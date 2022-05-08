 Skip to content
Oh, rats
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Rats"

Fark user imageView Full Size


..That never really played out. Like Indy's phobia of snakes played out hugely when he had to dive into a snake pit but Henry Sr. had the setup but never had to face any rats.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Reincarnation. Those plauge rats that died during the pandemic get to assume their true form.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The problem with rats is not when you see them running around , on the streets, in daylight: the problem is when you see them lying down dead on the streets.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jello Biafra w. NoMeansNo - Chew
Youtube MSLueovLVO0


Obligatory for NYC rat threads.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: [YouTube video: Jello Biafra w. NoMeansNo - Chew]

Obligatory for NYC rat threads.


Pretty sure that was about SF
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This city is THEIRS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Rats can survive on less than an ounce of food a day and rarely travel more than a city block to find food, according to rat scholars."

TIL there's such a thing as a "rat scholar".

What I picture a rat scholar looks like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rats?

Ghost - Rats (Official Music Video)
Youtube C_ijc7A5oAc
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
RATT - Round And Round (Official Music Video)
Youtube 0u8teXR8VE4
 
neeNHA
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mantour: The problem with rats is not when you see them running around , on the streets, in daylight: the problem is when you see them lying down dead on the streets.


I was gonna say Elon should be spending his money on rat-corona but then I read your post...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
