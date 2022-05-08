 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 Las Vegas)   Another victim discovered as a result of climate change   (fox5vegas.com) divider line
37
    More: Obvious, Las Vegas, Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, National Park Service, Clark County, Nevada, human skeletal remains, Lake Mead, Las Vegas Wash, Hoover Dam  
•       •       •

1592 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2022 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The headline took me a couple seconds after reading it to chuckle involuntarily.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Clark County Medical Examiner has been contacted to determine the cause of death.

Snitching.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What happens in Vegas stays . . . in lake Mead.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Expect more to come. It's an open secret in Vegas that Lake Mead was an area for body dumping during the mob era. The desert outside the city supposedly has a lot of bodies too from that time.

I told my coworkers this and they were shocked. I guess it was well known in Vegas but not really outside the city.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

4seasons85!: Expect more to come. It's an open secret in Vegas that Lake Mead was an area for body dumping during the mob era. The desert outside the city supposedly has a lot of bodies too from that time.

I told my coworkers this and they were shocked. I guess it was well known in Vegas but not really outside the city.


I've heard it my whole life (I was born in Vegas and moved away in 2009).

I always considered it an urban legend until proven otherwise, but obviously it's being proven now.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You'd be surprised just how many have in the past gone missing with their car only to be found crashed in a lake dead decades later.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thoreny: You'd be surprised just how many have in the past gone missing with their car only to be found crashed in a lake dead decades later.


This case is a murder, obviously. But it's just interesting how some never make it back home because they found themselves in a body of water.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: You'd be surprised just how many have in the past gone missing with their car only to be found crashed in a lake dead decades later.


It is kind of crazy. Seems like we should be looking at more lakes and rivers, etc and we will possibly find a lot of missing people.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: It is kind of crazy. Seems like we should be looking at more lakes and rivers, etc and we will possibly find a lot of missing people.


As long as they stick to the rivers and the lakes that they're used to.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So can I assume that people in Vegas have been drinking up Jimmy Hoffa's remains?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn stupid skeletons! When will they ever admit that they can't swim?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno.  You pull out all the dead bodies and the lake level's only going to fall more.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: 4seasons85!: Expect more to come. It's an open secret in Vegas that Lake Mead was an area for body dumping during the mob era. The desert outside the city supposedly has a lot of bodies too from that time.

I told my coworkers this and they were shocked. I guess it was well known in Vegas but not really outside the city.

I've heard it my whole life (I was born in Vegas and moved away in 2009).

I always considered it an urban legend until proven otherwise, but obviously it's being proven now.


I've heard it my whole life and I've only even been in Vegas once, as a kid.  It is a common core urban legend in California - we all hear about that one.  Then we haggle over which one likely has the most bodies buried in the desert as we're pretty much the two big American contenders in that field

/in the desert being the key phrase for that contention
//otherwise NY could get in on it - don't go poking around where some airports used to be
///three, three contenders
////crap, 4 -  Jersey under roads and in foundations might snipe us all on totals
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of dirt rings on the tub from when I was a lil' kid.

I guess if i had a Barbie stuffed in a tin can as a bath toy it would be closer to this.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: 4seasons85!: It is kind of crazy. Seems like we should be looking at more lakes and rivers, etc and we will possibly find a lot of missing people.

As long as they stick to the rivers and the lakes that they're used to.


images.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: So can I assume that people in Vegas have been drinking up Jimmy Hoffa's remains?


I don't know... when I'm in Vegas, I usually drink up Johnnie Walker's remains.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: 4seasons85!: It is kind of crazy. Seems like we should be looking at more lakes and rivers, etc and we will possibly find a lot of missing people.

As long as they stick to the rivers and the lakes that they're used to.


Very well done! I walked right into that!!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds to me like there must have been a lot of canoeing trips around those parts.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How well is Lake Mead stocked?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they haven't found a lot more. Several year ago, our local sheriff's department released estimates of the number of bodies in the county reservoirs. Between drowning victims and suspected body dumps, there was at least a dozen each. And these were a lot smaller and newer than Lake Mead.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: 4seasons85!: It is kind of crazy. Seems like we should be looking at more lakes and rivers, etc and we will possibly find a lot of missing people.

As long as they stick to the rivers and the lakes that they're used to.


Poor Jason Waterfalls.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

A lot of barrels in the lake, and a lot of problems are stuck in those barrels. But you gotta do it right. I mean, you gotta have the body already in the barrel before you show up with a package in the trunk. Otherwise, you're talking about a half-hour to forty-five minutes worth of stuffing a body and sealing it in a barrel. And who knows who's gonna come along in that time? Pretty soon, you gotta fill a few more barrels. You could be there all farkin' night.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: You'd be surprised just how many have in the past gone missing with their car only to be found crashed in a lake dead decades later.


Very few people drive around in barrels though.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Time to change the name to Lake Mead Dead.

For more reason than just the bodies.

/Have they found Hoffa yet?
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Thoreny: You'd be surprised just how many have in the past gone missing with their car only to be found crashed in a lake dead decades later.

It is kind of crazy. Seems like we should be looking at more lakes and rivers, etc and we will possibly find a lot of missing people.


The thing is, there's a whole lot of lake and river out there, and searching the bottom of them is laborious, dangerous, and expensive. Unless you have a specific reason to think there's something important in a specific place, nobody's usually going to go looking.
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

skinink: So can I assume that people in Vegas have been drinking up Jimmy Hoffa's remains?


Omnivorous: Time to change the name to Lake Mead Dead.

For more reason than just the bodies.

/Have they found Hoffa yet?


Hoffa's an East Coast mafia issue. If anywhere, he's somewhere in the NY/NJ area.

...or to really send the message, he got sent back home.
/Has anybody checked Brazil, Indiana?
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Time to change the name to Lake Mead Dead.

For more reason than just the bodies.

/Have they found Hoffa yet?


Damn you --- Damn you to hell
Dam
 
Decados
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Thoreny: You'd be surprised just how many have in the past gone missing with their car only to be found crashed in a lake dead decades later.

It is kind of crazy. Seems like we should be looking at more lakes and rivers, etc and we will possibly find a lot of missing people.


Go to Youtube and look up 'Adventures with Purpose'.   They're a diving search team that uses sonar equipped boats to find cars in bodies of water and then tie them to missing persons cases.  They've solved quite a few of them.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yet another personal way that climate change can impact me.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Call me when they find a moistened bint.
 
germ78
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So all these years the people of Las Vegas have been drinking from the cask lake of Amontillado?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: It sounds to me like there must have been a lot of canoeing trips around those parts.
[Fark user image 425x283]


Welp, freaked me out the first time I saw it, why stop now?
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

germ78: So all these years the people of Las Vegas have been drinking from the cask lake of Amontillado?


For the love of God, Montressor germ78... that's brilliant!
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Unlike lake Superior, Lake Mead does give up its dead.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Surprised they dont find more in all bodies of water. In one case here a father and a child disappeared back in the 70s. Also in the same county people knew of a car in a section of a river and used it as a waypoint for fishing. It was commonly known to be there under about 20ft of water. Then 40 yrs after they disappeared someone finally checked the car and found the remains of the missing father and child. In 40yrs everyone had assumed it was some old stripped stolen car dumped showing up on their fish finders.

In my county is a man made lake that has several rivers and creeks feeding into it. It has a max depth of over 250ft. We had an accident a couple years back and even searching for the missing body with professional divers and millions in electronics etc it took several months to find the body. Mainly because when they created the lake in 60 they only cut a 50 yard swath of trees around the expected high water line. So whole forests still stand in the lake.

My new fish finder depth finder has fine enough detail it looks like a negative from a 35 mm pic. I can see leaves still on some of those trees 100 ft down. Modern tech is amazing
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.