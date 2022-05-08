 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Mark Rober attacks scam call centers   (youtube.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The cockroaches are a nice touch.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
18 million per year. That is an insane amount of money. And these companies likely pay off the authorities to keep them from shutting them down.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's got some balls, that's for sure.  He's publicly embarrassed some very powerful tech savvy criminals in India.  Hope his own financial accounts are locked down tight, and he checks for tails when he drives.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can you send an EM pulse through the mail?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good?

Not sure what a Mark Rober is, hopefully he has a flamethrower.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: Good?

Not sure what a Mark Rober is, hopefully he has a flamethrower.


He's got fart spray, will that work?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*Leans down into fart spray*
*Regrets leaning down into fart spray*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Something has always rubbed me the wrong way with him. Like, i get what he is doing, have no "ZOMG SOME THIEF MAY HAVE GOT GLITTER IN THEIR EYE" or whatever hate towards him, but he just comes off as really smarmy and.....i don't know....youtuber? Like, acting through everything he does, and poorly at that.

If there was someone in that realm that some crazy dirt would come out on, i'd put some money on it being him. You know Destin and CP are clean, and he isn't in their class.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Warthog: He's got some balls, that's for sure.  He's publicly embarrassed some very powerful tech savvy criminals in India.  Hope his own financial accounts are locked down tight, and he checks for tails when he drives.


The criminals scumming at this level aren't typically as savvy as they would like people to think.
Just enough to scam the more unaware.
 
daffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That girls reaction was priceless.
 
PolyHatSnake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Something has always rubbed me the wrong way with him. Like, i get what he is doing, have no "ZOMG SOME THIEF MAY HAVE GOT GLITTER IN THEIR EYE" or whatever hate towards him, but he just comes off as really smarmy and.....i don't know....youtuber? Like, acting through everything he does, and poorly at that.

If there was someone in that realm that some crazy dirt would come out on, i'd put some money on it being him. You know Destin and CP are clean, and he isn't in their class.


Yeah, he pings my bullshiat meter a little, but I think you have to remember that engineers commonly struggle with communication and general likability. He comes across as someone who worked really hard to develop a personality, and still very much wears that personality like a set of clothes.

I'm familiar with Destin, but who is CP?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Heh.

A few years ago I kept getting called by a group calling itself the go-green campaign or something along those lines. I looked up the group and was able to find a CEO name on Linked-in.  Searching that name I was able to find some old slideshow from the guy where he'd put his actual local phone number as contact on the last slide.

So I called him up during dinnertime, confirmed it was still his number, and had a chat about his callcenter interrupting me at dinnertime despite asking them to stop calling.  He surprisingly didn't hang up on me, he probably realized that if I could find his number that I could find out his address easily enough too.

Never heard from them again after that call.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
His videos where he plays with his backyard squirrels are fun.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I always thought rats were bigger than that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nothing like that but I had a little fun this week with a caller from "Amazon Theft Protection"

Got a call on my work cell about "suspicious purchase of iPhone and Airpods" which was strange because there are no Amazon accounts associated with my work phone.

Pressed 1 to "speak with the operator" and when he answered I asked him if his mother knew that he worked as a criminal, and if he thought it would be more honest to make his living sucking c*ck at the truck stop.

His response was both loud and profane.  We exchanged pleasantries for about a minute before he hung up

What can I say, I get bored driving between work appointments......
 
