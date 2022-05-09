 Skip to content
(12News Phoenix)   "It's unknown how exactly things went wrong," though alcohol may have played a factor   (12news.com) divider line
21
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
19 y/o bartender??
 
pounddawg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
tvovermind.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So,
how many articles like this would it take for the average person to start supporting marijuana instead?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: 19 y/o bartender??


Yeah I think this restaurant's owners are looking at a lot of legal bills.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll just say that the Phoenix/Tempe area have some great bars. That is all.
 
ar393
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: 0MGWTFBBQ: 19 y/o bartender??

Yeah I think this restaurant's owners are looking at a lot of legal bills.


Most states are 18 to serve....21 to drink
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: 0MGWTFBBQ: 19 y/o bartender??

Yeah I think this restaurant's owners are looking at a lot of legal bills.


In many states 18 is legal age to serve alcohol.

/looking for logical coherency in American liquor laws is a fool's errand
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ar393: HotWingConspiracy: 0MGWTFBBQ: 19 y/o bartender??

Yeah I think this restaurant's owners are looking at a lot of legal bills.

Most states are 18 to serve....21 to drink


Ah ok. Well I guess they just have to address their bartenders catching fire on the job then.
 
Death by Spaghettification
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As a bartender, I don't do flaming drinks.  Not only is it against the liquor laws in this state, but it's a terrible idea!
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was on my honeymoon at the Las Cabos Hilton (meh, find a little locally owned hotel instead) and was six drinks into a match of cribbage with the new wife (not a metaphor) and was exploring the drink menu (still not a metaphor).

"Hmm, what's in a Mexican Coffee?" I asked the barmaid.

"Sir, that's coffee with tequila, cinnamon, sugar, and whipped cream."

"Ok, I'll have that.  No whipped cream."

So the very nice young lady proceeds to mix the drink at the table.  She pours the tequila last, a rather expensive one, and LIGHTS IT ON FIRE.

"AAaagggghhhh!" I scream, and put a plate over the mug, startling both the barmaid and mrs bughunter.

"I'm sorry señor!  I didn't mean to scare you!"

"No, I wasn't scared.  You were burning off all the alcohol!"
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
WAY back in the day I did a lot of bartending.  I used to do the "spitting fire" thing like Gene Simmons does.  I used 151.

/caught some Christmas decorations on fire once.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ar393: HotWingConspiracy: 0MGWTFBBQ: 19 y/o bartender??

Yeah I think this restaurant's owners are looking at a lot of legal bills.

Most states are 18 to serve....21 to drink



Is there anything the US can't make ridiculously complicated for no apparent reason?

Just curious.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lousy splitters:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When I bar tended from age 19 - 21, every great once in a while for major tips on a weekend I'd get out the Bacardi 151 and blow a flame ball up through the center of the bar. 

Having worked with legitimate professional flame breathers later in life, jeebus that was farking stupid and I got really lucky I never set myself on fire.

1) wrong fuel
2) wrong venue
3) no training

4) did guarantee at least $500+ in tips for the night.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: ar393: HotWingConspiracy: 0MGWTFBBQ: 19 y/o bartender??

Yeah I think this restaurant's owners are looking at a lot of legal bills.

Most states are 18 to serve....21 to drink


Is there anything the US can't make ridiculously complicated for no apparent reason?

Just curious.


The purchase of firearms.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: As a bartender, I don't do flaming drinks.  Not only is it against the liquor laws in this state, but it's a terrible idea!


The ghost of Jerry Thomas sneers at you over his mustache.
 
Death by Spaghettification
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrparks: Death by Spaghettification: As a bartender, I don't do flaming drinks.  Not only is it against the liquor laws in this state, but it's a terrible idea!

The ghost of Jerry Thomas sneers at you over his mustache.


He can sneer, but one of us is still alive!
 
tasteme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This "fire" technology is too dangerous and must be eliminated from our society.
 
skyotter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"That sounds good, I'll have a Kolvoord Starburst too."
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: 151


Sometime around 2016, Bacardi quit making that product because they got tired of being sued.
 
