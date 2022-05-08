 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Average cost of assisted care in the US in 2021: $4500/month. Minimum cost of living on a cruise ship instead: $2670/month. Bon voyage, Mom   (cnbc.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But the former vice president at Lockheed Martin found himself stuck on a conventional Caribbean cruise when Hurricane Ivan hit back in 2004.

Yes, a former VP at Lockheed Martin has decided to retire into a cruise ship lifestyle because he was worried about what more traditional assisted care living facilities cost.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Even cheaper

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No farking way. Cruise ships are full of idiots.

I'll pass.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't forget about all the free Covid!
 
indylaw
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: But the former vice president at Lockheed Martin found himself stuck on a conventional Caribbean cruise when Hurricane Ivan hit back in 2004.

Yes, a former VP at Lockheed Martin has decided to retire into a cruise ship lifestyle because he was worried about what more traditional assisted care living facilities cost.


He spent all but the last $5 million on questionable real estate deals and blow. Time to cut corners.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's great and all, but something tells me your cost of living on a cruise ship would skyrocket real fast if you needed any kind of meaningful medical intervention or ongoing medical care, rare though that may be among the elderly.
 
bababa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you really need a nursing home, you might be too sick to go on a cruise. I was thinking of this for my father (before covid), but he really needed someone with him all the time, and had to often go to the hospital.
If you are just frail and not up to cooking all the time and taking care of a house, then yes, I would consider it (before covid).
 
thesharkman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: No farking way. Cruise ships are full of idiots.

I'll pass.


And the other place isn't? You can just stay in your room and go eat everyday. It's not a bad way to do it
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yes... Now, does a cruise ship have enough staff on hand 24/7 to help confused seniors go to the bathroom or bathe themselves?

It's a fine solution if you're relatively fit and want to enjoy a few years without responsibilities and maybe see some ports... Assuming there aren't any pandemics, of course.  It's a lousy substitute for proper healthcare.
 
Snort
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When your dining partners all have self care and memory issues, you booked with the wrong cruise company.
 
Valter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That is a crime.
 
