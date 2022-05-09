 Skip to content
(CNN)   The Rock goes up for auction. I'm willing to share him if you want to go in halfsies   (cnn.com) divider line
10
•       •       •

fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, sinnerman, where you gonna run to?
Sinnerman where you gonna run to?
Where you gonna run to?
All on that day
We got to run to the rock
Please hide me, I run to the rock
Please hide me, run to the rock
Please hide here
All on that day
But the rock cried out
I can't hide you, the rock cried out
I can't hide you, the rock cried out
I ain't gonna hide you there
All on that day
I said rock
What's the matter with you rock?
Don't you see I need you, rock?
Good Lord, Lord
All on that day
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is it the original or a knock-off?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I assume they guard The Rock around the clock?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The bidding will be fast and furious.
 
tasteme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I told her that I would buy her a diamond. She said nothing will please her more.

So, I bought her nothing instead.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No Hiding Place
Youtube A3C1zxryK-s
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Rock - Welcome to the Rock
Youtube JJ6QLdkdkIw
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Loucifer: The bidding will be fast and furious.


Only for the original.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Diamonds are intrinsicly worthless 

Why Engagement Rings Are a Scam - Adam Ruins Everything
Youtube N5kWu1ifBGU
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Won't they likely destroy it (and their profits) if they put this thing under a hammer?
 
