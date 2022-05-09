 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   "Hey, we left it on the charger overnight, but we still couldn't jump it in the morning"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
15
    More: Facepalm, Russia, Max Seddon, windowless Ilyushin Il-80 plane, bad weather, Financial Times' respected correspondent, Vladimir Putin, flyover of the plane, Moscow  
•       •       •

1551 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2022 at 8:35 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With dwindling supplies of parts, they probably couldn't afford to run them.
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Two of those guys are giving some serious side-eye to someone.  Looks like the guy to Putin's left, but its really hard to tell.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Deed you giggle starter handle like the flush thingee on superior Russian toilets?'
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gray Gardens Russia Edition
 
JAYoung
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It took longer than expected to build up steam pressure.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Merltech: With dwindling supplies of parts, they probably couldn't afford to run them.


What you mean durty lib? RUSSIA BIG! RUSSIA POWERFUL! RUSSIA SCARY!

Now listen as your elected leaders tell you they need another infinite amount of money for defense, so they have to cut school lunches to poor kids.
 
QFarker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe they didn't want to risk it getting shot down by a Ukraine fighter on a bicycle?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Everything they show off tends to become a target, so that might have played a role.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe Vlad was afraid it would be shot down or worse, flown to the Ukraine.

media.newyorker.comView Full Size
 
Matt the Mechanic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stick a screw driver down on the starter terminals.....


/is in neutral, da?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, his cancer surgery must have gone better than expected.

Judging by the stooges he has employed, or paid for in foreign countries, I fully expect him to do a turd out the door and attempt nuclear Armageddon if he thinks he's about to kick the turnip.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Oh, his cancer surgery must have gone better than expected.

Judging by the stooges he has employed, or paid for in foreign countries, I fully expect him to do a turd out the door and attempt nuclear Armageddon if he thinks he's about to kick the turnip.


Also, the comment that they could take out NATO in 30 minutes probably has Moscow targeted by everyone who is capable.... maybe this is a bad time to be doing tests, like flying his nuke plane... good bet that Stingers are in the vicinity.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As was predicted
 
Pert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did they try the sledgehammer? That usually works.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Seemed like a lot of machines were missing and Putin just rambled about owning all of Eastern Europe without making any new moves. Not exactly the show of force everyone was expecting. Putin's regime looks tired.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.