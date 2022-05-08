 Skip to content
(CBC) Hero Brave and selfless Ukrainian rescues two wounded men in the street taking them on a wild ride through the Donbas. Russian troops opened fire on the car lodging bullets into our hero's legs. Undeterred they made it to the hospital. She is a 15yo girl   (cbc.ca) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's one hell of a story and she has more balls than Tucker Carlson could ever dream of.
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: That's one hell of a story and she has more balls than Tucker Carlson could ever dream of.


And doesn't need to tan them.

/subby
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
War. War never changes.....war never cares how old you are.

Good for her.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's graduated to the Grand Theft Auto Masters Program.

/Good job
//Keep safe.
///slava Ukraini
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: That's one hell of a story and she has more balls than Tucker Carlson could ever dream of.


I don't know, he dreams of them a lot.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is one inspiring, badass young lady.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: That is one inspiring, badass young lady.


Donbadass
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Liza Chernichenko was shot four times and had a toe shot off. Wishing her all the best, and I hope that the war ends soon with Russia leaving Ukraine.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She's an absolute badass, but her haircut is terrible.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
These stories are horrible and great. Great for her bravery. Horrible that they included her name and picture. Talk about putting a target on her back.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

here to help: AlgaeRancher: That's one hell of a story and she has more balls than Tucker Carlson could ever dream of.

And doesn't need to tan them.

/subby


Couldn't if she wanted to, she's a ginger
 
neeNHA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's Liza with a Z not Lisa with an S...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/badass
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: That's one hell of a story and she has more balls than Tucker Carlson could ever dream of.


The vast majority of mindless FOX viewers not going all in for Russia and Tucker getting put on his ass by the overwhelming pro-Ukraine sentiments is one of the few points of light that has given me faith
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Funny how guys equate 'guts' with 'balls'. Putin's 'big steel' ones started this shiat. In fact, they pretty much start all wars. I think God gave them to you so you could  (try) and keep up!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: That's one hell of a story and she has more balls than Tucker Carlson could ever dream of.


I'm pretty sure, based on numbers, tucker has had more balls in his face than 99.999999% of the world.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But our brave and loyal meal team six members will tell you that wearing a mask is much worse.
:(
 
