(Twitter)   Northern Irelandxit
52
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The victory will not change the region's status, as the referendum required to leave the United Kingdom is at the discretion of the British government and likely years away.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abb3w: The victory will not change the region's status, as the referendum required to leave the United Kingdom is at the discretion of the British government and likely years away.


I like to imagine Boris trying to gather an army to secure their Irish possessions
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abb3w: The victory will not change the region's status, as the referendum required to leave the United Kingdom is at the discretion of the British government and likely years away.


This could be Troubles.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

abb3w: The victory will not change the region's status, as the referendum required to leave the United Kingdom is at the discretion of the British government and likely years away.


Things really go swimmingly for Britain when one of their colonies starts shifting their public opinion, especially when it's up to Britain's government on how & when they're allowed to claim independence.
 
bthom37
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
26 + 6 = 1
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abb3w: The victory will not change the region's status, as the referendum required to leave the United Kingdom is at the discretion of the British government and likely years away.


If the UK looks weak, then unification will happen regardless of what London thinks about the issue.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not yet subby, but Brexsh*t has probably moved re-unification a generation sooner.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At the Munster v Toulouse rugby match this weekend they played Zombie over the PA system during a break and the crowd went absolutely wild. Was awesome to see, although the British broadcast for some reason didn't take care to capture the moment appropriately.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
NIxit?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So they can finally relax and hate England again?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Freedom. It seems to make everyone happy.

Just be nice to the leprechauns. Don't enslave them or anything.

/Lucky Charms, they're magically delicious!
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
 Least they won't be needing more bench space in Westminster
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Aar1012: abb3w: The victory will not change the region's status, as the referendum required to leave the United Kingdom is at the discretion of the British government and likely years away.

I like to imagine Boris trying to gather an army to secure their Irish possessions


Are there still Cromwells in the UK government?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
well something good has come out of brexit
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dermot MacMurragh and Henry II aren't going to like this
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Aar1012: abb3w: The victory will not change the region's status, as the referendum required to leave the United Kingdom is at the discretion of the British government and likely years away.

I like to imagine Boris trying to gather an army to secure their Irish possessions


Spain at least would back the UK on this: they wouldn't like the precedent. Maybe not with an Army, but with EU complications for Ireland. If SF is smart (and they have been dumb as a sack of posts in the past) they will show they can govern well and get enough of the people considering them a good government that other nations begin to see that the majority of NI voters want to rejoin Ireland. Then outside pressure might make the UK government consent to a referendum. 

Now if they want to hold a non-binding referendum as part of that strategy, that's probably a good idea as well.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
pictures.abebooks.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

abb3w: The victory will not change the region's status, as the referendum required to leave the United Kingdom is at the discretion of the British government and likely years away.


They could try what Catalonia did and just hold (or try to hold) a non-state-sanctioned referendum.  That worked out great.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Erin go Braxit?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How long until England tried to exit itself?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What is the abbreviation for Northern Ireland - and how can it be shoe-horned into "CANZUK"?
Can a decision be made quickly before we order those T-shirts?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: NIxit?


(Barney Fife)
"We have to Nixit in the bud!"
(/Barney Fife)
 
Trevt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Destructor: Freedom. It seems to make everyone happy.

Just be nice to the leprechauns. Don't enslave them or anything.

/Lucky Charms, they're magically delicious!


Freedom. Voting for Fascists doesn't make anyone but fascists happy, and whatever your opinion on a united Ireland, the party that tried to sell the country to Hitler and is now Europe's largest Narcoterrorist group running it would be a freakin' horror.
 
bthom37
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: How long until England tried to exit itself?


Looking at the most dedicated Brexit supporters, I'd guess they're approximately one coronary away.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Whale Oil Beef Hooked.
 
gbv23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They got 3 lousy counties with some folks that wanna be British

We got half our states wanna be un-American idiots from Iran or some crap.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flashfyr3: abb3w: The victory will not change the region's status, as the referendum required to leave the United Kingdom is at the discretion of the British government and likely years away.

This could be Troubles.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abb3w: The victory will not change the region's status, as the referendum required to leave the United Kingdom is at the discretion of the British government and likely years away.


The Northern Ireland secretary can call one whenever he wants, but is legally obliged to call one if there's majority support for it
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm going to have an Irish Car Bomb after dinner.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Trevt: Destructor: Freedom. It seems to make everyone happy.

Just be nice to the leprechauns. Don't enslave them or anything.

/Lucky Charms, they're magically delicious!

Freedom. Voting for Fascists doesn't make anyone but fascists happy, and whatever your opinion on a united Ireland, the party that tried to sell the country to Hitler and is now Europe's largest Narcoterrorist group running it would be a freakin' horror.


I must confess I know nothing about it. I don't have a cat in this fight.

I wish everyone well.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Also, I like Lucky Charms.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: How long until England tried to exit itself?


The catchy catchphrase for that will be "Exit"
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Before all the Brexit nonsense, I would have put reunification at about the same odds as me living in the 51st state. Now, well...?

/What idiocy would it take on this side of the pond to move the needle on DC statehood?
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I love how there is something on the books about WHO has a say in their independence.

It seems to me that if NI wants to be independent, that's their decision.  The current own should have no say.

But since one has a military, and I'm not so sure about the other...  Yeah...  I guess they have to ask for permission.
 
Alebak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It'll be interesting to see what they do, and how London reacts.

There's that picture from Star Trek going around predicting a full reunification in 2024, I don't think it'll be so soon, but I don't think its far in the future either.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cormee: abb3w: The victory will not change the region's status, as the referendum required to leave the United Kingdom is at the discretion of the British government and likely years away.

The Northern Ireland secretary can call one whenever he wants, but is legally obliged to call one if there's majority support for it


That'll be a nice bit of hypocrisy from Whitehall: we had to do Brexit because the people narrowly voted for it, but what NI wants is irrelevant.
 
Mayhem_2006
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: How long until England tried to exit itself?


You may jest, but honestly, if Scotland vote and receive independence, it will could well be the North of England next - they have been neglected by London Politicians for years and would love to be rid of them.
 
zeldachik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Spain at least would back the UK on this: they wouldn't like the precedent.


mmmmmmmm but Gibraltar
 
NotAYakk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Aar1012: abb3w: The victory will not change the region's status, as the referendum required to leave the United Kingdom is at the discretion of the British government and likely years away.

I like to imagine Boris trying to gather an army to secure their Irish possessions

Spain at least would back the UK on this: they wouldn't like the precedent. Maybe not with an Army, but with EU complications for Ireland. If SF is smart (and they have been dumb as a sack of posts in the past) they will show they can govern well and get enough of the people considering them a good government that other nations begin to see that the majority of NI voters want to rejoin Ireland. Then outside pressure might make the UK government consent to a referendum. 

Now if they want to hold a non-binding referendum as part of that strategy, that's probably a good idea as well.


Just have a referendum asking Britian for a referendum in uniion with Ireland.

If it wins by a solid margin, either Britian gives the referendum (in which case, the results are likely to be similar), or Britian ignores it, and they have democratic legitimacy to say "the UK no longer serves the people of NI".  You'll get Scotland and Wales and a bunch of England on side at the very least.
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Aar1012: abb3w: The victory will not change the region's status, as the referendum required to leave the United Kingdom is at the discretion of the British government and likely years away.

I like to imagine Boris trying to gather an army to secure their Irish possessions

Spain at least would back the UK on this: they wouldn't like the precedent. Maybe not with an Army, but with EU complications for Ireland. If SF is smart (and they have been dumb as a sack of posts in the past) they will show they can govern well and get enough of the people considering them a good government that other nations begin to see that the majority of NI voters want to rejoin Ireland. Then outside pressure might make the UK government consent to a referendum. 

Now if they want to hold a non-binding referendum as part of that strategy, that's probably a good idea as well.


If there was a referendum in favour of reunification, the EU won't be an issue. Citizens of Northern Ireland can already get an Irish (EU)  passport if they want.

The issue with Spain is more about Scotland; would Scotland would have to go through the application process to join the EU, and if not, would set a precedent for other EU regions.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Before all the Brexit nonsense, I would have put reunification at about the same odds as me living in the 51st state. Now, well...?

/What idiocy would it take on this side of the pond to move the needle on DC statehood?


Or Puerto Rico. Or Jefferson.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I love how there is something on the books about WHO has a say in their independence.

It seems to me that if NI wants to be independent, that's their decision.  The current own should have no say.

But since one has a military, and I'm not so sure about the other...  Yeah...  I guess they have to ask for permission.


And once again, that could be quite Troubling if the side with the military ignores the NI people's voices should they want to be independent.  Nobody wants to go through that shiat again.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: bertor_vidas: Before all the Brexit nonsense, I would have put reunification at about the same odds as me living in the 51st state. Now, well...?

/What idiocy would it take on this side of the pond to move the needle on DC statehood?

Or Puerto Rico. Or Jefferson.


If Jeffersonians want freedom that bad, they can go to Texas.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Look on the bright side Boris, at lest you don't have to figure out how to run the N. Ireland border crossing while comporting with EU regulations.  Problem solved!
 
Cormee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Aar1012: abb3w: The victory will not change the region's status, as the referendum required to leave the United Kingdom is at the discretion of the British government and likely years away.

I like to imagine Boris trying to gather an army to secure their Irish possessions

Spain at least would back the UK on this: they wouldn't like the precedent. Maybe not with an Army, but with EU complications for Ireland. If SF is smart (and they have been dumb as a sack of posts in the past) they will show they can govern well and get enough of the people considering them a good government that other nations begin to see that the majority of NI voters want to rejoin Ireland. Then outside pressure might make the UK government consent to a referendum. 

Now if they want to hold a non-binding referendum as part of that strategy, that's probably a good idea as well.


Why? The UK isn't a member of the EU, and the vote would be for reunification of Ireland, not a region breaking away. The referendum is guaranteed under the Good Friday Agreement, which is fully supported by the EU, who were guarantors, along with the USA
 
bthom37
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mayhem_2006: zeroflight222: How long until England tried to exit itself?

You may jest, but honestly, if Scotland vote and receive independence, it will could well be the North of England next - they have been neglected by London Politicians for years and would love to be rid of them.


Do you want a Greater Scotland?  Because that's how you get a Greater Scotland, and Scots coming south over the wall!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.