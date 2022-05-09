 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 75 of WW3: Victory parade in Moscow is quiet, School bombed in Ukraine is not; Kharkiv counter-attack underway and the orcs run away, Putin says they win but dont buy it. It's the Monday War Thread   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know the story behind this one, but I like it.

grid.newsView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I don't know the story behind this one, but I like it.

[grid.news image 525x196]


Found this: An ironic banner in Dnipro, Ukraine reads: "Russian soldier, the sowing campaign has already begun" on April 16, in reference to the famous snapshots of Ukrainian tractors pulling abandoned Russian tanks during the Russian invasion of Ukraine
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So wasn't today the pro-ported day the Crimean bridge was to be destroyed? Anybody actually expecting fireworks?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is going to declare victory and then feign surprise and outrage when the shooting doesn't stop.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newsweek says the Moscow Midget cancelled the Victory Day fly-over, supposedly due to bad weather.

It was clear and mild, with almost no wind. If russia's Air Farce can't handle a nice spring day, how are they supposed to establish air superiority in Ukraine?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: So wasn't today the pro-ported day the Crimean bridge was to be destroyed? Anybody actually expecting fireworks?


I personally was hoping for a drone strike of the VIP Booth at the parade
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: namegoeshere: I don't know the story behind this one, but I like it.

[grid.news image 525x196]

Found this: An ironic banner in Dnipro, Ukraine reads: "Russian soldier, the sowing campaign has already begun" on April 16, in reference to the famous snapshots of Ukrainian tractors pulling abandoned Russian tanks during the Russian invasion of Ukraine


The lower right: "Dnipro TV, We have information defense"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Newsweek says the Moscow Midget cancelled the Victory Day fly-over, supposedly due to bad weather.

It was clear and mild, with almost no wind. If russia's Air Farce can't handle a nice spring day, how are they supposed to establish air superiority in Ukraine?


Jet fuel is really expensive right now.  He's got to pinch every penny and squeeze all his nickels twice.  You thought filling your heating oil tank was expensive? Try fueling up a jet.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We can only hope:

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you haven't watched Zelensky's Victory Day speech, I highly recommend it. Easily one of the best wartime speeches
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

While one country celebrates 'victory day', many of us feel helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help.

If you have some cash to spare, there are plenty of charities that could use your help.  You can even donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

And there are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding: https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:
https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):
https://prytulafoundation.org/en


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:
https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua
Ukraine Aid Ops: https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update

https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr

https://www.karg.kiev.ua/


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such: https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds): https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer: https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian): https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian): https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine): https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy): https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGameshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax): https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens


If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
Thank you for continuing to share this each day.
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
... and I fail at mobileFark.  Mods, can you please delete my excessively long reply?  I meant to snip out the quote.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Uhm, yes, I'm just here for the updates and the anti-Putin gangbang.

/SLAVA HEDGEKRAINE!
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: So wasn't today the pro-ported day the Crimean bridge was to be destroyed? Anybody actually expecting fireworks?


Yes, but not there. Really really hoping I'm wrong.

/Hoping a general gets pinged in a parade too
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aRegularJoe_aRegularJob: ... and I fail at mobileFark.  Mods, can you please delete my excessively long reply?  I meant to snip out the quote.


Mods: No.

:P
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Public Call Box: So wasn't today the pro-ported day the Crimean bridge was to be destroyed? Anybody actually expecting fireworks?

Yes, but not there. Really really hoping I'm wrong.

/Hoping a general gets pinged in a parade too


Too late, the parade is already over. Apparently it was pretty quiet. The flyover was canceled
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder if Melania would be up for being a special envoy to the potential Slavic ally countries.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

aRegularJoe_aRegularJob: Oneiros: PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply

Thank you for continuing to share this each day.


Some days I wonder if people even bother reading it
 
Shanghai_Flyer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Uhm, yes, I'm just here for the updates and the anti-Putin gangbang.

/SLAVA HEDGEKRAINE!


This rather portly hedgehog, drawn in 14th-century Italy, is also for Ukraine

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, a little cartoon of Russians attempting to take Snake Island
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Oneiros: aRegularJoe_aRegularJob: Oneiros: PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply

Thank you for continuing to share this each day.

Some days I wonder if people even bother reading it


Some of us do. I also pass long the list to people at work who ask about how they can help.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aRegularJoe_aRegularJob: ... and I fail at mobileFark.  Mods, can you please delete my excessively long reply?  I meant to snip out the quote.


Oops.  Premature snarky reply.

The Fark mobile client 'include original comment' checkbox is broken.  If you uncheck it, you get the whole damned thing.  If it's checked, you have an opportunity to trim it down.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: andrewagill: Public Call Box: So wasn't today the pro-ported day the Crimean bridge was to be destroyed? Anybody actually expecting fireworks?

Yes, but not there. Really really hoping I'm wrong.

/Hoping a general gets pinged in a parade too

Too late, the parade is already over. Apparently it was pretty quiet. The flyover was canceled


Russia has 11 time zones. Are all the parades over?
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gooch: I wonder if Melania would be up for being a special envoy to the potential Slavic ally countries.


She wouldn't pass the security clearance requirements, being a known acquaintance of a russian agent.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Newsweek says the Moscow Midget cancelled the Victory Day fly-over, supposedly due to bad weather.

It was clear and mild, with almost no wind. If russia's Air Farce can't handle a nice spring day, how are they supposed to establish air superiority in Ukraine?


Assuming they still have planes left TO fly over.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Around 4:30 A.M. EST  having departed King Hussein Int Airport:
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.planespotters.net/photo/1271118/01-0040-united-states-air-force-boeing-c-40b-737-7dmwl-bbj
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Shanghai_Flyer:

That is AMAZING.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Shanghai_Flyer: Kit Fister: Uhm, yes, I'm just here for the updates and the anti-Putin gangbang.

/SLAVA HEDGEKRAINE!

This rather portly hedgehog, drawn in 14th-century Italy, is also for Ukraine

[Fark user image 564x554]

Also, a little cartoon of Russians attempting to take Snake Island


Fark user imageView Full Size
It is commonly known that the great Valkyrhawgs watch over noble warriors in battle!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Oneiros: aRegularJoe_aRegularJob: Oneiros: PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply

Thank you for continuing to share this each day.

Some days I wonder if people even bother reading it


*pulls out wallet, and moth flies out*

I certainly do, thank you for the effort each day, but i cannot do anything about it.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Wenchmaster: Newsweek says the Moscow Midget cancelled the Victory Day fly-over, supposedly due to bad weather.

It was clear and mild, with almost no wind. If russia's Air Farce can't handle a nice spring day, how are they supposed to establish air superiority in Ukraine?

Jet fuel is really expensive right now.  He's got to pinch every penny and squeeze all his nickels twice.  You thought filling your heating oil tank was expensive? Try fueling up a jet.


I think that can't be the reason and I wonder if the fear is sabotage or protestors spoiling the events.
 
