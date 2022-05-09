 Skip to content
Australia to fill Asia's gap amid energy crisis.
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we sure this wasn't done in the heat of the moment?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asian gap thread?

MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Australia has all that LNG in the middle of Europe why were Europeans buying from Russia in the first place?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, besides no one having even HALF of an alternate plan in case the shiat we needed wasn't always available at a good price? No, nothing wrong with that.

Why do we even have "professionals" running out governments and energy sectors?

Oh right, because mostly incompetent is better than than completely incompetent. (CoughcoughTrumpcough)
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh stop using fossil fuels
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
kdawg7736: Are we sure this wasn't done in the heat of the moment?


A joke from you and I would fall from grace.
And that would wipe the smile right from my face.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Ugh stop using fossil fuels


Not until we find a better way*

*run out
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to fill Asia's gap with a long, dirty pipeline.
 
tuxq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is it sideways or still upside down?
/im so sorry
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
darch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hotkinkyjo on line one!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's not one of the classic blunders? "Don't get involved in a gap war in Asia?"
 
Abox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Ugh stop using fossil fuels


That's all my gas station sells
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Ugh stop using fossil fuels


Structural things (and the fact they cost $LOTS while my gas-burning car has been paid for for 16 years) mean that having an electric car is super-impractical for me.  OTOH, I buy gas about 4 times a year.

Stud Gerbil: Asian gap thread?


crow202.orgView Full Size


Careful, she can probably roundhouse-kick you into next week.  Also, this is probably on-topic but also probably NSFW. Excelsior!
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Asian gap thread?

[Fark user image 542x640]


I see you, and raise you
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hillbilly Jim: If Australia has all that LNG in the middle of Europe why were Europeans buying from Russia in the first place?


Russia is cheaper.

Stud Gerbil: Asian gap thread?

[Fark user image 542x640]


I'd fill that gap.

Nirbo: I mean, besides no one having even HALF of an alternate plan in case the shiat we needed wasn't always available at a good price? No, nothing wrong with that.

Why do we even have "professionals" running out governments and energy sectors?

Oh right, because mostly incompetent is better than than completely incompetent. (CoughcoughTrumpcough)


One of the side effects of capitalism is that people who have the most practical experience in critical technical fields are often coming from industry, and so they may (probably) have a pro-industry bias. Of course, this leads to a type of structural corruption which, while all-encompassing, typically only affects ordinary people on a macro scale...for example, not having affordable health insurance or having to deal with climate change.

In a socialist economy, it's more likely these people would be educated at state schools, serve in state-owned enterprises and never touch industry. The problem with socialism is that it seems to lead to a type of corruption which does affect ordinary people - low-level bribes, visibly faulty systems, officers selling parts off military vehicles, etc.

The end result is that corruption is always going to happen, but with socialism it tends to be more obvious to more people and thus the system is seen as more faulty and thus less popular. As a result, the tendency in the world is for capitalism to prevail, and thus for experts to come from industry.
 
