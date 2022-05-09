 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   As more companies mandate a return to the office, employees are having to deal with a variety of stressors that they haven't had for two years such as long commutes, child care, and remembering that their co-workers are a bunch of farking morons   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the shiat is getting done, does it matter where the person is working?  It's like my truck's engine. I don't need to see it every day to know it's working.  It starts, I can drive, etc.

This has to be more for management to justify their reason why it had a job.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 100% remote by contract, but have gone into the office a couple times lately. The general feeling I got, which seemed to be shared by everyone there, was that working from home leads to a better ability to focus (less task switching penalties from people coming up and randomly asking questions, etc.) and higher productivity.

Maybe that wasn't true two years ago while we were figuring out how to do it. There was a learning curve, for sure. But at this point, WFH is no longer a novelty, and everyone is capable of managing their time and output just as effectively.

I actually like a lot of my coworkers, and do miss the more social aspects like grabbing lunch together... But that's about the worst thing I can say about it, and I wouldn't trade that for the added comfort, focus, and time I get by working from home. Those of us who get along well can just go grab drinks together after hours or something if we really want that.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: This has to be more for management to justify their reason why it had a job.


You can ask but they've decided to work from home this week. They're also notoriously bad at answering email, phone calls, texts, etc
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And then there is always "lutefisk in the break room microwave" guy.
 
edwin5275
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jso2897: And then there is always "lutefisk in the break room microwave" guy.


Or the popcorn clowns.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm starting a new WFH job soon, and they've hinted that they'd like me in the office as often as possible. I'm brainstorming a good breakfast for my onboarding day, and I think it'll include a bean burrito, steamed broccoli, garlic sesame sticks, and a kale smoothie.
 
spaceberry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Been working from home since the beginning of the pandemic. Not going back into an office, ever.  I'll sell everything I own to go live in another country first. I'd rather starve in the streets than deal with coworkers and petty  micromanaging bullshart ever again.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jso2897: And then there is always "lutefisk in the break room microwave" guy.


I worked with a guy who came in one day and microwaved sauerkraut and tuna fish, mixed together, in the microwave. We let him do that once.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm seeing these articles about offices going back to having employees come in, despite also seeing articles about how many employees far prefer to stay at home.

At some point, I do have to ask "why."

The "so management can justify having a job" isn't a terrible one, but I think managers still managed remotely. There's still a need for oversight and organizing who does which tasks.

I think it has a lot to do with the fact the management and sales types tend to be extroverts who really miss being around people, so they see being back as the office as a plus. Never mind the fact the worker bees probably prefer to just be left alone to work, so they've liked it at home.

Welcome to our nationwide culture of management not understanding its workers. It's part of the reason I really have no interest in getting an MBA.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I went back to the office 3 days a week in December, working Monday thru Wednesday there. But then I saw how f*cking annoying it is. Everyone refusing to put their cell phones/computers on mute so it's non-stop "BEEP! BOOP! BING! BEEP! BOOP! BING!" for every text message, Facebook message, DM, notification, new email, etc. when I'm trying to concentrate. Some of them even take conference calls/Zoom meetings in their cube without headphones, so I'm hearing both sides of the meeting. It's like I'm in the meeting. Also non-stop idiots walking in our space asking me for stuff I don't deal with and getting mad when I can't solve their problem instantly. So now I've cut back to just going in there two days a week on Tuesday and Wednesday.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Obviously they don't know how much I've gotten used to passing gas while working from home.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

spaceberry: Been working from home since the beginning of the pandemic. Not going back into an office, ever.  I'll sell everything I own to go live in another country first. I'd rather starve in the streets than deal with coworkers and petty  micromanaging bullshart ever again.


Since I retired, no one has said, "do you have a minute?", which really meant "I'm going to eat up 4 hours of your day for a stupid reason". I do not miss that, at all.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I once worked on a fat hourly rate for a company that still required a 40-hour week for actually work, and then the 15-hours a week sitting in a meeting trying to stay awake management ego trip which produced nothing.

I'm imagining what the "office experience" is now for that mentality.  Meetings from 9:30-3:00, with time to return phone calls or do actual work left to the fringes or at home.

We would also  spend one entire day unraveling and cleaning up the mistakes that the "management tech team" actually misinstalled -- once a week.
 
Abox
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edwin5275: jso2897: And then there is always "lutefisk in the break room microwave" guy.

Or the popcorn clowns.


We had the fire department out so often they finally banned popcorn
 
tobcc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I worked from home 10 years prior to taking my current job.  When I took it there was no WFH, then after a year or so I said that I needed it or i would start looking elsewhere.  They didnt like it, and talked about how they couldnt do it, et al.   So after 6 months I put a deadline on it, then 'poof' I got WFH 2 days a week.   Soon after most of my team got the same option, then it spread the thru the department.    Then COVID came along and we all go sent home.  Other than an forced quick upgrade to Office 365/ Teams  (we had skype and pots phones still) it has been smooth sailing.   We are not going back.

Its helped that I work in Heathcare IT.   The big hold up was the 8 story building that was leased that our department was in, its something dumb like a 20 year lease (that we are in year 10 of now, I think).  But being a hospital there is NEVER enough room for everything.  So they found by moving us out, they could use the space for stuff that generates income.  They cant use the building for patient care due to the layout.  But they did move a bunch of folks off the main campus into our building.
 
godxam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When we were mandated to come back we had to wear masks. After a week of that I decided to grind it out until the annual bonus. Once I saw the check in my account I retired.  Those 5 months were the longest of my life.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've gone in twice this year.  They have an espresso machine now.  It's pretty sweet.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I switched jobs during the stay-at-home era last year. By sheer luck, the company I work for was leasing the buildings where my department normally sits, and the lease was up at the end of last year. They decided not to renew the lease, and our department now no longer has offices to go back to. They would have to spend more money for more space in order to ask us to go back into the office, wherever that office might end up being.

My supervisor has indicated that we are all now on "indefinite" WFH status. I feel like I've used up all my luck for the year. So I'm keeping my head down.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm a nobody with a nothing job, but at least I can do it from my sofa with my dogs next to me. They wanted us to go back, but since the pandemic started I have had some changes and it's simply an imposition to make me go back without paying for it.

I said I didn't want to, they said we'll think about it, they said are you sure, I said, yes.

And so I'm still sitting at home doing my job exactly as I have for the last two years. Except I don't have to put shoes on.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've been working from home or office.  I just do what is needed to get the process or product completed.  Maximum flexibility has allowed me to get a WFH setup, and two offices with door because no one is going in.  The fact that I basically tell them I'll do whatever they need has gotten me any tech I want, a raise because, I'm technically at work so I get that tier of payment.  The people who refuse to work on site are eventually going to be second class workers as they increase pay for those that go on site.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It seems clear, for whatever reason, that a certain number of companies/government agencies are going to want to have mostly/completely work in the office.  There are others that will allow people to mostly/completely work from home.

There are very few, possibly nearly zero, employees that only want to work in the office, but there are plenty that only want to work from home.

So, the supply of workers willing to work from home will be much larger than the supply of workers willing to work at the office (and will, in fact, include that entire second group).

Therefore, even ignoring the international aspects (if you can do your job 100% at home, some guy in India can do your job 100% at home for 25% your pay), chances are, due to supply and demand, chances are work from home jobs will pay much less than jobs where you have to go to the office (assuming same skill set and experience and location, etc.).

People will trade off a higher salary for the convenience of working from home here.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm was looking for 100% work from home, but I decided to negotiate a split week. I'm already remote from the rest of my team (they're all in Canada). My boss he told me it feels silly to demand I be in the office when all my interactions are over the Internet anyway, but the higher ups were pressing him to get people back in the office.

But in two years my youngest will have graduated high school. School continuity for her is one of the only things keeping me where I am. That and even 100% remote work requires some travel sometimes to the home office it appears, and I can't travel right now (single dad with an ex-partner that has no interest in housing her youngest child).
 
mwenye_kichaa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My brother and I both are outside of this nonsense so it's hard to relate - he's been work-from-home since before the pandemic, and I never stopped having to go in to work because there was no way to change to work from home at my job. Just the nature of it doesn't allow that option, and I wouldn't want to do that anyway, too much stress to bring into my house...

One aspect of the push to return might be some companies don't want to deal with all the tax laws involved when workers move out of state and still work from home. My brother talks about how half of his former officemates have moved out of town and a few have left Illinois entirely. Timezones, taxes, harder to get everyone back in one place for whatever conference, that kind of crap

And management trying to justify their jobs too
 
rewind2846
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why do these corporations spend millions of dollars on useless bullshat like "meditation coaches" and special rooms and "wellness"? Here's a thought about what to do that would be much cheaper: Cut the bullshat that's stressing people out. Ask them what that is, then get rid of it. That includes morons that come around to your desk in clothing from the 1980s and a stupid mug to ask you to work the weekend at 2:00 Friday afternoon. Don't do that shat.

Problem solved. Pay me.
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abox: edwin5275: jso2897: And then there is always "lutefisk in the break room microwave" guy.

Or the popcorn clowns.

We had the fire department out so often they finally banned popcorn


One afternoon at a place I used to work, all the office ladies were gone doing something, so the owner had to microwave his own popcorn.
This guy was a Bush Sr. type plutocrat , whose great granddaddy was the last family member to wipe his own ass.
He decided that reasonable-sounding time for popcorn was fifteen minutes.
The FD did, in fact, have to come, and one lady had a smoke-induced panic attack.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
White collar people problems.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Obviously they don't know how much I've gotten used to passing gas while working from home.


This is my reason for staying on mute 99% of the time I'm in meetings.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: White collar people problems.


Everyone in my office wears T-shirts and shorts now.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've been WFH for about a year on my current contract. I can count on one hand the times an actual face meeting would have helped.

I don't miss an office at all.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
working from home is great but your social skills will diminish and eventually people not have any.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mwenye_kichaa: One aspect of the push to return might be some companies don't want to deal with all the tax laws involved when workers move out of state and still work from home.


Wow, that sounds so hard for them. Thoughts and prayers.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ryebread: I'm 100% remote by contract, but have gone into the office a couple times lately. The general feeling I got, which seemed to be shared by everyone there, was that working from home leads to a better ability to focus (less task switching penalties from people coming up and randomly asking questions, etc.) and higher productivity.

Maybe that wasn't true two years ago while we were figuring out how to do it. There was a learning curve, for sure. But at this point, WFH is no longer a novelty, and everyone is capable of managing their time and output just as effectively.

I actually like a lot of my coworkers, and do miss the more social aspects like grabbing lunch together... But that's about the worst thing I can say about it, and I wouldn't trade that for the added comfort, focus, and time I get by working from home. Those of us who get along well can just go grab drinks together after hours or something if we really want that.


We are switching to hybrid schedules, so I will be working from home two days a week. I like being in the office, but I also like getting an hour of my day back by not having to drive to work and back, so a hybrid schedule is a good balance.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cope... some of us never got to sit at home in our jammies.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As a cam girl, you can work anywhere
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: I'm seeing these articles about offices going back to having employees come in, despite also seeing articles about how many employees far prefer to stay at home.

At some point, I do have to ask "why."

The "so management can justify having a job" isn't a terrible one, but I think managers still managed remotely. There's still a need for oversight and organizing who does which tasks.

I think it has a lot to do with the fact the management and sales types tend to be extroverts who really miss being around people, so they see being back as the office as a plus. Never mind the fact the worker bees probably prefer to just be left alone to work, so they've liked it at home.

Welcome to our nationwide culture of management not understanding its workers. It's part of the reason I really have no interest in getting an MBA.


So you have no interest in trying to make things better for everyone else? The exact items you listed were the reason I DID get an MBA. That way I can engender a more positive and horizontal work culture from a position of power and responsibility, instead of just complaining about it.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's those of us who can't work from home, either because of the nature of the work or all the distractions at home.

For those of you who can, I hope you're ready to have your work outsourced to a country with cheap wages.
 
GoGoGadgetLiver
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My company is basically like: If you say you're working from the office be there 51% of the time so it make our real estate investment worth it.  OR work from home.  Either way we're cool but just let us know.  And you can change your mind later if you want.

If you visit the office it's covered with posters giving examples of the flexible work policy, "I like to bowl with my daughter on Wednesdays so I chose blah blah flexible policy..."

Basically their strategy seems to be: We are NOT farking losing any employees over petty shizzle and we're gonna poach the crap out of any company that does.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I like my co-workers... but yeah, if things can be done remotely farking do that; I can hang out with them socially in the extra free time I have as a result of just submitting docs from home.

I could bring a water cooler to the bar if they really miss the aesthetic that much, you should hydrate regularly when drinking anyway.

// Disclaimer: my current job involves physical equipment requiring my personal presence, so the above is somewhat hypothetical.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GoGoGadgetLiver: Basically their strategy seems to be: We are NOT farking losing any employees over petty shizzle and we're gonna poach the crap out of any company that does.


This is a winning strategy, even for a wide variety of stuff beyond WFH.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ryebread: I'm 100% remote by contract, but have gone into the office a couple times lately. The general feeling I got, which seemed to be shared by everyone there, was that working from home leads to a better ability to focus (less task switching penalties from people coming up and randomly asking questions, etc.) and higher productivity.

Maybe that wasn't true two years ago while we were figuring out how to do it. There was a learning curve, for sure. But at this point, WFH is no longer a novelty, and everyone is capable of managing their time and output just as effectively.

I actually like a lot of my coworkers, and do miss the more social aspects like grabbing lunch together... But that's about the worst thing I can say about it, and I wouldn't trade that for the added comfort, focus, and time I get by working from home. Those of us who get along well can just go grab drinks together after hours or something if we really want that.


Yeah, at the beginning there was some growing pains.
-Figuring out how to not talk over each other (assuming you don't use cameras) in meetings was hard to figure out.
-Getting everyone laptops took a while (when almost every company on the planet wants to do it simultaneously whilst also going through a pandemic means supply chains were stressed, and still are).
-Getting everyone the necessary ancillary devices was difficult as well... before laptops I was remoting in on my desktop, so I needed to buy a microphone.  When I got the laptop, I had to buy a mouse, because trackpads are garbage.  Had to buy a better chair, since I was going to be sitting in it 8 hours a day.  Etc etc.
-I'm sure desktop support teams were stressed out trying to make sure remoting in was working smoothly and error free (The company I work at was probably one of the last to mandate WFH, but they really made sure they had all their ducks in a row first and ultimately went smoothly because of it)

But once that was all worked through?  Everything was great.

I can imagine some people LIKE the office (probably people with a lot of distractions at home, like kids, or people who just absolutely want a distinction between 'home' and 'office' and I get that) but that's why there should be a choice.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rustypouch: There's those of us who can't work from home, either because of the nature of the work or all the distractions at home.

For those of you who can, I hope you're ready to have your work outsourced to a country with cheap wages.


Yeah America thought it was going to outsource all the office work to india in the 90s and 00s and look how that worked out. About a decade of h1b diploma mills filling up offices and companies with shiate and that shiat got largely cancelled to re-source those jobs in America.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I'm starting a new WFH job soon, and they've hinted that they'd like me in the office as often as possible. I'm brainstorming a good breakfast for my onboarding day, and I think it'll include a bean burrito, steamed broccoli, garlic sesame sticks, and a kale smoothie.


If you can stomach it, spill a little asian fish sauce on your hand.  Preferably the palm so when you shake hands it gets on them too.  On top of the foods you eat, be sure to bring a bento box with some kimchi and other smelly stuff.  For me, the winning combination is any 3 of the following: cool ranch doritos, slim jims, chocolate milk, and wasabi peas.

/stink palm FTW
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't think this is a middle management problem of forcing people to go back so much as it's a upper/C-level management problem.  If you signed a massive lease on office space a few years ago and dropped hundreds of thousands if not millions in renovations/furniture/etc in that space, you'd want to at least attempt to get your money's worth.  Problem is no one's buying it anymore, and since there are so many more options available due to the Great Resignation, WFH is here to stay.  That's not stopping management from being salty about it, though.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: UltimaCS: I'm starting a new WFH job soon, and they've hinted that they'd like me in the office as often as possible. I'm brainstorming a good breakfast for my onboarding day, and I think it'll include a bean burrito, steamed broccoli, garlic sesame sticks, and a kale smoothie.

If you can stomach it, spill a little asian fish sauce on your hand.  Preferably the palm so when you shake hands it gets on them too.  On top of the foods you eat, be sure to bring a bento box with some kimchi and other smelly stuff.  For me, the winning combination is any 3 of the following: cool ranch doritos, slim jims, chocolate milk, and wasabi peas.

/stink palm FTW


you should be in Gitmo for that
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: stevenvictx: White collar people problems.

Everyone in my office wears T-shirts and shorts now.


Blue collar workers just throw their kids in the fenced in backyard with a tub of water with the dogs. Saves lots of money
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: I don't think this is a middle management problem of forcing people to go back so much as it's a upper/C-level management problem.  If you signed a massive lease on office space a few years ago and dropped hundreds of thousands if not millions in renovations/furniture/etc in that space, you'd want to at least attempt to get your money's worth.  Problem is no one's buying it anymore, and since there are so many more options available due to the Great Resignation, WFH is here to stay.  That's not stopping management from being salty about it, though.


This is, of course, dumb.  Either sublease it, or shut down floors/buildings/parts of buildings if needed.  You won't save the lease cost, but you will save on utilities and custodial and some maintenance.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Then bosses will wonder why productivity has gone down the shiatter.
 
