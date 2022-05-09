 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Burglary suspect "in his underwear" dies in horse trailer fire. See, that's the problem with hot Jockeys   (kiro7.com) divider line
18
    More: Strange, Sheriff, Police, Constable, Pierce County, Washington, attempted burglary, Fircrest police, Crime, Pierce County Sheriff's Department  
•       •       •

Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Horse Trailer Fire is the name of my banjo Pearl Jam tribute band
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing's gonna cure that case of fire crotch...
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And who says tighty whiteys aren't hot?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than an elephant in your pajamas, I guess.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: Horse Trailer Fire is the name of my banjo Pearl Jam tribute band


I'd listen to a banjo Pearl Jam tribute band.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda listened to my old man: "if you're farking a horse and the stable catches fire, run away. You can always find another horse to fark, but not if you're dead."
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voted "Most Likely to Die in His Underwear in a Horse Trailer Fire" by his senior class.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE ARISTOCRATS
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sounds like he wanted to die.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing this burglar want quite in his right mind.

//Not sarcasm.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do they know it was his underwear?
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone was found in their underwear in a horse trailer in Washington. Show of hands, who expected this to be Enumclaw?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am here for hot guys in Jockey shorts and I categorically refuse to leave disappointed!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: How do they know it was his underwear?


Well it is now!
 
Toxophil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is the horse ok?
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This burglar's great-great-grand-uncle was tall enough to ride a horse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
AUSTRALIAN UNDERWEAR HERO 'I was just chasing him in me jocks' NOVEMBER 2016
Youtube AAEKKzZ6z2Y
 
