(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   In a serious display of Public Safety, Sheriff's candidate cited for speeding 107mph in a 65, urgently on his way to a parade. Your Law & Order candidate folks   (klkntv.com) divider line
AngryTeacher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The standards for cops have gotten so low, I was thinking the is not a big deal. I was just happy he didn't shoot an unarmed teenager in the back.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops speeding is news now???????????????
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A candidate for sheriff in eastern Nebraska"

In other words, not my candidate.

We're bad but we're not Nebraska-bad.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let he who hasn't floored it  in a school zone cast the first stone....
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how he issues a statement saying he showed ID to prove he was retired LEO to tell the cop he was armed.   Bullshiat.  He tried to wriggle out with that good ol boy bullshiat but it didn't run, probably because the State Patrol pulled him.

107 in a 65? Anybody else goes to jail now. Back in the day the cops mainly were interested in our setups, not in busting us.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not getting a kick, from my state:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Driving on the Autobahn at 110 mph and having to pull over because the fast cars are needing the lane shows that humans can drive fast and not die.  That a train is passing you at 180 mph is another fact.

As the Lotus professional racer client told me, it really depends on the car being driven, everything else being equal, as to how dangerous it is to drive fast.  He had a low opinion of large US cars ability to handle at speed.

Too bad the article doesn't say what Buick the retired cop was driving.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In Illinois, it's not news unless he crosses the interstate, hits a car and kills the occupants.  While speeding, talking to a girlfriend on his cell phone and answering an email.

Cannot top that
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just demonstrating his qualification for a job where the workers are above the law.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, of course he was speeding to catch up with the parade, we all know how fast those things are.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The worst drivers around here drive just like the cops here.  Hop red lights (although the cops turn their blue lights on while they cruise thru the red light,) tailgate, change lanes dangerously cutting other drivers off, pass on the right using the "bike lane" and of course, speed.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: He had a low opinion of large US cars ability to handle at speed.


They do just fine. It's not the 70's anymore. Hell they use the Ford explorer as a police vehicle in much of the US as it's a car chassis now. They do great at ~100mph. Most departments call off chases over 100, but if you're catching up to someone on the highway for a ticket, you'd be going that fast for a short distance.

Biggest ticket I ever got was doing around what that cop was in the middle of nowhere. Got out of it and it didn't make fark.com
 
KCinPA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
OMG ACAB!!!  🙄
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A guy I know got popped doing something similar

Reckless driving and lost his DL
 
johnphantom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: The standards for cops have gotten so low, I was thinking the is not a big deal. I was just happy he didn't shoot an unarmed teenager in the back.


I think a little more likely is him getting drunk, doing 107 in a school zone, running a couple kids over and leaving the scene, only to get a reckless driving citation.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Not getting a kick, from my state:

[Fark user image image 740x396]


He *immediately* came to mind when I read the headline
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
bet he's running against the incumbent
flashing the badge would've worked otherwise
 
