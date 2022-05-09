 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Week)   Nothing like breaking your own Everest climbing record   (theweek.com) divider line
4
    More: Cool, Mount Everest, Kami Rita Sherpa, young teenager, climbing season, Everest Base Camp, Nepal, Climbing, Kami Rita  
•       •       •

53 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2022 at 3:05 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, I match my record yearly and not breaking pace any time soon!
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.aphelis.netView Full Size

/rkrpxzkrmtfrz
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't mess with a Sherpa, especially near sea level.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, some climber, who lacks the ability to climb at a normal pace, is killing all the climbers stuck behind him, because he is trying to complete an inspirational story that he can exploit for financial gain later.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.