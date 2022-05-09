 Skip to content
(CNN) Hero Steak and bellyrubs, Patron   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Ukraine, Russian invasion, Ukrainian military, US First Lady Jill Biden, Russia, Ukrainians, Russian officials, Ukrainian troops  
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A dog too small to set off most pressure mines? Brilliant!
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: A dog too small to set off most pressure mines? Brilliant!


And a Jack Russell terrier, all of whom are batshiat insane.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For I moment I thought this was about my date last night.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm not much of a dog person, but I'd buy ALL THE STEAKS for that good boy!
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: I'm not much of a dog person, but I'd buy ALL THE STEAKS for that good boy!


Well, not all the steaks. All the steaks would make him fat, heavy, and explodey.

Now, let's hope the orcs don't have dial-a-sensitivity mines...
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kudayta: wildcardjack: A dog too small to set off most pressure mines? Brilliant!

And a Jack Russell terrier, all of whom are batshiat insane.


As the owner of a doggie who has some JR blood somewhere in her parentage, i concur.

/took her to see the ocean for the first time in her life. She was suitably confused, happy and exited.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Send that doggo all the steaks!

I SUPPOSE the handler may share...after pupper has eaten as many as he wants...if he MUST.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For some reason, that seriously gives me mad giggles.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [Fark user image image 425x239]

For some reason, that seriously gives me mad giggles.


That is beyond adorable.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

