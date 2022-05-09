 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   It is good to stay active as we age, but perhaps bank robbery is not a good hobby for an 83 year old woman, especially when she has to walk from the robbery   (mytwintiers.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Tioga County, New York, Edna Jane Hallett, New York State Route 17, Waverly Police, Chemung County, New York, police vehicle, Waverly Police Department, New York State Police  
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who has actually robbed a bank I'm getting a kick out of these replies.

Go go gangster granny!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Walking is good exercise.

B. If she makes it, then she won't have to worry about where her next meal comes from.

iii. If she gets caught, then three hots and a cot.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

12YearBid: As someone who has actually robbed a bank I'm getting a kick out of these replies.

Go go gangster granny!


username checks out
 
Pasnute [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Prison food is better than no food.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: 1. Walking is good exercise.

B. If she makes it, then she won't have to worry about where her next meal comes from.

iii. If she gets caught, then three hots and a cot.


Pasnute: Prison food is better than no food.


As depressing as it is accurate. And, if the GOP has their way, the whole "let's sunset Social Security in 5 years" thing should make felons of us all at retirement age.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: 1. Walking is good exercise.

B. If she makes it, then she won't have to worry about where her next meal comes from.

iii. If she gets caught, then three hots and a cot.


٤. Being a felon isn't going to affect her employment options.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Red Pillers say women hit an age wall when men don't see them anymore because they apparently turn into gross hags. The wall typically varies in age from mid 20s to 30.

I always figured if this is true then I should become a bank robber later in life because I'll be invisible to everyone.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I once represented a guy in his 80s that tried to rob a bank. He didn't even care about the money, he just wanted to do it.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IRS.Agent.009: 12YearBid: As someone who has actually robbed a bank I'm getting a kick out of these replies.

Go go gangster granny!

username checks out


There's got to be a tax joke related to unreported income from robbing a bank in here somewhere that would result if me saying your 'username checks out', but I just can't come up w/one.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At 83, WTF are you going to do about it. Imprison me where I get total life care for free until I die? Oh no, not that, anything but that...
 
Valter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's odd. I put my money in banks. I don't want to steal them.
 
patrick767
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: I once represented a guy in his 80s that tried to rob a bank. He didn't even care about the money, he just wanted to do it.


Bucket list!
 
Valter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

patrick767: shut_it_down: I once represented a guy in his 80s that tried to rob a bank. He didn't even care about the money, he just wanted to do it.

Bucket list!


No, I don't want to do it!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Red Pillers say women hit an age wall when men don't see them anymore because they apparently turn into gross hags. The wall typically varies in age from mid 20s to 30.

I always figured if this is true then I should become a bank robber later in life because I'll be invisible to everyone.


I've been saying for a while that we middle-aged women would make excellent spies and assassins because we're invisible.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At 83, she likely has a first edition.
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: fiddlehead: Red Pillers say women hit an age wall when men don't see them anymore because they apparently turn into gross hags. The wall typically varies in age from mid 20s to 30.

I always figured if this is true then I should become a bank robber later in life because I'll be invisible to everyone.

I've been saying for a while that we middle-aged women would make excellent spies and assassins because we're invisible.


By what method can one demonstrate you're not?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Waverly, NY is really Pennsyltucky.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"New York State Police out of Owego and Chemung Canal Security assisted at the scene"

A Woman, A Plan, A Canal, Waverly. Ylrevaw Lanac Anal Panamowa.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shut_it_down: I once represented a guy in his 80s that tried to rob a bank. He didn't even care about the money, he just wanted to do it.


There's a show on Vice called "How to rob a bank" and they interview people that have been busted for robbing banks. Most were people that were desperate for whatever reason, drugs, gambling etc. There was on guy though that said he did it just cause he wanted see what it was like to and thought it was fun.

How bored do you have to be? If you need an adrenaline rush, just go skydiving or something
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

