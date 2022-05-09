 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 1970, President Nixon had "the weirdest day so far" of his presidency, which somehow did not involve attempting to buy Greenland, drawing on a weather map with a sharpie, fast food, or saluting enemy generals
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What?"
-- Richard Nixon as quoted by Thomas Pynchon in Gravity's Rainbow
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assumed it was this.
api.time.comView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nixon met with protesters.

Trump hid in a bunker and tear-gassed a church so he could pose for a photo op.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You forgot inciting and conspiring with traitors in white nationalist groups and Congress and the Senate to try to overthrow a democratic election.  And 25,000 lies.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to say, at least he tried. These days politicians wouldn't do such a thing because they are afraid they'd be physically torn to pieces.
 
virgo47
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.imgflip.com image 500x562]


1-termers say what?
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
".. when some replied that they had come from Syracuse the president responded by talking about the school's football team."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
He Bozoed  and Rebozoed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Nixon tried.

Trump, alas, is a complete psychopath.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He Bozoed  and Rebozoed
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just watched a film called Nixon by Nixon: In His Own Words. It includes lots of horrendous conversations from tapes I hadn't been aware of. An amazing film, particularly for anybody who needs a reminder about what a vile, criminal, racist person Richard Nixon was.

Nixon by Nixon: In His Own Words 2014 Full Documentary HD
Youtube 18fsPrZwNiE
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nixon was a lot of bad things (and then a few more after that) but he wasn't a dumbass.

TFG is someplace lower than dumbass level as far as intellect and intelligence.
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At least Nixon tried?" "At least he wasn't a psychopath?"

Holy farking Jesus. Watch the film.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... but his audience struggled to follow along. "As far as sentence structure," one of them later told a reporter, "there was none."

Nixon was well known to go on alcohol fueled benders, and if you read the article, going on an impromptu late night walk, having a long meandering chat with randos followed by breakfast to help with the hangover is exactly what a drunk would do
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: At least Nixon tried.

Trump, alas, is a complete psychopath.


Nixon gave us the EPA.
TFG gave us...Space Force?
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting that Nixon had breakfast at the Mayflower Hotel, where several of the 1/6 seditionists stayed.

🤔 🤯
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Destructor: At least Nixon tried.

Trump, alas, is a complete psychopath.

Nixon gave us the EPA.
TFG gave us...Space Force?


Nixon also gave us the HMO Act so his BFF Edgar Kaiser could get rich while working class Americans could enjoy not being able to afford medical care and die

We actually need a militarized presence in space, though the Air Force was already handling that
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I assumed it was this.
[api.time.com image 850x672]


I didn't know Elvis had one arm. Cool.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Presley visit?
 
ifky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.imgflip.com image 500x562]


When we are finally done dealing with the ramifications of the shiat those treasonous assholes did as president, we'll quit "crying".
 
jimjays
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

enry: Destructor: At least Nixon tried.

Trump, alas, is a complete psychopath.

Nixon gave us the EPA.
TFG gave us...Space Force?


The space Force time had come; we'd have seen it whomever the President had been. The problem is it was done by Trump, so it was done half-assed and without the country's needs as the primary focus.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: You forgot inciting and conspiring with traitors in white nationalist groups and Congress and the Senate to try to overthrow a democratic election.  And 25,000 lies.


Against postponing the Vietnam peace talks until after his re-election. American soldiers died in the interval so this bastard could get re-elected. Not to mention burglarising the opposition, using federal agencies to spy on his opponents and lying to Congress.

I think we're about even in the bad deeds department. Nixon was smarter than Trump, though just as evil.

F*ck 'em both with a splintered baseball bat.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tasteme: Rapmaster2000: I assumed it was this.
[api.time.com image 850x672]

I didn't know Elvis had one arm. Cool.


You should've heard him on the drums.
 
clovercat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

enry: Destructor: At least Nixon tried.

Trump, alas, is a complete psychopath.

Nixon gave us the EPA.
TFG gave us...Space Force?


Don't forget he gave us a wall. A wall that is practically complete, it only lacked some final touches.

But somehow hordes of illegals are still coming through so vote Republican.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Nixon met with protesters.

Trump hid in a bunker and tear-gassed a church so he could pose for a photo op.


Well except that he didn't.

"Police did not clear D.C.'s Lafayette Square of protesters so Trump could hold a photo op, new report says"

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/police-did-not-clear-d-c-s-lafayette-park-protestors-n1270126

Trump did look rather stupid waving a bible around though.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Fart_Machine: Nixon met with protesters.

Trump hid in a bunker and tear-gassed a church so he could pose for a photo op.

Well except that he didn't.

"Police did not clear D.C.'s Lafayette Square of protesters so Trump could hold a photo op, new report says"

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/police-did-not-clear-d-c-s-lafayette-park-protestors-n1270126

Trump did look rather stupid waving a bible around though.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
shabu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nixon was wrong. TFG is wrong and stupid.

Nixon had more faults than I have time to list here, though the "War on Drugs" and it intended impact to criminalize generations of people, particularly people of color, has to be in the top 10, right?

But it does do me a bit of good to know that he had trouble sleeping at night.

I'm sure TFG sleeps like a baby, because that is what babies do.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

clovercat: enry: Destructor: At least Nixon tried.

Trump, alas, is a complete psychopath.

Nixon gave us the EPA.
TFG gave us...Space Force?

Don't forget he gave us a wall. A wall that is practically complete, it only lacked some final touches.

But somehow hordes of illegals are still coming through so vote Republican.


If by "final touches" you mean "stable foundation so it doesn't fall over" you'd be right.
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Nana's Vibrator: You forgot inciting and conspiring with traitors in white nationalist groups and Congress and the Senate to try to overthrow a democratic election.  And 25,000 lies.

Against postponing the Vietnam peace talks until after his re-election. American soldiers died in the interval so this bastard could get re-elected. Not to mention burglarising the opposition, using federal agencies to spy on his opponents and lying to Congress.

I think we're about even in the bad deeds department. Nixon was smarter than Trump, though just as evil.

F*ck 'em both with a splintered baseball bat.


Well, and you are leaving out the blatantly criminal sabotage of peace talks before he became president, in order to win that election.

Kissinger (the war criminal several times over) was a consultant in the effort to bring peace talks under LBJ. He was also a consultant in the Nixon campaign at the same time. Nixon et al made contact with South Vietnam and basically told them to hold out and Nixon would get them a better deal. So the South sand bagged the talks.

So if you are keeping score at home, Nixon, TWICE held off on ending the war to further his own political ends. Plus war crimed like a mother farker in Cambodia. And then war crimed in Bangladesh so he could score the China visit, also for craven political ends.

TFG is worse, but all Republican presidents of most of our lifetimes are are shiat. And Nixon is one of the biggest shiats. Really only beats out the marmalade Mugabe because Nixon was willing to step aside.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Nixon met with protesters.

Trump hid in a bunker and tear-gassed a church so he could pose for a photo op.


Trump is Nixon minus the intelligence and integrity.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.