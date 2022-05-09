 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1671, "Captain Blood" attempted to steal the crown jewels from the Tower of London, hammering the crown flat with a mallet and shoving the Royal Orb down his pants   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Charles II of England, Tower of London, Thomas Blood, Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom, Charles I of England, Captain Blood, supporters of King Charles, England  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"because most of the original jewels were melted down"
Stopped reading there.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I love the part where he rescues Rapunzel.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: "because most of the original jewels were melted down"
Stopped reading there.


Because Sherlock Holmes found the original crown and jewels in "The Musgrave Ritual"?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
his body had to be exhumed in order to persuade the public that he was actually dead

I'm not budging on my stance until we exhume Elvis. He's out there. Somewhere.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COBRA!!!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn near got away with it too.

/Don't know that you would need a mallet to crush a gold crown.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is where the term "The Family Jewels" originated.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
the orb is a symbol of the globe, as in how much of the Earth England desired to rule: all of it.  but it also represents the Earth as sacred female. (to go with the phallic scepter)  so yeah, i guess the good Cap't might well shove it down his pants in a gesture of mounting as a display of dominance.
or was that the joke?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Uh.. it was Colonel Blood and he demanded and was given the audience of King Charles who took a liking to the big pair of brass balls and not only pardoned him, made him a landed noble and courtier with the gift of an Irish Estate

His accomplices, of course got executed
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"One man shoved the Royal Orb down his breeches while Blood flattened the Crown with a mallet and tried to run off with it."

Let's just say my codpiece is rather tingly in anticipation of Lucy Worsley's reenactment of this.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I like this Captain Blood. My kinda guy
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Damn near got away with it too.

/Don't know that you would need a mallet to crush a gold crown.


Considering his punishment was an estate and all the rights and prerogatives that went with it, I'm not sure he would have wanted to get away with it.  Imagine stealing the Declaration of Independence from the National Archive, being caught, and being sentenced to holding the entirety of Palo Alto as your personal possession.

My wife's going theory - which she freely admits is complete conjecture - hinges on the fact that Charles was notoriously spendthrift and owed massive debts to Louis XIV.  She wonders if the Crown Jewels were actually real at the time.  Was Blood hired to mangle them so the valuable bits could be removed and tottered off to Versailles - or did Blood's theft inadvertently reveal that the valuable bits had already switched out and the estate was a bribe to stay quiet?  She thinks it was much more likely that Charles was just enamored by the sheer ballsyiness of the theft - he was a bit taken by anything flamboyant (or in a skirt, or flamboyant in a skirt*) - but in her more conspiratorial moments likes to wonder about a Tom Clancy novel set in the Restoration.

* I mean, the guy had a secret tunnel dug under a London street just so he could carry actresses from the theatre to a nearby tavern and fark them senseless during intermission without having to deal with crossing the street.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jean-Michel Jarre remix to listen to while you read the article.

[AMIGA MUSIC] Captain Blood - Title Screen
Youtube 3qLXqr-n_7g
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Charles was so impressed with Blood's audacity that, far from punishing him, he restored his estates in Ireland and made him a member of his court with an annual pension."

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Captain Blood became a colorful celebrity all across the kingdom, and when he died in 1680 his body had to be exhumed in order to persuade the public that he was actually dead."

That's the barbaric Britain I know and love!
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.