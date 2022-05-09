 Skip to content
(SFGate)   The snoring? It's coming from under the house   (sfgate.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Non-profit organization, Bear, Hibernation, Tahoe household, Chicago Cubs, Home, Voluntary association, local nonprofit organization Bear League  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't want to imagine how it smells under the house.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't care what size the Bears are,
this house is too little!

//"just right" is a net and a tranquilizer gun away...
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
allthatsinteresting.comView Full Size



previous tenant unavailable for comment.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh it is a nice, cute story to find a bear under your house, but if you fine me bare in your house then you gotta call the cops
 
