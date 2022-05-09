 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Russia assures mysterious fires that conveniently strike important sites are seasonal wildfires   (jpost.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure, Vlad....
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously they need to do a better job of sweeping at those oil depots and ammo dumps.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"seasonal" = "After we started a war"
"wild" = "pissed-off"
"fire" = "Ukrainians"
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how many is it up to by now? 50 incidents so far?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

On May 1, a fire broke out in the FKP Perm Powder Plant in the city of Perm in the Ural mountains, which produces gunpowder and ammunition. As a result of the fire, blasts tore through the plant, killing two and injuring at least three, according to local authorities. The Russian State Labour Inspectorate claimed that the deadly fire and explosions were caused by "a product catching fire."

"Helluvan arson inspection there, Dmitri."
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you monopolize all of the public media in your country, the level of effort you put into your BS starts to slip a little.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skwishmitten: "seasonal" = "After we started a war"
"wild" = "pissed-off"
"fire" = "Ukrainians"


Just as likely to be pissed off Russians who don't want to be conscripted to a war without a point. The same thing happened here in the US during Vietnam, recruiter offices and national guard garrisons were fire bombed or attacked with explosives (my dad had an apartment at Bowling Green that was above a Navy recruitment office, came back from class one day to the FBI poking around and unable to get to his apartment because the office had been attacked with an explosive of some type)
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Calling Baghdad Bob! Calling Baghdad Bob! You are urgently needed at the Kremlin! Please, hurry!"
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some wildfire fighting crews should volunteer to go fight those fires. Australia? The Californian ones would go, but their fire season is just starting. It's all about International cooperation, Vlad.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: FTA:

On May 1, a fire broke out in the FKP Perm Powder Plant in the city of Perm in the Ural mountains, which produces gunpowder and ammunition. As a result of the fire, blasts tore through the plant, killing two and injuring at least three, according to local authorities. The Russian State Labour Inspectorate claimed that the deadly fire and explosions were caused by "a product catching fire."

"Helluvan arson inspection there, Dmitri."


Absolutely nothing gets past these guys! "You might as well just surrender now and make it easy on yourself. Don't make us come and get you, because we definitely know who you are."
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I thought Trump and Putin were good pals. Didn't the latter listen to the former when it comes to raking the forests?
 
The Bestest
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

robodog: Skwishmitten: "seasonal" = "After we started a war"
"wild" = "pissed-off"
"fire" = "Ukrainians"

Just as likely to be pissed off Russians who don't want to be conscripted to a war without a point. The same thing happened here in the US during Vietnam, recruiter offices and national guard garrisons were fire bombed or attacked with explosives (my dad had an apartment at Bowling Green that was above a Navy recruitment office, came back from class one day to the FBI poking around and unable to get to his apartment because the office had been attacked with an explosive of some type)


Came to say this (well, not the personal anecdote).

Tactical targets (the ones far from the border) like the gunpowder plant and the research bureau may have been spies/saboteurs, but all the recruitment centers being lit up? Guarantee those are locals.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Some wildfire fighting crews should volunteer to go fight those fires. Australia? The Californian ones would go, but their fire season is just starting. It's all about International cooperation, Vlad.


The former guy offered to send help.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-russia-trump-putin-wildfires-idUSKCN1UQ2UC
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They're probably right. These sound like typical seasonal wildfires. No point in having investigations or anything, just let them run their course. That's the only sensible approach.
 
RocketRay [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Another take (post I made in the war thread a few days ago):

A guy I game with, his wife is Russian.  She says what's happening is self sabotage.  Let's say a fuel depot has 500k liters capacity (is that a lot?  I dunno).  So the Russian MOD calls the guy up and says, we need that fuel for the special military operation.  Problem is, the guy has sold most of it to the black market.  So it catches on fire, and he sadly reports all 500k liters were lost.
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think we all know what it really was: Jewish space lasers
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Sin'sHero: Some wildfire fighting crews should volunteer to go fight those fires. Australia? The Californian ones would go, but their fire season is just starting. It's all about International cooperation, Vlad.

The former guy offered to send help.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-russia-trump-putin-wildfires-idUSKCN1UQ2UC


Yikes. Outsmarted by Trump. I'm going to play in traffic now.
 
genner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, there has been success in stopping wildfires by dropping bombs. We as an international community should band together and help Russia with their outbreak of fires at fuel and ammo depots.
 
covalesj
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is it wild fire season in Russia?  That adds a whole other realm of possible 'Russian pissed off at what their country is doing to Ukraine' can self-motivate and harm the war effort.  All you need is vodka, cigarettes and a 4 wheeler.
 
Evil Batman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

🎶 Unexplained fires are a matter for the courts...
 
basicstock
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FKP Perm Powder Plant
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Больше граблей, меньше изнасилований
 
johndalek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe the fires are caused by the ships crews that have lost their ships due to fires ?
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The will of the people is the fuel of the engine of war.

...or fires at it's stores, it seems.
 
