(Al Jazeera)   8 miners are missing after an accident in Burkina Faso. Managers of the mine insist that they be allowed to leave the country. Would you believe they planned the trip *months* ago? What about they only get so many days of vacation every year?   (aljazeera.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Keep an eye out for Wendigos. Because that's how we get Wendigos
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All I ever think of when it comes to Burkina Faso
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Children under 18 shouldn't be going on vacation without adult supervision
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 580x631]


The reference to the wife and mistress thing?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did someone say...

Fark user imageView Full Size



...trafficking miners?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Accident? Get back in there, replace your coworkers with your kids, and get me my ZINC
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

IgG4: All I ever think of when it comes to Burkina Faso
[preview.redd.it image 640x480]


i think about this lady who came to talk to my french class from the peace corps
she said her hosts felt embarrassed going to buy toilet paper for her once, because they never used it

she guaranteed i never joined the peace corps
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So...Fark Around, Sneak Out?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media.tenor.coView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is there any good reason why mining isn't fully automated these days?

/good reason
//low wages isn't a good reason because then stuff like this happens and the parent company ends up paying a lot more than if they just had robots doing the job
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
PM Ouedraogo, speaking from Ouagadougou while watching Scooby Doo, said, "Oogadoogadoobadoo."

Meanwhile, his top aide inquired as to the possibility of buying a vowel.

/couldn't help myself
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
RIP Bikini Fatso
 
Loucifer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
R.I.P. Burrito Fatso

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why not, it's a miner incident.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Is there any good reason why mining isn't fully automated these days?

/good reason
//low wages isn't a good reason because then stuff like this happens and the parent company ends up paying a lot more than if they just had robots doing the job


Nestle got away with not paying the child slaves that their contractors hired to pick caocao beans.

You think farkers out in Burkina Faso are launching wrongful death lawsuits? And lawyers are hiring actuaries who are valuing the lives of Burkina Fasoans higher than the cost of designing, deploying, and maintaining Zinc-extraction robots?

This place just had its secondary military coup attempt within a decade, and this one was successful
Can't imagine they've got farking OSHA and civil courts working all that well
 
DanQuayle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What do you get if you drop a piano down a mine shaft?

Fark user image
 
dyhchong
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: dyhchong: Is there any good reason why mining isn't fully automated these days?

/good reason
//low wages isn't a good reason because then stuff like this happens and the parent company ends up paying a lot more than if they just had robots doing the job

Nestle got away with not paying the child slaves that their contractors hired to pick caocao beans.

You think farkers out in Burkina Faso are launching wrongful death lawsuits? And lawyers are hiring actuaries who are valuing the lives of Burkina Fasoans higher than the cost of designing, deploying, and maintaining Zinc-extraction robots?

This place just had its secondary military coup attempt within a decade, and this one was successful
Can't imagine they've got farking OSHA and civil courts working all that well


Sure but mining happens globally.

Australia has the highest minimum wage in the world and mines all over the place. Someone would make machines that work somewhere, then sell them, and Canadian companies would weigh up the cost of a global scandal relative and economy of scale to buying for their other mining operations to the cost of the machinery.
 
