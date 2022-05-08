 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   There are crimes so horrible that the punishment cannot be envisioned due to the madness you would suffer from the eldritch horror that would emerge from it. This is one of those crimes   (soranews24.com) divider line
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I love the dramatic description in the article.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd be checking lap steel players
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its flushing lever, valued at 20,000 yen (US$153) had been stolen

Hold up, the handle is worth $153? Isn't it just a single chunk of aluminum?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not just why, but how? Are people typically running around with huge wrenches to steal toilet handles?!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Using the office microwave to reheat fish?

/drtfa
 
Valter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People like to accuse Japan of wrongness.

It isn't true.

I lived there. If this is the worst thing Japan has ever done then ... then .... then something!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The police have nothing to go on.

/low hanging cherry blossom
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Using the office microwave to reheat fish?

/drtfa


Oh no, the punishment for that is instant death.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Valter: People like to accuse Japan of wrongness.

It isn't true.

I lived there. If this is the worst thing Japan has ever done then ... then .... then something!


After WW2, it pretty much is. I don't think I've ever met a native Japanese person who wasn't unfailingly conscientious.

I'd move there if I wasn't too lazy to learn another language.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bootleg: its flushing lever, valued at 20,000 yen (US$153) had been stolen

Hold up, the handle is worth $153? Isn't it just a single chunk of aluminum?


Stainless steel...and they're a farking pain to replace. You have to pull the whole damn valve.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Using the office microwave to reheat fish?

/drtfa

Oh no, the punishment for that is instant death.


You are far more merciful than I.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Using the office microwave to reheat fish?

/drtfa

Oh no, the punishment for that is instant death.


Nah, that's only worth a lifetime banishment.  The death penalty is reserved for burning popcorn.
 
