(Twitter)   A reminder that Russian tanks are simply following their migratory instincts   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
stay tuned for follow up video of a Ukrainian dressed up like Steve Irwin sticking his thumb up its tailpipe.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You only need to fly once to go back to Russia.

fiddlersgreen.netView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
 Calling the Russian tanks a type of lemming could work.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Soon, tractors will come to feed upon it's corpse.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i like it
 
King Something
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

khitsicker: stay tuned for follow up video of a Ukrainian dressed up like Steve Irwin sticking his thumb up its tailpipe.


КРІКЕЙ!!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The tractors will feed on its carcass.  The ambulances will have to wait to see if there's anything left.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think reactive armor is as useless as it looks.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Soon, tractors will come to feed upon its corpse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm starting to think reactive armor is as useless as it looks.


It really is when all the reactive armour explosives get stolen and replaced with what looks like cheap knockoff egg cartons.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The tractors will feed on its carcass.  The ambulances will have to wait to see if there's anything left.


The smoke coming out of the barrel tells me that whoever or whatever was inside has been cooked.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Saint Javelin? LOL These guys take their trolling seriously.  That's an icon I'd like to see.
 
tasteme
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
See? War can be fun and humorous. It's all about perspective.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
From the comments:

Very funny except when you think of the kids inside.

https://twitter.com/Medical_Int/status/1523671982801186816
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm starting to think reactive armor is as useless as it looks.


it's Russian reactive armor, it probably does more damage to the tank than the incoming round.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm starting to think reactive armor is as useless as it looks.


tanks are next to useless on a modern battlefield.  too big, too slow, too expensive, too much fuel consumption, does too little and too easy to destroy.

suicide drones are easy to move, easy to deploy and for the cost of a single squadron of  M1A1 you could probably buy enough of them to effectively wipe out a country's armored force.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Decorus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm starting to think reactive armor is as useless as it looks.

tanks are next to useless on a modern battlefield.  too big, too slow, too expensive, too much fuel consumption, does too little and too easy to destroy.

suicide drones are easy to move, easy to deploy and for the cost of a single squadron of  M1A1 you could probably buy enough of them to effectively wipe out a country's armored force.


The Ukraine seems to be making better use of them then Russia. I'm thinking its more the training and how you use the tank then the tank itself.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm starting to think reactive armor is as useless as it looks.


Javelins are designed specifically to counter it.

The Insane Engineering of the Javelin
Youtube SUdHzKRiBX8


(I timestamped it specifically at the point where it discusses how it counters ERA)
 
The Bestest
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: tanks are next to useless on a modern battlefield.


Not true. The issue is that Russia has apparently forgotten the concept of Combined Arms.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

khitsicker: stay tuned for follow up video of a Ukrainian dressed up like Steve Irwin sticking his thumb up its tailpipe.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm starting to think reactive armor is as useless as it looks.

It really is when all the reactive armour explosives get stolen and replaced with what looks like cheap knockoff egg cartons.


This - it was bizarre to see pictures of armor packs crammed with plastic space fillers (or "inert soft case skirt armor"), in theory meant to add rigidity & form to what amounts to sandbags but, without sand, are even less than useless in practice. At best, they went to war with protection rendered obsolete half a century ago; at worst, they went to war with a comforting illusion.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm starting to think reactive armor is as useless as it looks.


I don't think I have seen a single video from Ukraine where the reactive armor actually detonates.  It might really all be egg cartons.
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm starting to think reactive armor is as useless as it looks.


It's useful against single stage RPGs that cost a few hundred dollars, not so much against advanced $100k missile systems that were specifically made to defeat the reactive armor and active countermeasures that the Russians rely upon.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm starting to think reactive armor is as useless as it looks.

tanks are next to useless on a modern battlefield.  too big, too slow, too expensive, too much fuel consumption, does too little and too easy to destroy.

suicide drones are easy to move, easy to deploy and for the cost of a single squadron of  M1A1 you could probably buy enough of them to effectively wipe out a country's armored force.


I'm sure DARPA has already field-tested a pulsed EMP vehicle that will fry unshielded electronics within a mile or so; drones, ATGMs, radios, anything. Have it pulse every 30 seconds, with a big 10-mile-range pulse every 5 minutes for the high-flying stuff.

ECM & ECCM is a continuous operation, and someone was thinking about how to defeat the drones as soon as someone said, "You know, I could strap a bomb to one of these..."

I wouldn't be surprised if CIWS had a special ammo that fragments a few hundred yards out from a ship. Anything flying at a significant speed will have its airframe degraded or destroyed by flying through chunks of metal. That's how most SAMs work; disrupt the smoothness of the flight surfaces and airflow/drag tears the surfaces off.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Bestest: tom baker's scarf: tanks are next to useless on a modern battlefield.

Not true. The issue is that Russia has apparently forgotten the concept of Combined Arms.


Combined forces are important but when you need infantry and air power to keep your tanks from getting cindered it might be time to think about if the tanks are worth the trouble.

Basically tanks have become what Dreadnoughts were and Aircraft carriers would be (if not for the catapult launch for their planes); an offensive weapon that only works if you can completely protect it form all the many and sundry ways that have been developed to efficiently destroy them that cost faaaaaaar less than the ship itself.  They only work well if you control the battlefield completely, but at that point nearly anything would work well.  Tanks solved a problem at one point but the problem of how to deal with these farking tanks has been figured out for a while now.

Every war is a war of attrition.  if i can destroy your 10million dollar tank with a 20K drone or 300K AAWS you better hope i don't have many drones or missiles.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Calling the Russian tanks a type of lemming could work.


It's actually a myth that lemmings will march off a cliff to their death.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They are carried by swallows?
 
JAYoung
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm starting to think reactive armor is as useless as it looks.


The crooked manufacturer installed it backwards.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

robodog: The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm starting to think reactive armor is as useless as it looks.

It's useful against single stage RPGs that cost a few hundred dollars, not so much against advanced $100k missile systems that were specifically made to defeat the reactive armor and active countermeasures that the Russians rely upon.


Even the homemade Stugna-P has been slaughtering tanks. They only cost ~$20,000. Most of those videos of the UA soldiers guiding the missile into the target the whole way are Stugna-P systems. I believe it also has the two stage warhead designed for defeating reactive armor.
 
