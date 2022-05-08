 Skip to content
(Whiskey Riff)   Bison buffaloed   (whiskeyriff.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a male will do to get laid, part 8,367,654,783,125.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My sphincter would be clenching just watching that from the car.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not pet the murder floof.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got CTE from seeing that.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least this is a good reason to stop traffic in the park. Usually it's some tourist who sees one Buffalo from 1000ft away and MUST stop for a pic, followed by 50 other tourists who need to see why the first one stopped. This is at least in the road.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did the father buffalo say to his son before he went off to college? Bison.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You're a tourist, not an expert or even a good photographer."

Said the article regarding a tourist video where the photographer managed to target an aggressive bison in the middle of a herd and stay with the action, all while shooting in landscape mode. I'll call that pretty good.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
keep my wife's name out of your mouth, bison edition
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have seen what happens when a Bison meets a semi.. it's like someone took a paint roller to the road. I had to call a friend and ask why the road was red.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: My sphincter would be clenching just watching that from the car.


Me too...if it were *my* car.

If it was a rental? Not my problem.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo.


Glad to see this is immediately covered.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: At least this is a good reason to stop traffic in the park. Usually it's some tourist who sees one Buffalo from 1000ft away and MUST stop for a pic, followed by 50 other tourists who need to see why the first one stopped. This is at least in the road.


I wish I'd seen something half as cool as this during my two stints in Yellowstone this past Summer.

And yeah, the rubber-necking and resulting traffic jam caused by some tourist stopping to look at yet another farking buffalo is annoying, especially on the stretch between Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and Bridge Bay
 
kb7rky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They'll stomp a fucking mudhole in you before you know what hit you.

this just proves how fast they can really move.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It was the best day of that tourist's life...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What did the father buffalo say to his son before he went off to college? Bison.


I thought it was "The longest grammatically correct sentence in our language using a single word is humans humans humans humans humans humans humans."
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ less than a minute ago  
God damnit
 
