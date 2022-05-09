 Skip to content
(WJBF Augusta)   Augusta teens blowing up on TikTok for "herping." And yes snakes are involved, but not how you're thinking   (wjbf.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Coming out, Herpetology, Augusta teens, High school, AUGUSTA, Tim Holland, guys, Reptile  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in Mar a Lago, the herp-a-derping continues, unabated.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goes along with

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i mean, good for them for getting attention on tiktok by not being egotistical farking morons doing stupid shiat.

but "herping" is a terrible name for a hobby.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for them.  I had quite the interest in reptiles as a kid.  The fun thing about reptiles and amphibians is that they hide in plain sight by having good camo and not moving a whole lot.  You probably walk right by snake a few times a year without noticing it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he herp-a-derping?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will; blowing yourself up on TikTok be the next big TikTok TikkiTokki?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought "herping" was spreading herpes to unsuspecting victims. The more you know!
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well shiat. I used to go outside and mess with snakes too when I was a kid......and frogs, beetles, crawdads, snails, bees, hornets, birds, squirrels, etc etc. Imagine the number of views.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there's probably a bunch of teens out there experiencing some of the best parts of being a kid vicariously, in fifteen second TikTok segments, without doing it themselves.  I hope it inspired some of them to get outside and live.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article was way more positive than I was expecting.

Also: good for them, that's awesome!
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Herping......what all kids from the 1960s did for fun all day -  but the dinner bell rang only once, young man, so you were expected home by then.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tasteme: I thought "herping" was spreading herpes to unsuspecting victims. The more you know!


Subby's mom told me she was a herpologist. Turns out she didn't study reptiles.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Two Augusta teens are making headlines by doing something kids used to do all the time- going outside.

Boomer-like typing detected.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Where's the ICE T meme to explain herping?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's on Tik Tock so I already know it will be something really stupid.
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I still have at least a dozen notebooks worth of notes, observations and sketches of wildlife (mostly reptiles) from when I was a wee fool. Seeing kids taking up the mantle warms my cold, black heart.

/wanted to be a herpetologist when I was growing up
//also wanted to be superman
///neither avenue offered great job opportunities
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We used to hero, I guess.  Dug pits with concave walls and collect snakes from them. Only time I ever got bit was by a mocassin I sat on while fishing from a beaver dam.  Thought it was a horsefly til my friend threw his pole in the air and ran off screaming.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My eagle scout project was a census of venomous snakes in Southwestern VA.  17 year old me climbing around rocks in the mountains looking for copperheads and rattlesnakes.  Almost got bit once but she missed me by that much.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Awesome, aside from the casually petting a snapping turtle thing, which made my blood pressure spike just watching it.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Herping" has been used for decades to describe exactly what these kids are doing.  When I read the headline, I expected some new usage (perhaps something depraved).  Relieved that it wasn't.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Two Augusta teens are making headlines by doing something kids used to do all the time- going outside."

And, by "making headlines," we mean: headlines like the headline we just wrote for this story.  It counts, dammit!
 
Anoria [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Good for them.  I had quite the interest in reptiles as a kid.  The fun thing about reptiles and amphibians is that they hide in plain sight by having good camo and not moving a whole lot.  You probably walk right by snake a few times a year without noticing it.


That's the premise behind one of my favorite social media scicomm efforts, the #FindThatLizard game by @Afro_Herper on Twitter. Every week she posts a picture of some bit of nature, and in each picture is a lizard, but you wouldn't know it at first glance.

The science communication side of Twitter is one of its best and least toxic (except when the critters and plants are actually poisonous) aspects. Fish, birds, reptiles, bats, all kinds of good stuff.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, the 1st and 2nd boobies took my ideas. And 2 boobies is a good number. And they are right in my face. The best kind of boobies.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Herping......what all kids from the 1960s did for fun all day -  but the dinner bell rang only once, young man, so you were expected home by then.


Ask not for whom the bell herps. It derps for thee.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I saw a painter turtle this weekend.
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At the ISIH (International Society of Ichthyologists and Herpetologists) meeting in Manaus, Brazil innnnn 2003(?), all the herpetologists were in the resort talking science. The osteichthian ichthyologists were doing the same. Us shark guys and gals were in the pool hammered off $0.75 mojitos and throwing around a stuffed shark.

/CSB
//Ichthyan
///three for the herpers
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This new teen trend is frightening parents throughout the tristate area.

WXPD Channel 9 News: Frightening Teen Trends - SNL
Youtube LV9yvGGNaiQ
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Oysterman: Two Augusta teens are making headlines by doing something kids used to do all the time- going outside.

Boomer-like typing detected.


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
as long as they're not derping we're good
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Someone owes me royalties
 
Oysterman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

disaster bastard: This new teen trend is frightening parents throughout the tristate area.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/LV9yvGGNaiQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Watch Bill Hader Meet His Idol, Dateline's Keith Morrison, For The 1st Time | Sunday TODAY
Youtube PIjjyXSo5ao


You can hear the Morrison
 
