(BBC-US)   Day 74 of WWIII: Dozens feared dead after Russian bomb hits school, Ukrainian troops battle to regain Kharkiv region, civilians now out of Azovstal plant in Mariupol. It's your Sunday Ukrainian War thread   (bbc.com) divider line
52
•       •       •

tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
even earlier than usual, it's your daily McButt update!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/with bonus Luccia
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/🇺🇦
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty kitties!!!!😺😺😺
Sounds like the orcs on starting to retreat.  Sunday looking good so far.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, Day 73. How's Vlad affording this war? IOUs and Circle K gift cards?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small airstrike on Russian occupied Snake Island with huge secondary explosions.
 
peterquince
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Are we doing an eyebleach thing in these threads now? Here's my Fiona:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fuck Putin and his stupid fucking suicidal jihad.

I hope his fat fuck neck chokes on his morning fucking tea.

Fucking coont.
 
philodough
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bombed a school and killed dozens.  Huh.

I wonder at what point the war crimes will reach a point that someone from the outside will intervene.

It looks like the answer to that question is, "as long as no chemical or nuclear weapons were used, never."
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

philodough: [Fark user image image 425x575]


I believe the inscription also refers to him as "Putler"
 
peterquince
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Bombed a school and killed dozens.  Huh.

I wonder at what point the war crimes will reach a point that someone from the outside will intervene.

It looks like the answer to that question is, "as long as no chemical or nuclear weapons were used, never."


Are you kidding? The entire world is intervening.
 
bugdozer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Here's some strangeness:
Fark user imageView Full Size

RA-96022 Rossiya - Special Flight Detachment Ilyushin Il-96-300PU
https://www.planespotters.net/photo/1262900/ra-96022-rossiya-special-flight-detachment-ilyushin-il-96-300pu

This Russian military plane is flying under a commercial/civilian transponder and not a military one.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

peterquince: Are we doing an eyebleach thing in these threads now? Here's my Fiona:

[Fark user image 425x566]


the happy pupper!
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pet thread? Here's a goofy boy.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Here's some strangeness:
[Fark user image 850x464]
RA-96022 Rossiya - Special Flight Detachment Ilyushin Il-96-300PU
https://www.planespotters.net/photo/1262900/ra-96022-rossiya-special-flight-detachment-ilyushin-il-96-300pu

This Russian military plane is flying under a commercial/civilian transponder and not a military one.


is that allowed?

/not that na russia cares
 
LyleJohn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: philodough: [Fark user image image 425x575]

I believe the inscription also refers to him as "Putler"


Yes, it says "Putler, are you getting the hint?"
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Desk Cat disapproves of all ofyou. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Here's some strangeness:
[Fark user image 850x464]
RA-96022 Rossiya - Special Flight Detachment Ilyushin Il-96-300PU
https://www.planespotters.net/photo/1262900/ra-96022-rossiya-special-flight-detachment-ilyushin-il-96-300pu

This Russian military plane is flying under a commercial/civilian transponder and not a military one.


It makes me curious what they're worried about.  They're well within Russian territory and nobody's going to shoot it down... but nobody's going to miss its flight, either.

Maybe they're really incompetent enough to think this would fool the pros, and think it actually matters?
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tintar: GrymRpr: Here's some strangeness:
[Fark user image 850x464]
RA-96022 Rossiya - Special Flight Detachment Ilyushin Il-96-300PU
https://www.planespotters.net/photo/1262900/ra-96022-rossiya-special-flight-detachment-ilyushin-il-96-300pu

This Russian military plane is flying under a commercial/civilian transponder and not a military one.

is that allowed?

/not that na russia cares


I don't think so.  Wish we had an international Pilot / Flight controller / Dispatcher here on FARK...
 
IvanTheSilent
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

peterquince: durbnpoisn: Bombed a school and killed dozens.  Huh.

I wonder at what point the war crimes will reach a point that someone from the outside will intervene.

It looks like the answer to that question is, "as long as no chemical or nuclear weapons were used, never."

Are you kidding? The entire world is intervening.


I'm pretty sure the intended meaning was "directly."
 
talkertopc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I fully support today's main threadjack being people posting pictures of their pets.

/I have no pets.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rumors are that Putin has cancer.

I feel really bad..  for the cancer.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

So this war has been going on for over 2 months, and many of us feel helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help.

If you have some cash to spare, there are plenty of charities that could use your help.  You can even donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

And there are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding: https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:
https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):
https://prytulafoundation.org/en


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:
https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua
Ukraine Aid Ops: https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update

https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr

https://www.karg.kiev.ua/


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such: https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club fundraiser and would like recipes: https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds): https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

A comic book: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian): https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian): https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine): https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy): https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGameshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax): https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens


If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
pd2001
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Here's some strangeness:
[Fark user image image 850x464]
RA-96022 Rossiya - Special Flight Detachment Ilyushin Il-96-300PU
https://www.planespotters.net/photo/1262900/ra-96022-rossiya-special-flight-detachment-ilyushin-il-96-300pu

This Russian military plane is flying under a commercial/civilian transponder and not a military one.


Wasn't there something in an earlier thread about the russia moving troops into Transnistria under some kind of humanitarian aid smokescreen and it really being troops to open another front?

Or, it could be the "civilian airliner" that russia shoots down to blame Ukraine and all of the NATO weapons they've been given.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hope we get more news about the Admiral Makarov. After the initial report that it might be on fire after being hit by Ukrainian missiles it's been mostly silent.
 
peterquince
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IvanTheSilent: peterquince: durbnpoisn: Bombed a school and killed dozens.  Huh.

I wonder at what point the war crimes will reach a point that someone from the outside will intervene.

It looks like the answer to that question is, "as long as no chemical or nuclear weapons were used, never."

Are you kidding? The entire world is intervening.

I'm pretty sure the intended meaning was "directly."


Direct sanctions. Direct gifts of munitions. Direct intelligence information. Direct training. Direct investigation and evidence-prep for war-crime trials. Direct diplomacy. All of that is happening.

The intended meaning was "direct explosions", which, while momentarily exciting to watch, would be foolish for a variety of reasons.
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Have a pic of my sleepy girl
Fark user imageView Full Size

she has bonus extra toes!
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tintar: GrymRpr: Here's some strangeness:
[Fark user image 850x464]
RA-96022 Rossiya - Special Flight Detachment Ilyushin Il-96-300PU
https://www.planespotters.net/photo/1262900/ra-96022-rossiya-special-flight-detachment-ilyushin-il-96-300pu

This Russian military plane is flying under a commercial/civilian transponder and not a military one.

is that allowed?

/not that na russia cares


Fark user imageView Full Size
Are you using na Russia like na Ukraine? Cool.
Kaylee & her sloth for threadjack
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size


Kitties are fed. Mrs VHTS is sound asleep. I am wide awake, LOL. Still very stressed about Mrs VHTS's condition, but there's nothing I can do, so I should STFU.

Anyway, here's CNN:

Ukrainians once celebrated Victory Day on May 9, in the Russian tradition. But now, as they piece through the rubble of their homes and mourn lost friends and relatives, many pointedly mark the occasion a day earlier.
"This house, I have lived here for 40 years. Both my kids were born here," Olga Teterska, a 48-year-old accountant from Borodianka, near Kyiv, told CNN as she looked at her destroyed home. "It is impossible to describe with words how I feel being back here and seeing what has happened."
"The flower garden is still growing," she added. "We'll save the ones we can."
"We celebrated May 9 until 2014," Teterska said. "Now I will only observe May 8 as a day to remember the soldiers who fought and also as a way to be closer to Europe."
The surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945 marked the end of the largest land war in Europe until this February, when Russian forces launched an all-out assault on Ukraine.
But the timing of that surrender - late in the evening in Germany, and after midnight in Russia - symbolically split Europe in two, creating separate commemoration days on the continent.
Most of Europe marks VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) on May 8. But in Russia and a clutch of ex-Soviet states, the anniversary falls on the 9th. In Moscow, it is celebrated with an extravagant military parade and a speech by President Vladimir Putin.
"Now May 8 is more important," Valentina Torghunshko, from Borodianka, told CNN. "May 9 for me is Russia's day now. It used to be Victory Day but everything has changed now. The Russians want us on our knees."
"When the building was shelled, I was in the bunker," the 68-year-old added, describing the day Russian forces struck her home. "Everything I had is destroyed. I was able to save my cat after. She was without food or water but she is alive."
This year, there are fears the Russian leader will use his Victory Day parade speech to formally declare war on Ukraine. Until now, the Kremlin has euphemistically referred to their invasion as a "special military operation."
That could bring yet more destruction for many in Ukraine's east, and around the country. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has urged citizens to stay inside from Sunday into Monday, and Western officials have warned the Russian invasion may be ramped up.
Vladim Bozhko, a farmer from the village of Andriivka, said his house was occupied by Russians, then destroyed in shelling as he and his wife hid in the cellar.
His son was fighting in Ukraine's military and was killed in April near Hostomel, he told CNN.
"I feel nothing now," he said, reflecting on the significance of May 9.
"It used to be about celebrating the victory of our grandparents. This year there is nothing to celebrate."
"I will always remember what my grandparents did in World War II," he added. "But with what the Russians have done to my son, to my house, I will not celebrate Victory Day."
"To the Russians: Don't bring your sons here," he warned. "We have nothing left to lose anymore. We will fight you."
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Both the Russian and Ukrainian militaries have claimed successes in what appears to be ongoing combat in the Black Sea, and especially over Russian-occupied Snake Island.
Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa region military administration, said Sunday that a Russian helicopter on the island had been struck and destroyed Saturday night. The military released a drone video purportedly showing the strike.
He also said a small landing boat with a capacity of about 80-100 personnel had been eliminated, as well as two Raptor-class patrol boats.
Bratchuk said that, according to preliminary information, about 40 Russian soldiers had been killed.
A satellite image from Sunday morning showed at least one column of smoke rising from the island.
The Russian Ministry of Defense Sunday gave a very different version of events.
Major General Igor Konashenkov said that, during Saturday night, two more Ukrainian Su-24 bombers and one Mi-24 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force were destroyed by Russian air defense systems over the island.
Both sides also reported attacks near the port of Odesa. The Russians said they had taken down a Bayraktar-TB2 combat drone near Odesa, while the Ukrainian military said it had intercepted two cruise missiles launched by Russian aircraft.
Bratchuk said that altogether 10 Russian cruise missiles had been fired at the Odesa region on Saturday. The runway at the main airport had been hit again. A residential district had also been hit.
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


A senior official in the Luhansk region has said that the chances of finding anyone still alive inside the school that was sheltering around 90 people when it was bombed by a Russian aircraft on Saturday afternoon are "very small."
Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said the school building was completely destroyed.
"The explosion happened inside the building. Rescuers [are] dismantling the debris as quickly as possible. The chances of finding [anyone still] alive are very small. There were 90 people inside the school building; 27 survived, 60 people most likely died."
The bodies of two people were found in the debris, Hayday said in a Telegram post Sunday.
A Russian aircraft dropped a bomb on the school in the village of Bilohorivka, which is about seven miles from the frontlines, according to Hayday.
The strike hit at around 4:37 p.m. local time on Saturday, causing fires to break out that took almost four hours to extinguish, he said.
Hayday added that heavy fighting overnight had disrupted the rescue operation.
He said fighting had continued into Sunday on several fronts in Luhansk -- including Bilohorivka, Voyevodivka, and Rubizhne. He also said there was an extremely difficult situation around Hirske.
Near Popasna, Russian artillery hit the house where 11 people were hiding in the basement, he said. Rescuers were dismantling the debris.
Hayday said Ukrainian troops had withdrawn a "little way" from Popasna. "Since the city was destroyed, our troops retreated to more fortified positions."

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Russian forces have made minor advances on one front near the city of Izium, according to the Ukrainian military, but are also on the defensive near Kharkiv as a Ukrainian counter-attack continues.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said Sunday the Russians had captured the northern outskirts of the village of Shandryholove as they try to push south from the Izium area into the Donetsk region.
The enemy concentrated its main efforts on "preparations for the continuation of the offensive" in the area.
Along other front lines there were few changes, the General Staff said, with the Russians using artillery against Ukrainian defenses.
In the Kharkiv area, the General Staff said that the Russians were concentrating on "preventing the further advance of our troops towards the state border of Ukraine to the north and northeast of Kharkiv."
To that end they were shelling villages recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces -- such as Prudyanka and Slatine -- and trying to strengthen their defensive positions.
In the south-west of Ukraine, the armed forces said "the situation remains tense."
They claimed that "armed formations" in the pro-Russian area of Transnistria in Moldova, as well as Russian troops there, are in full combat readiness. Transnistria, a breakaway territory within Moldova, has housed Russian troops for decades.
The General Staff confirmed clashes on Snake Island, a small island off the Romanian and Ukrainian coastline. It said that, during Saturday, one Russian Mi-28H helicopter as well as a number of drones had been destroyed by anti-aircraft missiles. The military's Operational Command (South) later published drone video purporting to show a Russian helicopter on Snake Island being destroyed.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says his government is now preparing for the second stage of the evacuation mission from Azovstal, focusing on "the wounded and medics."
"Of course, if everyone fulfills the agreements. Of course, if there are no lies," Zelensky said during his evening message. "Of course, we are also working to evacuate our military. All heroes who defend Mariupol. This is extremely difficult but it is important."
Hinting Russia is to blame for holding up the evacuation of the remaining soldiers trapped in Mariupol, Zelensky said "everyone understands the root cause of this complication," but he added the Ukrainian people will not lose hope.
"We do not stop. Every day we are looking for a diplomatic option that can work out," Zelensky said.
The President also thanked the International Red Cross and the United Nations for helping to carry out the first phase of the Azovstal evacuation, and said the government would try to establish humanitarian corridors for all residents of Mariupol and surrounding settlements on Sunday.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: fark Putin and his stupid farking suicidal jihad.

I hope his fat fark neck chokes on his morning farking tea.

farking coont.


You paid for five f*cks but not a sixth for a decent c*nt?

/keeding
//cursing and humor both help
///
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
scontent-bos3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
fasahd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: fark Putin and his stupid farking suicidal jihad.

I hope his fat fark neck chokes on his morning farking tea.

farking coont.


If the swear jar is for enunciating your point, this is the best use I've seen
 
Sass-O-Rev [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My Very Good Lad, Nefarian, who crossed the Rainbow Bridge two months ago, at age 17.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Currently don't have pets due to allergies in the family, but here's a picture of Taz from a long time ago.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hostamel airport. Corpses discussed but not visible. Interesting bit from Latvian Minister of the Interior towards the end. Sounds like Latvia is itching to be all in.
Interesting Finds in Hostomel
Youtube ZEYSaC6avOM
 
Trevt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In the UK there is now Ukrainian beer sold to benefit the Ukrainians!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Right now available in Morrisons supermarkets, but it's an InBev beer so it will turn up everywhere.
Not exactly craft ale, but still a good enough lager.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wonder if taking Azovstal mostly intact is still high on russia's list of priorities. It's a little more palatable to level it now with no civilians in danger.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Croatian prime minister, foreign minister visit Kyiv. Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic arrived in Kyiv on May 8 to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Ukraine's Parliamentary Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, European Pravda reported.

Bundestag president visits Kyiv on Victory Day. Barbel Bas arrived in Kyiv on May 8 to commemorate the victims of World War II and meet with Ukrainian officials. Bas has already met with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Institute for the Study of War: Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv Oblast will likely advance to Russian border in coming days or weeks. According to a recent report by the U.S. think tank, the Ukrainian counteroffensive northeast of Kharkiv is making significant progress.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Zelensky gives Victory Day address. Decades after World War II, "evil has returned" to Ukraine, he said, "under different slogans, but with the same purpose." "We did not last even a century. Our 'never again' was enough for 77 years."

Newsweek: Russia spending an estimated $900 million a day on war in Ukraine. According to Sean Spoonts, chief editor of SOFREP, a military news outlet, Russia has to pay the soldiers fighting in Ukraine, provide them with rockets and repair lost or damaged military equipment.

General Staff: Ukraine liberated village in Kharkiv Oblast. The liberation of the village of Tsyrkuny is the latest move in Ukraine's ongoing offensive in the vicinity of Kharkiv, Ukraine's General Staff said

Russian Duma speaker accuses US of being directly involved in fighting against Russia in Ukraine. Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of parliament, the Duma, accused the U.S. of direct involvement in military action against Russia. "Washington is essentially coordinating and developing military operations, directly participating in military actions against (Russia)," he said. The U.S. and other Western allies have supplied Ukraine with heavy weapons but repeatedly said they won't take part in fighting.

The famous dog #Patron, who daily saves #Ukraine from the "gifts of the #Russian world", fell asleep at a briefing with journalists. It seems that we will not see anything nicer than this.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


#Roscosmos Director Dmitry #Rogozin in 2013: "In case of war, the U.S. is capable of destroying 80-90% of #Russia's nuclear strategic potential in the first hours of confrontation".
Rogozin in 2022: "In a nuclear war, #NATO countries would be destroyed by us in half an hour".
c.tenor.comView Full Size


How #VictoryDay is celebrated in a kindergarten in #Astrakhan, #Russia.
https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1523173872807256064
VHTS Comment: Click it, you won't be disappointed. Except in humanity.

The total export from #China to Russian Federation has decreased by 27 percent since the beginning of Russia's war against #Ukraine. A number of major Chinese tech companies including Lenovo and Xiaomi, are quietly winding down their business in #Russia.

Ukraine: Ukrainian forces foiled and destroyed a Russian bridging attempt in Luhansk oblast. Damaging/capturing three PP-2005 floating bridges, IMR-2 combat engineering vehicle, a PTS-3 tracked amphibious transport vehicle, TMM-3 bridge layer and a BMP-2M
 
IvanTheSilent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

peterquince: IvanTheSilent: peterquince: durbnpoisn: Bombed a school and killed dozens.  Huh.

I wonder at what point the war crimes will reach a point that someone from the outside will intervene.

It looks like the answer to that question is, "as long as no chemical or nuclear weapons were used, never."

Are you kidding? The entire world is intervening.

I'm pretty sure the intended meaning was "directly."

Direct sanctions. Direct gifts of munitions. Direct intelligence information. Direct training. Direct investigation and evidence-prep for war-crime trials. Direct diplomacy. All of that is happening.

The intended meaning was "direct explosions", which, while momentarily exciting to watch, would be foolish for a variety of reasons.


Fair enough, and agreed.  That said, I wouldn't be surprised if the many and varied fires "spontaneously" erupting at strategically important buildings and locations in the Russian Federation aren't covert actions (whether by Ukrainian Spetsnaz forces, western forces, or a quiet resistance movement.)

Counter point, and joking 'conspiracy' theory I've posted elsewhere on the internet:  These fires aren't outside actions, but are being set by local fire departments to get Putin to increase their annual funding.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
russia on fire.  Again.

ТРУХАEnglish
@TpyxaNews
·
10m
Local media report that something is blazing at the construction site of an aviation technical school.

Another view
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Russia is on fire again
Fire in the center of Perm, now.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

peterquince: IvanTheSilent: peterquince: durbnpoisn: Bombed a school and killed dozens.  Huh.

I wonder at what point the war crimes will reach a point that someone from the outside will intervene.

It looks like the answer to that question is, "as long as no chemical or nuclear weapons were used, never."

Are you kidding? The entire world is intervening.

I'm pretty sure the intended meaning was "directly."

Direct sanctions. Direct gifts of munitions. Direct intelligence information. Direct training. Direct investigation and evidence-prep for war-crime trials. Direct diplomacy. All of that is happening.

The intended meaning was "direct explosions", which, while momentarily exciting to watch, would be foolish for a variety of reasons.


Yes.  I was implying direct military action.  But at the same time, I understand completely why that isn't happening.

In short, a few million people are dead or displaced in Ukraine right now.  If there was a direct attack from someone outside, that number would increase by 100 fold overnight.  "You want WWIII?  Because that's how you get WWIII." So I get it.

Still...  It would be nice if Putin were to wake up with his head missing from his body.  That would be just great.  It would put an end to all this suffering, and the rest of the world could get back to being, you know, normal.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Since we're doing pets now.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Clearly Canadian: fark Putin and his stupid farking suicidal jihad.

I hope his fat fark neck chokes on his morning farking tea.

farking coont.

You paid for five f*cks but not a sixth for a decent c*nt?

/keeding
//cursing and humor both help
///


Do the coonts cost more than the farks, or are they the same?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Trevt: In the UK there is now Ukrainian beer sold to benefit the Ukrainians![Fark user image 850x444]
Right now available in Morrisons supermarkets, but it's an InBev beer so it will turn up everywhere.
Not exactly craft ale, but still a good enough lager.


I prefer lager, so this is relevant to my interests. US folks, has anyone seen it here yet? This is a fundraiser that I can surely get behind!
 
Wessoman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here are my freedom fighters Zozo and Gaius:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Trevt: In the UK there is now Ukrainian beer sold to benefit the Ukrainians![Fark user image 850x444]
Right now available in Morrisons supermarkets, but it's an InBev beer so it will turn up everywhere.
Not exactly craft ale, but still a good enough lager.

I prefer lager, so this is relevant to my interests. US folks, has anyone seen it here yet? This is a fundraiser that I can surely get behind!


SSgt. Griggs: It's just TOO hot, man... but room temperature? Please. A beer should be ICE COLD.
Captain Price: A lager maybe. Or a glass of water like you drink. But a pint of stout?
SSgt. Griggs: I'm gonna have to school ya both when we get back stateside.
Gaz: Yeah, well, either way we're stopping by London first. And I'm buying.
SSgt. Griggs: At least the world didn't end. Hit it.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When in Rome:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaiderFanMikeP
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fibonacci says Hi!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IvanTheSilent: peterquince: IvanTheSilent: peterquince: durbnpoisn: Bombed a school and killed dozens.  Huh.

I wonder at what point the war crimes will reach a point that someone from the outside will intervene.

It looks like the answer to that question is, "as long as no chemical or nuclear weapons were used, never."

Are you kidding? The entire world is intervening.

I'm pretty sure the intended meaning was "directly."

Direct sanctions. Direct gifts of munitions. Direct intelligence information. Direct training. Direct investigation and evidence-prep for war-crime trials. Direct diplomacy. All of that is happening.

The intended meaning was "direct explosions", which, while momentarily exciting to watch, would be foolish for a variety of reasons.

Fair enough, and agreed.  That said, I wouldn't be surprised if the many and varied fires "spontaneously" erupting at strategically important buildings and locations in the Russian Federation aren't covert actions (whether by Ukrainian Spetsnaz forces, western forces, or a quiet resistance movement.)

Counter point, and joking 'conspiracy' theory I've posted elsewhere on the internet:  These fires aren't outside actions, but are being set by local fire departments to get Putin to increase their annual funding.


I'm certainly not claiming that this is why, but it's possible that at least some fires at sites of manufacturing are due to attempting to meet higher demand for production output.  Try to squeeze more out of a chemical factory or an oil refinery and see the plant cut corners to try to meet the expectations.  This could be further exacerbated if certain materials or ingredients used to make processes safer are unavailable due to sanctions.

Again not saying that this is specifically what's going on, but given the delayed timing of fires far from the war and when war shortages have been previously discussed it seems plausible.
 
