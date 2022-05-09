 Skip to content
(KTAR Phoenix)   It's so hot even the desert is on fire   (ktar.com) divider line
18
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There goes the cheatgrass crop.
 
Bslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Desert Fire is the name of my Icehouse cover band.
 
tuxq
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kaeru [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shoulda been out there raking the cactus leaves so something like this wouldn't happen.
 
Bslim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kaeru: Shoulda been out there raking the cactus leaves so something like this wouldn't happen.


CACTUSSESES!
 
Trevt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where is your global warming now!
Uh.. sorry, what?
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, it's snowing in Tahoe. Which I'm not complaining about, the weather is pretty whacky right now.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
 The scrubby pine forest areas may never come back.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
so is it like a 'bove-ground Centralia?

/they usually charge extra for that
 
pounddawg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Meanwhile, it's snowing in Tahoe. Which I'm not complaining about, the weather is pretty whacky right now.


It usually snows in Tahoe in may.

/seen it snow every month up here.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Give me some water 'cause I set aflame the Arizona-Mexican border
Cool, cool water
Give me some water
I need a little water
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And here in Illinois we've had a cool, wet spring so farmers are late getting crops in.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Technically, the area around San Rafael State Natural Area is semi-arid grassland, not desert.  Plenty of fuel to burn.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How'd it get across the border without a passport?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Its already in mid 90s here in south Texas

Tim for gramps to drive the camper back to Minnesota
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How'd it get across the border without a passport?


If only the wall had gotten up in time!
 
listernine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How do you tell the difference in temperature?
 
