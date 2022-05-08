 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Hey hey hey, no pic-a-nic basket for you guys. You're not even bears anyway   (theguardian.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hey, Obelix? Those crazy Romans have a problem you're eminently qualified to deal with...
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have to all pitch in to eradicate the disease that affects our dangerous vermin.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a better way to deal with 30 to 50 of those.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The affected anti-boar 'red zones' in Rome are located in the north and north-west of the Italian capital, including an area close to Vatican City."

So, you can't be bored near The Vatican?  But inside the city-state is still fair game, right?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stampeding boars through the Vatican?

Kinky.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Stampeding boars through the Vatican?

Kinky.


Sign here ;)
 
Dodo David
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is unbearable.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is it transmittable to the police?
 
