cheat at writing three-page papers. The little tricks like adjusting the fonts, spacing and returns, double-spacing after periods, and also stalling tactics like using a lot of passive language, re-stating the same point a different way, adding useless quotes, dropping in definitions from the dictionary, using extra and unnecessary adverbs, etc.

I seem to recall the teacher found it amusing.


Admit it - you wrote a three page paper with adjusting the fonts, spacing and returns, double-spacing after periods, and also stalling tactics like using a lot of passive language, re-stating the same point a different way, adding useless quotes, dropping in definitions from the dictionary, using extra and unnecessary adverbs, etc. to make it look like a four-page paper about how to cheat at writing 3 page papers.
 
