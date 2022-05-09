 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   How to survive an alligator attack. And yes, "don't get attacked by one" is a suggestion   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Alligator, American Alligator, wild gators, gator attacks, Jeffrey Heim, Kimberly Andrews, others vacation, numerous times  
•       •       •

166 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2022 at 10:35 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't mess with them.  Don't feed them.  Don't get in their "zone" when they are nesting or have young - That gurgle they make is the stay the fark away sign.

If they think they are in a secluded area and you startle them, they typically make a break for the water *then* they will "face the threat".  Make sure you present yourself as to be easily identified as a human or rather, not an animal.

I've had more encounters than I can list here - most normal, non-worry, situations.  If you ever want to see them up close without barriers and guides, where they are used to seeing people, Brazos Bend State Park south of Houston is a good place.  Armond Bayou if you have a canoe (actually, they're everywhere around the entrance of Horsepen bayou right now...nesting).
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Try to cause a gag reflex by jamming any objects you can reach into the back of the alligator's mouth.

I've heard this suggested for over the years for different animal attacks so I looked to see if anyone has ever taken this advice.

Turns out, yes, it worked on a grizzly bear
 
eKonk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Try to cause a gag reflex by jamming any objects you can reach into the back of the alligator's mouth.

Hmm......to learn more about this, I think I should google "gag reflex" and see what sort of results I get.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gator attacks: Rare but fascinating

What the fark is so fascinating about getting mauled by a gator?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Missing from list:

Don't f*ck with Ace Rimmer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You wanna survive a gator attack? Just pay him his f*cking money, b*tch.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
defencesummits.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Shoot it? This is America, after all
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Munden: Try to cause a gag reflex by jamming any objects you can reach into the back of the alligator's mouth.

I've heard this suggested for over the years for different animal attacks so I looked to see if anyone has ever taken this advice.

Turns out, yes, it worked on a grizzly bear


It works on mammals, from my t.v. knowledge, because we are mammals. We have all these mollars, because mammals chew food.

Sure, given the opportunity, gag that reptile. But if you have the time to shove a rock or stick in aligator's mouth, you could assume your arms/leg wasn't already in there. Reptiles tend to rip things appart. And violently. I dont think they would give you time to stick something else in there. And at that point, anything that damages the mouth/esophagus would work on anything besides fish.

So channel your inner stone age, and make a spear and stab that farker in the mouth.
 
tasteme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gators can be disturbed or confused when folks have been known to try to grab them by their tails

Well, in the gators defense, I get pretty disturbed and confused and folks do that to me.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Put the sandwich down
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I didn't RTFA, but I'll assume living in New Mexico isn't on the list
 
12349876
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Reason #4568 to avoid Florida.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.