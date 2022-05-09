 Skip to content
(Today)   📸 🥴   (today.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, NBC Universal, Today Logo, Roe v. Wade, United States, Asian American  
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you get a new computery tool and assume it's just one button to click and the job is done...
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's how they really are. Pictures don't lie.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Please make me look less drunk", They Said..

What could go wrong, They said....
 
Nimbull
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wasn't me. I would have put them all on Star Trek TOS sets and/or view screens.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The same thing happened to my wedding photos except it was that all the men had their flies down and their junk out.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What in the ever-loving fark was that horrific example of a "web site?"
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


In case you're wondering why the eyes seem familiar .
 
vtstang66
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This reminds me of that guy who does smartass literal edits to photos based on people's requests.  I am too lazy to look for it.  Come on Fark, do your thing!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: What in the ever-loving fark was that horrific example of a "web site?"


The web is rapidly becoming (or has already become) the new toilet of old people.  Ask a young if they have seen XYZ website and they look at you like you crapped in their hat.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jeepers Creepers Song (Lyrics)
Youtube d0lgswGOgrs
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vtstang66: This reminds me of that guy who does smartass literal edits to photos based on people's requests.  I am too lazy to look for it.  Come on Fark, do your thing!


James Fridman
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
