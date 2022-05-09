 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   There have been a record number of rat sightings reported to authorities in NYC. Which means there are people who call the authorities in NYC every time they see a rat   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
21
    More: Amusing, Rodent, New York City, Rat, city's rats, Brown rat, last year, rat sightings, coronavirus pandemic  
•       •       •

244 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2022 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cities have rats.

It's easier than ever to report things.

News at 11.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
get more cats. problem solved.

///hello, 911? i saw a fat cat
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pizza rat unavailable for comment
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd have thought not seeing rats in a city like NYC for an extended period would be more worrying.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  I saw a raccoon the size of a bear in Prospect Park.  Ever since COVID all the animals have leveled up.  Pigeons are hawks now.  Coyotes are elephants.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't rat on a rat. I'm not that ironic.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Cities have rats.

It's easier than ever to report things.

News at 11.


During COVID, my old city set up an email address for mask complaints, either pro or anti mask.

No one ever checked it.  Intentionally.

The moral: just because you CAN report something, doesn't mean you SHOULD.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rats are just "urban squirrels" and a sign of a robust ecosystem.
'Hey, I'm squeaking here!'
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Cafe Threads: Cities have rats.

It's easier than ever to report things.

News at 11.

During COVID, my old city set up an email address for mask complaints, either pro or anti mask.

No one ever checked it.  Intentionally.

The moral: just because you CAN report something, doesn't mean you SHOULD.


That's some quality trolling.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse. The rats might suddenly start dying off.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
snapperhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Frequently seen in the NY/NJ area.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thesharkman: Again?


Every spring
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, they're all small and cute now, but soon the rats will be training radioactive turtles into fearsome ninja warriors!
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Cities have rats.

It's easier than ever to report things.

News at 11.


Never seen a rat in the flesh. Live in a city with a million people.

/Albertan
//Largest inhabited rat free area on Earth
///Slashies!
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: pizza rat unavailable for comment


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: get more cats. problem solved.

///hello, 911? i saw a fat cat


Fat cats are not going to help NYC.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Prime
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I mean, tracking rat population is relevant to preventing disease and property damage, and crowdsourced reports are a cheap if maybe low quality way to collect some data. After all, every dollar spent on public health is not available for more cops and graft.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.