(WPXI.com)   Cemetery flooded after heavy rain. Hundreds dead   (wpxi.com) divider line
11
posted to Main » on 09 May 2022 at 5:46 PM



11 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, it's this joke again.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Heavy Rain?

【PS4】HEAVY RAIN - Shaun Glitch（Press X to Shaun） and How to Trigger
Youtube vEK5VxDMMjo
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Oh look, it's this joke again.


All the survivors they buried drowned.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Oh look, it's this joke again.


Hey now, a cemetery is the LAST place you want to be.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
scontent.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Still, people are just dying to get in there.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sagamon River over flowed
It caused a mudslide on the banks of the operator.
Civil War skeletons in their graves
came up clapping
In the spirit of the aviator.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I used to live near a cemetery that flooded every spring because it was on a river's flood plain. It smelled like concentrated funeral home.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Let's see how you like being underwater.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Someone get some light over here, Trash is taking off her clothes again!

media.aintitcool.comView Full Size


/Again?!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Imagine coming to see your mom, or you're trying to see your mom, and there's a whole bunch of water..."


Fark user imageView Full Size


and you can leave the flowers in one of these!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

