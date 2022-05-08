 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   'Congratulations, your rent has increased from $2,200 to $4,678 a month'   (dailydot.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and this is why there needs to be some rent control laws.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article was almost as well reported, thoroughly researched, and informative as the TikTok video itself. But there were quotes from a bunch of angry TikTok users, so I'm convinced that everything is completely as implied.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like some renters need to take out renters insurance and cash tf out, Guido style.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, minimum wage has skyrocketed.  People are able to afford refrigerators.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: ...and this is why there needs to be some rent control laws.


In Texas? It's more likely they'll pass a law allowing the landlord to sue you for defamation for not accepting the generous gift of their rent increase.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Prose and Cons - SNL
Youtube 6iCbK3ooekU
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Somebody has to pay for the tax cuts for the wealthy, and it's us.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA: "This is an especially big problem in cities like Austin, where a growing tech industry and other factors have led to rapid population growth..."

One of the other factors ... an increasing number of illegal aliens who should not be competing for housing, etc. but are allowed to because "sanctuary." Rich people don't care. They get their lawns mowed cheap.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nothing some passed-on avocado toast can't fix.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Well, minimum wage has skyrocketed.  People are able to afford refrigerators.


Sounds like she only needs the box.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: FTFA: "This is an especially big problem in cities like Austin, where a growing tech industry and other factors have led to rapid population growth..."

One of the other factors ... an increasing number of illegal aliens who should not be competing for housing, etc. but are allowed to because "sanctuary." Rich people don't care. They get their lawns mowed cheap.


F*ck your weird racism.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
God DAMN I love my $1,300/mo mortgage payment for 2,500 square feet.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

drewsfarkthrowaway: Sounds to me like some renters need to take out renters insurance and cash tf out, Guido style.


Dude, "Guido Style" is not the preferred nomenclature. Jewish lightning, please.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: FTFA: "This is an especially big problem in cities like Austin, where a growing tech industry and other factors have led to rapid population growth..."

One of the other factors ... an increasing number of illegal aliens who should not be competing for housing, etc. but are allowed to because "sanctuary." Rich people don't care. They get their lawns mowed cheap.


Damn those illegal aliens and their ability to pay $4,678 in monthly rent!
 
adj_m
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: FTFA: "This is an especially big problem in cities like Austin, where a growing tech industry and other factors have led to rapid population growth..."

One of the other factors ... an increasing number of illegal aliens who should not be competing for housing, etc. but are allowed to because "sanctuary." Rich people don't care. They get their lawns mowed cheap.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Someone please think of the landlords 😭
 
alex10294
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: ...and this is why there needs to be some rent control laws.


There are.  You don't have to agree to a rent increase, and are free to get a cheaper apartment if you desire. The landlord can't make you renew your lease.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: ...and this is why there needs to be some rent control laws.


There is nothing explicitly about this in the constitution, so states decide.  This is why it is called the Independent States of America.

Also, rent controls are not in the best interests of the owner class.

Carry on.
 
Pextor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: God DAMN I love my $1,300/mo mortgage payment for 2,500 square feet.


I love having my house paid off. Huge weight off my shoulders.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Money laundering has nothing to do with it.  The other article on Fark in today's Business tab is wrong.  The Canadian intelligence community just has it in for organized crime internationally during a US election year.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This isn't new to Austin. When I first moved there my gfs apartment went up 400 bucks a couple months later. And we said fark it and moved out to a duplex... with very shiatty neighbors.

No one has confirmed or denied if I walked out in my birthday suit one night to the thump of bass and said "turn that shiat off or I'll make sure you're silent"

It was the next morning when the GF looked at me and mentioned the whole neighborhood probably saw my junk. But enough is enough when their kids kept trying to bust through our fence to see the dogs and every night was a bass thumping party. From the back of a Tacoma.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How many Bells is that?
 
wesmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: WastrelWay: FTFA: "This is an especially big problem in cities like Austin, where a growing tech industry and other factors have led to rapid population growth..."

One of the other factors ... an increasing number of illegal aliens who should not be competing for housing, etc. but are allowed to because "sanctuary." Rich people don't care. They get their lawns mowed cheap.

Damn those illegal aliens and their ability to pay $4,678 in monthly rent!


Didn't you hear? It's all illegal immigrant Chinese billionaires who are buying up all this property as investments.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wish the landlord the best of luck finding a tenant at that rate.

Someone clearly swallowed the story about wealthy Californians who were supposedly fleeing to Texas to enjoy greater freedumb, but somehow remained willing to pay Silicon Valley rents.

That's only happening in the alternate universe of right-wing media.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

alex10294: kdawg7736: ...and this is why there needs to be some rent control laws.

There are.  You don't have to agree to a rent increase, and are free to get a cheaper apartment if you desire. The landlord can't make you renew your lease.


Moving sucks and costs a lot.
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
if the letter is legit then the landlord is a clueless asshat.

alex10294: kdawg7736: ...and this is why there needs to be some rent control laws.

There are.  You don't have to agree to a rent increase, and are free to get a cheaper apartment if you desire. The landlord can't make you renew your lease.


While true is is often difficult to find a cheaper than the average going price apartment in a given city unless you are willing to move to some undesirable areas of said city.   So finding a cheaper apartment is often far easier said than done.   Also the rent increase in question quite alarming and to me smacks of trying to get back lost revenue from during the pandemic.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How did the landlord find out about her onlyfans account?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: FTFA: "This is an especially big problem in cities like Austin, where a growing tech industry and other factors have led to rapid population growth..."

One of the other factors ... an increasing number of illegal aliens who should not be competing for housing, etc. but are allowed to because "sanctuary." Rich people don't care. They get their lawns mowed cheap.


Dude, what?

You really believe that illegal aliens fled Mississippi & Alabama meat packing plants and agricultural fields to flood Austin to take up landscaping?

Here's a hint: 30% of homes for sale in the last 3 years have been purchased by private equity firms for rental purposes. Millions of homes that were ruthlessly taken out of the sales pool by investors and have crunched the supply of homes. Not materials nor labor shortages, but homes taken away from first time buyers from the sales pool. Which in turn became a self-fulfilling prophecy of increased rents as these new landlords set the price to whatever they wished and just make that the market rate because they could.

But sure, blame "illegals".
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: WastrelWay: FTFA: "This is an especially big problem in cities like Austin, where a growing tech industry and other factors have led to rapid population growth..."

One of the other factors ... an increasing number of illegal aliens who should not be competing for housing, etc. but are allowed to because "sanctuary." Rich people don't care. They get their lawns mowed cheap.

F*ck your weird racism.


Rich people are a race?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: ...and this is why there needs to be some rent control laws.


Or take over them? Pick one owners. Do you want less rent or a take over? F heads.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm so glad I signed a three year lease on this move. Being military, we move on average every three to four years and it gets old. I was burned twice with annual renewals at my first two duty stations,
So now I ask for a three to four year lease now. If I move sooner, I use the SCRA military clause to break the lease.

/I hate moving
//Move #7 next summer
///Ughhh
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Someone clearly swallowed the story about wealthy Californians who were supposedly fleeing to Texas to enjoy greater freedumb, but somehow remained willing to pay Silicon Valley rents.


Theoretically, I could transfer to one of our Texas offices instead of staying in California, but there would probably be a pay cut to align with the cost of living.  Besides, there is no way I'm going to move into sharia law territory.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pextor: Dustin_00: God DAMN I love my $1,300/mo mortgage payment for 2,500 square feet.

I love having my house paid off. Huge weight off my shoulders.


I went from paying $840 /month rent for 1200 square feet to paying cash for 1500 sq. feet plus a basement. Did this 5 years ago after renting my entire life. All the money that would have gone to the bank as interest went to my financial advisor so it could earn interest. Same thing for the expenses renters don't have. I was able to do it because I live in a part of the country that has always had reasonable rents.

My main criterion besides price was to make sure the property taxes were no more than 1/3 of my rent. Found a place which is 1/4.
 
fat boy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Rent went up 103%,

Drew only went for 100%
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But...but... soshulizms.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: WastrelWay: FTFA: "This is an especially big problem in cities like Austin, where a growing tech industry and other factors have led to rapid population growth..."

One of the other factors ... an increasing number of illegal aliens who should not be competing for housing, etc. but are allowed to because "sanctuary." Rich people don't care. They get their lawns mowed cheap.

Damn those illegal aliens and their ability to pay $4,678 in monthly rent!


Work for the cartel and they'll pay your rent. They have it all set up. You owe them and you pay them with money you get from dealing and thieving. You can work your way up, and after you have them paid off, you can open up a food truck. You and the other people criticizing my comment have no idea what you are talking about. Knee-jerk reactions based on the idea that US citizens should be taken advantage of by people who do not even belong in this country are sick, stupid and a disgrace. Deplorable, in fact.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WastrelWay: Dustin_00: WastrelWay: FTFA: "This is an especially big problem in cities like Austin, where a growing tech industry and other factors have led to rapid population growth..."

One of the other factors ... an increasing number of illegal aliens who should not be competing for housing, etc. but are allowed to because "sanctuary." Rich people don't care. They get their lawns mowed cheap.

Damn those illegal aliens and their ability to pay $4,678 in monthly rent!

Work for the cartel and they'll pay your rent. They have it all set up. You owe them and you pay them with money you get from dealing and thieving. You can work your way up, and after you have them paid off, you can open up a food truck. You and the other people criticizing my comment have no idea what you are talking about. Knee-jerk reactions based on the idea that US citizens should be taken advantage of by people who do not even belong in this country are sick, stupid and a disgrace. Deplorable, in fact.


Right coz I'm sure there are enough of them to do this to rental markets. Christ how do you people even breathe without yellow sticks on your crash helmets reminding you to
 
thesharkman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe it meant to say " congratulations, it only went up $2,500!"
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.