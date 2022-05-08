 Skip to content
(Medium)   Those Ukrainian tractors stolen by Russia should be a wake-up call to American consumers   (doctorow.medium.com) divider line
15
    Crimea, Russian military, Russian looters, pieces of John Deere farm equipment, Russian, CNN reports, equipment  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if Tesla owners are aware of just how much Elon Musk knows about where they go, who they call, what music they like, and who rides with them.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ox45tallboy: I wonder if Tesla owners are aware of just how much Elon Musk knows about where they go, who they call, what music they like, and who rides with them.


LOL I bet they could push out a software update to brick the car, too.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, I've been a little conflicted by this story. I'm for the right to repair but also eff the orcs.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: ox45tallboy: I wonder if Tesla owners are aware of just how much Elon Musk knows about where they go, who they call, what music they like, and who rides with them.

LOL I bet they could push out a software update to brick the car, too.


For now, they let the owners do it.

https://auto.hindustantimes.com/auto/news/a-tesla-model-3-owner-tricked-a-carjacker-with-remote-helps-cop-nab-the-suspect-41589449972759.html

Bur they absolutely could do it themselves. The reason they don't? They don't want consumers aware of all the stuff they could do if they wanted, or just how much data they track.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I opened that article expecting some whiny "big brother is watching us" diatribe that I planned to trash in this thread, but it was well written and the author made a good point

/and I was looking forward to one good article trashing before I went to bed too. damn you subby
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was enough to make my blood run cold.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Yeah, I've been a little conflicted by this story. I'm for the right to repair but also eff the orcs.


The fact that they bricked the tractors in this specific instance is a good thing, and it's good that they did it.

IMO, the fact that they have the capability to do so in the first place, however, greatly outweighs the fact that in this one specific instance, it was used for good.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get to self driving cars and you'll have a chance for the ideal country western song, where the truck drives off with your dog.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I knew about most of this thanks to an article I read many years ago on Fark. Yeah, Fark!

I didn't know about John Deere selling the data gathered via its tractors to derivatives dealers. Very dodgy.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Get to self driving cars and you'll have a chance for the ideal country western song, where the truck drives off with your dog.


No it drives off with your wife.  While running over your dog.  And then you lose your job because you can't get to work.
 
Speef
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
American farmers have been suffering from JD's insanity for a long time already, especially farmers who bought JD because their dad bought JD.

Deere's insane greed-driven refusal to allow farmers to repair their own equipment has led directly to guys who can barely work an email client participating in underground firmware hacking and swapping rings, and has seen the rapid rise of imported but less evil brands like Kubota.

Good work, corporate douchenozzles.
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: I wonder if Tesla owners are aware of just how much Elon Musk knows about where they go, who they call, what music they like, and who rides with them.


Tesla got rid of passenger-side lumbar support in the model 3. When asked about it, Elon cited that Tesla's numbers showed that the seat was only adjusted very few times.

Reasonable people would say "of course, once it's where you want it, you don't touch it". But instead, they ran numberson percentage of use on a lumbar support button for the passenger. If they're tracking that, they are tracking a host of things (beyond your eyeballs and scoring you as a driver).

/EV early-adopter.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This story brought to you by people who have never heard about the Internet of Things, and who have never thought about the laws in the USA covering the digital tech IP used in own country. So, about 1 person in every 10,000,000 might kind of need a reminder.

If the Deere example isn't antiquated enough (lol Asimov circa 1996) just thinkg about all those Google Docs and whatever in the cloud.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: I wonder if Tesla owners are aware of just how much Elon Musk knows about where they go, who they call, what music they like, and who rides with them.


About as much as your ISP.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If the world weren't already facing mass starvation because of the war, I'd want the next round of sanctions to require that all Deere equipment in Russia be bricked, stolen or not.
 
