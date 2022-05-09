 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Former deputy, going through divorce, cheers himself by dressing up and attending the weddings of strangers, then stealing their cash gift bags   (nypost.com) divider line
14
    More: Followup, Marriage, Police, Sheriff, Constable, Landon Earl Rankin, Wedding, former sheriff's deputy, Chandler Police Department  
•       •       •

490 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2022 at 1:18 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Leon has gone downhill ever since they figured out he was a replicant.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a sequel entitled Bad Wedding Crashers.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
3-4k?

that should pay for at least the flowers
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A corrupt cop?!

My worldview is shattered.

*eyeroll*
 
Valter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why do they always have worse facial hair than me?

It's a conspiracy to make me look bad.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [tse1.mm.bing.net image 474x216]


I was going to go with...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't worry he has a job in the next Trump Admin.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They should have known he was a dick when he failed the Voight-Kampff test.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: NewportBarGuy: [tse1.mm.bing.net image 474x216]

I was going to go with...

[Fark user image 500x237]


::shakes tiny fist::
 
genner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meh still not worth getting dressed up.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For those who haven't ever lived in a municipality or county with deputies, what a "deputy" is is some random asshole hired directly (usually) by the Sheriff, with none of the normal training or background check requirements that you'd normally associate with an actual police officer unless the individual Sheriff (who is often an elected official and thus also not required to have any kind of qualifications) decides to impose them, or the city/county goes out of its way to put hiring standards into local law.  State requirements regarding police standards frequently explicitly don't apply (YMMV by state) on the excuse that there'd not be enough volunteers to pick from if they did.

Which, in fairness, most places do (impose those requirements themselves, that is).  In a jurisdiction with an actual city in it, for instance, a deputy is almost always functionally interchangeable with a police officer or possibly even literally subject to the same requirements (e.g. Police academy graduation).

Out in the middle of nowhere, though... well, the big surprise here is that the man was only caught using fentanyl instead of sellingit.  Or making meth.  "Sheriff's deputy" and "Sheriff's unemployed buddy from high school" are pretty synonymous outside of urban areas.

// That said... NYP, so the guy's probably innocent and has never been to a wedding in his life.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: For those who haven't ever lived in a municipality or county with deputies, what a "deputy" is is some random asshole hired directly (usually) by the Sheriff, with none of the normal training or background check requirements that you'd normally associate with an actual police officer unless the individual Sheriff (who is often an elected official and thus also not required to have any kind of qualifications) decides to impose them, or the city/county goes out of its way to put hiring standards into local law.  State requirements regarding police standards frequently explicitly don't apply (YMMV by state) on the excuse that there'd not be enough volunteers to pick from if they did.

Which, in fairness, most places do (impose those requirements themselves, that is).  In a jurisdiction with an actual city in it, for instance, a deputy is almost always functionally interchangeable with a police officer or possibly even literally subject to the same requirements (e.g. Police academy graduation).

Out in the middle of nowhere, though... well, the big surprise here is that the man was only caught using fentanyl instead of sellingit.  Or making meth.  "Sheriff's deputy" and "Sheriff's unemployed buddy from high school" are pretty synonymous outside of urban areas.


Slight adjustment:

// That said... NYP Arizona, so the guy's probably innocent mass murderer, gang member, child molester, Trump voter and Nazi and has never been to a wedding in his life.

/// Probably some redundancy in the bold above
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.