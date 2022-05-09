 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Secret Service shows up when two black sedans crash in DC in the middle of the night. Nothing to see here, Jason Bourne unavailable for comment   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
8
    More: Strange, English-language films, Constable, Police, U.S. Secret Service officers, police custody, Road, busy intersection, Northwest Washington  
•       •       •

641 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2022 at 7:05 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Beware the Ides of March...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nothing to see, just more drunk agents, same as always.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Looks like someone was moving a laptop...
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Harry and Paul - The Bourne Identity
Youtube cDGkT5w5rvk
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Looks like someone was moving a laptop...


It must have had hunter...

*sees larrysouth post*

Ffffffffffffffffffuuuuuuuuuuuuuu
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How was Madison Cawthorn driving two cars at the same time?
 
wetrat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Counterfeiters?
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just two prominent parties coming home from a cocaine orgy.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.