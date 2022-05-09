 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   'I was thinking of the immortal words of Socrates when he said...I drank what?'   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
31
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, this guy was the former head of an oil company in Russia.  Said oil company came out against the war in Ukraine in March.  This guy dies in May from an "anti-hangover treatment"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whoops!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Whoops!


Yeah, he was toadally surprised

(stolen from Twitter)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Putin throws another few billion into his Swiss account.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So do you take an anti hangover treatment before getting a hangover or do you take after you get a hangover?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They don't have Pedialyte in Russia, I guess.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Circusdog320: So do you take an anti hangover treatment before getting a hangover or do you take after you get a hangover?


I think you take it whenever Putin's goons show up and tell you to take it
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"shiat, I'd rather have a headache."
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Except it's "Throw the oligarch down the elevator shaft!"
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, he doesn't have to worry about his hangover anymore, so mission accomplished.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who?

/exacty
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did I miss a memo? Since when do, uh..."news"(???)...publishers get an official tag instead of twitter?
 
Alphax
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Grandmaster: 'I pardon you, from life,'
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess he should have toad the party line.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Toad Poison" is the name of my Toad the Wet Sprocket/Poison mash-up cover band.

/What?
//I want people to know exactly what they're getting.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What a safe anti-hangover cure looks like.

familyfreshmeals.comView Full Size

/it's also breakfast
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Karma for Russia giving the GQP Ivermectin and chloroquine?

Seems someone with a really smooth brain came up with this.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Toad Poison" is the name of my Toad the Wet Sprocket/Poison mash-up cover band.

/What?
//I want people to know exactly what they're getting.


lol, if that's the case then for a mashup of those two you could just call it "shiatty music".
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Without a doubt one of the best movies of the '80s.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Toad Poison" is the name of my Toad the Wet Sprocket/Poison mash-up cover band.

/What?
//I want people to know exactly what they're getting.


And for our next song: "All I want (Is nothing but a good time)!"

What? Kids love mash-ups right?
 
jimjays
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nurses at work gave me Benadryl for hangovers a couple of times. I don't think it helped any, but it didn't kill me, and we at least had a shot at the placebo effect...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The bizarre remedy involved dropping poisonous liquid from the toad's body into an open wound

Suddenly, our rich people don't seem so kooky after trying to cure pancreatic cancer with fruit.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: [Fark user image 425x286]

Without a doubt one of the best movies of the '80s.


No doubt in my mind.  A hilarious tidbit, one of the nerdy Asian guys in the (amateur) beauticians scene is none other than the scary villain dude (Chozen) from Karate Kid Part II and Cobra Kai.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All he is now is dust in the wind, dude.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, "toad poison" is a euphemism for "polonium tea?" Alrighty, then.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm betting this "treatment " would work on a vast majority of billionaires.
 
tasteme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"They also called spirits, sacrificed animals and bathed in cock's blood".

Doesn't work. I still have my seasonal allergies.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was his corpse toad away?
 
Todorojo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"He kermitted suicide."

         -Someone on Twitter
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Todorojo: "He kermitted suicide."

   -Someone on Twitter


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
