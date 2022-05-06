 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Hello, Central Casting? What can you dig up in the "Evil Assistant to Thin-Skinned Zillionaire" department?   (nypost.com) divider line
    Morgan Stanley, Jared Birchall, Elon Musk, Goldman Sachs, Musk's family office Excession LLC, Merrill Lynch, takeover bid of Twitter  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He looks like a Number 2.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Everyone needs their own Hall ...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [i.redd.it image 850x511]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I Ate Shergar: [i.redd.it image 850x511]

[Fark user image 425x318]


Phony Stark.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Each of my two former friends who went to work at Merrill were the absolute worst human beings you could possibly imagine. Who does #2 work for? Merrill.

Funny enough, Merrill Lynch has a price target on TSLA at $180.

An 80% drop in TSLA stock from current price. Seems about right.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
