 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   It's probably worth at least two grilled cheese sandwiches   (theguardian.com) divider line
4
    More: Cool, Painting, History of painting, selection of paintings, painter John Kinnear, John Kinnear, Irene Demas, Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis, leftover paint fishermen  
•       •       •

574 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2022 at 7:05 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What kind of cheese ??
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
CSB time:

About eight years ago I'd hit a local Salvation Army store at lunch time, basically just to kill whatever time was left after I ate.

One day I started finding these original signed and numbered lithos and mixed media pieces of art on the wall.

A quick google showed these were legit pieces from a few well regarded American artists.

So I started buying them, for $12 to $29 apiece.

Ended up getting eight in total for about $95 all in.

Further googling shows the lot of them are likely worth about $16,000 or so.

I like 'em, regardless of the value.   They're hanging on the walls right now.  Classes the joint up immensely.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.