Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was buying a case of beer at 10 AM on a weekday and a guy and his wife and three kids walked by and he sneered at me.

"Day drinking at 10 AM, shame."

I looked that mofo dead in the eyes and said, "yeah I can do that because I don't have a wife or three kids."

/It wasn't for immediate consumption
//I like to get my shopping done early
///happy Sunday
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An older gentleman asked me why I was wearing a shirt with my picture on it. The shirt in question:
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two sons, six years apart. Which meant one in the shopping cart and the other one spinning him around like some sort of supermarket banshee, and me desperate to stop screaming "No!" in every aisle.

Then, inspiration struck - in the form of the supermarket's PA system playing Muzak.

"Do you hear that music?" I asked.

They both nodded.

"Well," I informed them, "I know every word to every song they play.

"And if you don't behave, I'm going to sing and dance in every aisle until you do."

Their eyes widened with horror, they straightened right up, and it became the best shopping trip ever.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tripping balls on mushrooms, went to buy some milk and cereal because that's what our brain craved at the time.  Standing in the cereal aisle and just remember how colorful those shelves were. (Ended up buying Lucky Charms)
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I nearly lost it entirely that one time an instrumental version of meat is murder played on the muzak system.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nick Rivers - Are You Lonesome Tonight
Youtube umEB3KG9Ydw
 
johndalek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
too many memories---we used to go shopping at the same store all the time--michael's in elk grove village--a smaller private grocery store not to be confused with the arts and craps store.  ive been buying something and the cashier said my wife had already been in and bought a ton of the stuff.  once another time she had called and as i am checking out, they said she called, and get some milk also.

but the best was that if the muzak was right and we were not in a super hurry, would start dancing in the aisle.

geez, not only do i miss that store, i miss my wife.  happy mothers day, Bobbi---somewhere in heaven.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one time, at the supermarket, this "song" was playing - on a loop. Couldn't get outta there fast enough.

Supermarket Song by Peter Weatherall
Youtube cNpBYtcILv0
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: An older gentleman asked me why I was wearing a shirt with my picture on it. The shirt in question:
[media-amazon.com image 679x518]


I can see it, but come on. Jerry isn't even wearing a hat.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: I was buying a case of beer at 10 AM on a weekday and a guy and his wife and three kids walked by and he sneered at me.

"Day drinking at 10 AM, shame."

I looked that mofo dead in the eyes and said, "yeah I can do that because I don't have a wife or three kids."

/It wasn't for immediate consumption
//I like to get my shopping done early
///happy Sunday


Apparently this genius consumes all his groceries the second he leaves the store, because that's what he was assuming would happen to the beer.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: I nearly lost it entirely that one time an instrumental version of meat is murder played on the muzak system.


I was walking with the new wife back in the day, and we heard "Enjoy the Silence" in muzak form.  "Hey, they're muzak'ing cool music!"  Then the horror struck that we were now the marketing target age group for groceries.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once, a cashier look at the food I was purchasing and said, "You need to get a woman in your life."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: gilatrout: I nearly lost it entirely that one time an instrumental version of meat is murder played on the muzak system.

I was walking with the new wife back in the day, and we heard "Enjoy the Silence" in muzak form.  "Hey, they're muzak'ing cool music!"  Then the horror struck that we were now the marketing target age group for groceries.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The SO and I were at the Albertsons in Lafayette, LA doing some shopping not long after we had moved down there.
A guy who was somewhere in his late 70s walked up to us, and in an overly loud voice asked "Where are the weiners?"
We both looked around then pointed to the case right next to us.
Somehow we kept straight faces until we walked around to the next aisle.
To this day one of us will randomly say "Where are the weiners?"
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most obscure song I've ever heard played on a supermarket's muzak system is XTC's "King For a Day".
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in the bread section one time and there was this beautiful tall brunette that farted. I looked over and asked "Was that you?" She quickly replied that it wasn't and she almost seemed insulted that I would ask. The stink grew and she continued to deny her flatulence but it was evident. I tried to get rid of the stench by waving 2 loafs of ciabatta bread around in the air. She proceeded to storm off in an angry manner.

She was beautiful, even if she is a liar and farts like a Clydesdale.

I posted several times in the missed connection section of Craigslist but I never saw her again.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and one time not long ago, I bought some ginger beer, and the checkout girl didn't realize that ginger beer is a non-alcoholic beverage, and called an older employee over to scan it.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm at Walmart (yeah I know) late evening around Christmas time. In the checkout lane and this older lady walks up to me. Leans forward and says really loud "Jesus!". And then stares at me for a bit.  I was expecting her to follow up with 'loves you. ' or 'is the reason for the season'. But nothing. Just stares at me.
So I say "...okay..." wanting herb to finish her thought.  Well she comes unglued. "Don't speak that word!" "What word?" "The word you just spoke!" "Okay, I don't-" "DON'T SPEAK THAT WORD! THE 'O' WORD! That was the word of the adulterous! The heathens! The ones who killed Christ! THEY used that word."
I looked at her for a second and say "Well I'm sure they also said 'hello', 'road', and 'banana' as well.  Can I speak *those* wohello,,
Well she huffy and walks off. I quickly finish checking out so I can follow her for a bit and watch the fun.  She goes up to this big black guy and starts Jesusing him. He looks at me like WTF? I say "No idea dude, I got nothing to do with this. I'm just following her for the entertainment"

Eventually she was asked to leave and was escorted out, damning everyone to hell along the way.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: I was buying a case of beer at 10 AM on a weekday and a guy and his wife and three kids walked by and he sneered at me.

"Day drinking at 10 AM, shame."

I looked that mofo dead in the eyes and said, "yeah I can do that because I don't have a wife or three kids."

/It wasn't for immediate consumption
//I like to get my shopping done early
///happy Sunday


Who the fark assumes that someone buying beer at a grocery store is going to drink as soon as they get home? The only time I assume an alcohol purchase is for immediate consumption is after 10 PM.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2013 I'm about 27 years old and in Food Lion, at the back of the store, strolling down the back area that connects all the aisles. I'm facing forward and minding my own business, when BAM,  a kid runs out of one of the aisles, runs smack into the side of my cart, and falls down.

His mom comes out of the aisle, furious. Oh shiat, I think. This woman's going to tear me a new one for something her child did.

Nope, she gives a stern lecture to her kid about running in the store and watching where he's going and actually apologizes to me. What a relief! Good parenting still exists!
 
Shatners Agent [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: The most obscure song I've ever heard played on a supermarket's muzak system is XTC's "King For a Day".


funky....  mine was Blue Jean by Bowie. Astonishingly bad.

Only CSB thing was I was pursued (& captured) by the hottest preggo I've ever seen. Three weeks before I got hitched.

That's why I shop where the beautiful ppl go.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While waiting in line at the supermarket checkout, I was watching a mom and her kid at the front of the line. The brat was pitching a fit because he wanted some candy and mom was pretending to ignore him. Things escalated and the kid's whining got louder and louder, drawing stares from everyone around. I could understand if the kid was 3, but this one was about 7 or 8.

Mom still acting as if nothing is happening.

Finally, the 80-something guy right behind her shouted out, "Hey lady! Why don't do us all a big favor and give that kid a harmonica?"

There was laughter all around, the kid suddenly stopped fussing, mom's face turned bright red, she paid for her groceries, and she couldn't wheel that cart out the door fast enough.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When our younger son was little, he loved, LOVED our local supermarket. When he was turning four, we asked him what he wanted to do for his birthday.

"I want to have my party at Price Chopper!".

We go speak to the store manager and ask if maybe we can use some of the space in the cafe there to do something. Not only did they say yes, but they went all in on the idea.

The day of the party, they rearranged a group of tables into one large table for our son and his friends to sit at with signs saying "reserved for ***". They gave him a hat and a name tag with his name on it. The bakery made a giant donut cake special for him. A couple of the cashiers even went to the dinky toy section and bought a couple of things to give him. Meanwhile, I'm loving every moment of this as all the food and drink that day was purchased at the store, so I'm getting shopper reward points for all this.

To this day (eight years ago), we're still known there as "that family that had the birthday party here".
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 1980s, I sometimes kept my friend's child overnight as a treat. One time, she went shopping with my boyfriend on the way to my apartment. She had known him years longer at that point, anyway. We all knew she was safe. She was six or seven years old.

[N.B.: All three of us are different races.]

So, picture the scene: J, a towering man of one color, and C, a small child of a different color, traipsing around the aisles in "The Night of the Living Safeway" (a Pitch article's actual headline about this store). It's around 10:30 by then on a Saturday night.

Suddenly, out of the blue, C turned to face J and decided to joke with him by singing out in her clear, little-girl voice, "Mister, why are you following me?" She thought it was hilarious. 

J nearly croaked where he stood. Luckily, no one had overheard her, and they had a sudden talk about appropriateness.

/ the poor man was as pale as a ghost when he told me the story after they got to my place
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: The most obscure song I've ever heard played on a supermarket's muzak system is XTC's "King For a Day".


Syd Barrett's "Here I Go"
 
LadySusan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Kitty2.0: I was buying a case of beer at 10 AM on a weekday and a guy and his wife and three kids walked by and he sneered at me.

"Day drinking at 10 AM, shame."

I looked that mofo dead in the eyes and said, "yeah I can do that because I don't have a wife or three kids."

/It wasn't for immediate consumption
//I like to get my shopping done early
///happy Sunday

Apparently this genius consumes all his groceries the second he leaves the store, because that's what he was assuming would happen to the beer.


Used to work graveyard shift and always felt dirty buying beer at 6 am on the way home to drink with the other graveyard shift friends.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was working third shift at the time.

Got off work at 8.5 AM local time for my weekend that started on Tuesday morning.

I was still hopped up on Mountain Dew and coffee on my commute home when the caffeine really started to kick in.

I needed groceries so I diverted to the supermarket.

By the time I got there, the morning wives had expelled their children from the house to the school, their husbands to their mistresses and saved the box wine for the afternoon soap operas.

Imagine if you will, dear Penthouse readers:
a guy in a supermarket
grocery shopping
in the morning
on a weekday
with two days off.

You cannot imagine how few check out lines were open, expired coupon cutters and check kiting writers gumming up the works. And stink eyes rendered upon me for not being at work courting a mistress or hitting on them.

But it worked out well as I had fun putting one foot on the shopping cart and skateboarded in and around the store.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Does Wal-Mart count as a supermarket?  I was standing in the checkout line at the Glen Falls, NY WM last October while on a hiking trip, and two MAGA hags were venting about Gawd and about the tyranny of Covid masks.  One turned to me apropos of nothing and said, "Repent of your fornication and prepare for the Apocalypse!"

Now, I don't look like Bob Hoskins but I don't look like a young John Stamos either, so while I just gave her a dismissive smirk, I was thinking, "Biatch, for a bit more fornication in my life I would kick-start the Apocalypse like it was a Zundapp 750."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I met my old lover in the grocery store
It was snowing Christmas eve.
Stole behind her in the frozen foods
and I touched her on the sleeve
She didn't recognize my face at first
but her eyes grew open wide.
She went to mace me and she screamed a curse
Then security got involved

Going to Fort Knox from Indiana.  It was 5:45 and I was waiting for 6 am with two cases of Bud Light.  Don't judge.  It was for the guy I knew who was already at Fort Knox.  Fort Knox is in a dry county in Kentucky and the PX/Class 6 didn't open until 10 am back then.

Heard all the comments.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Got in line at the single open cashier (it was 6:30 am) and the cashier was wearing a mask... down around her neck. I'm a big mask booster. She saw me and put the mask up over her mouth, but not her nose. When I got up to her, here was the conversation.
Me: Good morning!
Her: Good morning!
Me: Could you please cover your nose too?
Her: Store policy now says we don't even have to wear a mask!
Me: As a common courtesy for your customers?
Her: NO!
Me: Wow.

But a few seconds later (after reflection, I guess), she covered her nose.

Clearest case of Oppositional Defiant Disorder I've ever seen.

Now to be fair, this is a stupid, stupid woman. I've shopped there for twelve years, now, and she's been there, as a stocker and cashier, doing the same jobs for that entire time. She won't be anything else. She is useless for finding anything in the store, and her favorite phrase is "I don't know." ODD goes with the territory, I guess.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Pants full of macaroni!!: The most obscure song I've ever heard played on a supermarket's muzak system is XTC's "King For a Day".

Syd Barrett's "Here I Go"


Friday I'm in love.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is my mother's story, not mine(although I was a participant).

When my brother and I were both still young enough that we were both hauled around inside the cart at the store, mom says she was in a grocery store one day and we were both being little demons to each other. She finally had her fill of the shenanigans and slapped both of us and told us to STFU. Just then a woman came up to her and said that she shouldn't hit children. Mom looks at this woman and says "well, if you can do a better job, HERE!". She shoves the cart that contained my brother and I right at her then turns and walks out of the store.

She says she went outside to calm down and had a smoke. After the smoke she goes back in to find all 3 of us still in the exact same spot. All of us with scared/confused looking faces. Without saying a word to any of us, she takes control of the cart and walked away to finish shopping.

She claims not a word was said about it from the strange woman. Also it seems the fear of just being given away to a stranger made us just sit in the cart without so much as a peep for the rest of the shopping trip.

Not really sure if it's a true story, but it's kind of funny looking back from today. I'm pretty sure if something like that happened in basically the past 30 years it would mean prison time for Mom. She wasn't the lying type. Brutal honesty was sort of her thing. I just assume it's true.
 
benelane
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I once saw a woman drop thong and pee out of a sundress in the corner of an older supermarket. All I could think was she was splashing all over her feet. I was around 12, and I got a boner.

/not into watersports
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was shopping from a list, and for whatever reason the wife wanted me to buy a new toy for the cat. There wasn't a great selection of those, but I chose this feather covered stick thing that at first glance did look a little kinky. As I was checking out, the middle-aged cashier lady started to scan the toy, looked at me, then looked at the toy again.

"It's for my cat", I explained. She examined it again, looked once more at me and replied "Well, that's a shame."
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was participating in one of those youth football things where the women dress up in pads and helmets and the guys put on cheerleading costumes. Now, I'm 300 pounds at that point, 6 feet tall and had a bushy goatee and a three day shadow. But it's all in good fun, and the kids always laugh at G in a way too small cheerleader costume.

On the way to the game, I need to drop by the grocery store. I'm there looking through the produce when my cheese heavy diet caught up with me. I let rip a nasty one.

I look up and this guy is staring at me.

"Was that you?" he asked

I replied "No" sarcastically, but he didn't get it. He started going on about how it WAS me and started waving a couple of loaves of bread around. Ciabatta I think.

Then it hits me. This guy is hitting on me.

I dropped another air biscuit to cover my tracks, and headed out of the store
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Tripping balls on mushrooms, went to buy some milk and cereal because that's what our brain craved at the time.  Standing in the cereal aisle and just remember how colorful those shelves were. (Ended up buying Lucky Charms)


"Yes " vote for Lucky Charms
 
jimjays
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm 18, working at the psych. hosp., had a patient that didn't know when she needed the bathroom or how to use it--subsequently developed routine infections and such. (It was really sad; she'd walk the halls crying: "It hurts, it hurts." You'd hear her anytime you went to her floor.) The nurses sent me to the nearest chain drugstore for a specific douche with note in hand. I don't see it amongst the others. I wander the aisles and wander the aisles, go next door to the supermarket where I don't find it, come back to the drug store and wander the aisles some more. Finally go back to the pharmacists and ask them. They'd been watching me wander the feminine hygiene aisle and giggling, now their eyes widen, and they get concerned: "We can't sell you that; it's usually only used in hospitals and there are risks involved." I tell them that I'm from a hospital and they sent me for it. They don't believe me. I show them my note and have them call and talk to the DON that was involved in sending me. They talk, with the pharmacist watching me and giggling while they talk. The hosp. did need that specific douche and the pharmacy sold it to me, but the reason I was chosen for the errand was something of an initiation prank. I sometimes later used that pharmacy for my own needs and an occasional hosp. errand. They always remembered me.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And this one time at the grocery I stuck a (use your imagination) in my pussy.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I was in the bread section one time and there was this beautiful tall brunette that farted. I looked over and asked "Was that you?" She quickly replied that it wasn't and she almost seemed insulted that I would ask. The stink grew and she continued to deny her flatulence but it was evident. I tried to get rid of the stench by waving 2 loafs of ciabatta bread around in the air. She proceeded to storm off in an angry manner.

She was beautiful, even if she is a liar and farts like a Clydesdale.

I posted several times in the missed connection section of Craigslist but I never saw her again.


how many Farkers showed that Clist ad to their SO like "see? i'm not the only one!"
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Flab: WickerNipple: Pants full of macaroni!!: The most obscure song I've ever heard played on a supermarket's muzak system is XTC's "King For a Day".

Syd Barrett's "Here I Go"

Friday I'm in love.


Traffic - "Can't Find My Way Home"
Not that obscure of a song, but it was during my college years and suited my stoned ass wandering around trying to remember what I needed to get.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I was participating in one of those youth football things where the women dress up in pads and helmets and the guys put on cheerleading costumes. Now, I'm 300 pounds at that point, 6 feet tall and had a bushy goatee and a three day shadow. But it's all in good fun, and the kids always laugh at G in a way too small cheerleader costume.

On the way to the game, I need to drop by the grocery store. I'm there looking through the produce when my cheese heavy diet caught up with me. I let rip a nasty one.

I look up and this guy is staring at me.

"Was that you?" he asked

I replied "No" sarcastically, but he didn't get it. He started going on about how it WAS me and started waving a couple of loaves of bread around. Ciabatta I think.

Then it hits me. This guy is hitting on me.

I dropped another air biscuit to cover my tracks, and headed out of the store


And much laughter was just heard by my cat. Thank you.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LadySusan: Fireproof: Kitty2.0: I was buying a case of beer at 10 AM on a weekday and a guy and his wife and three kids walked by and he sneered at me.

"Day drinking at 10 AM, shame."

I looked that mofo dead in the eyes and said, "yeah I can do that because I don't have a wife or three kids."

/It wasn't for immediate consumption
//I like to get my shopping done early
///happy Sunday

Apparently this genius consumes all his groceries the second he leaves the store, because that's what he was assuming would happen to the beer.

Used to work graveyard shift and always felt dirty buying beer at 6 am on the way home to drink with the other graveyard shift friends.


That's not "dirty". That's intestinal fortitude.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I worked at a grocery store through high school and a bit of college; we had a customer who might be described as a female version of Andre the Giant, and she would often wear a sweater that wasn't a very tight weave, and with no bra underneath.  Invariably, one prominent nip would be observed poking through the fabric, like the stump of felled tree among some smaller ground cover.  Very uncomfortable for the unfortunate cashiers waiting for her to write out the check.
 
DVD
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Kitty2.0: I was buying a case of beer at 10 AM on a weekday and a guy and his wife and three kids walked by and he sneered at me.

"Day drinking at 10 AM, shame."

I looked that mofo dead in the eyes and said, "yeah I can do that because I don't have a wife or three kids."

/It wasn't for immediate consumption
//I like to get my shopping done early
///happy Sunday

Who the fark assumes that someone buying beer at a grocery store is going to drink as soon as they get home? The only time I assume an alcohol purchase is for immediate consumption is after 10 PM.


________________________________

Perhaps he thought he was with a Fark admin?
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When I was 19 I went to my neighborhood store and there was an old man laying by the entrance.  I talked to him for a moment and he told me he did not want to die alone and this was the store where he bought his food. The management wanted him gone and called the cops on him after asking him to leave several times. The cops came and dragged the old man off to die elsewhere. This happened at a Kroger owned chain store.
Schity cops and schity store.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Every time I go grocery shopping...doesn't matter where I go, I always bump into someone I know, or have known, work, or work with, or am related to.

Albertson's? I know nearly every cashier and/or courtesy clerk.

Costco? My nephew works in the meat department.

Walmart? A few former co-workers there.

Even if I go out of town (Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Walla Walla, WA, Seattle, etc.), it's the same story...I always manage to see someone I know in whatever store I happen to stop at.

It's not a bad thing...I just end up staying in the store longer than I had initially planned on ;)
 
hoodiowithtudio [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ruudbob: When I was 19 I went to my neighborhood store and there was an old man laying by the entrance.  I talked to him for a moment and he told me he did not want to die alone and this was the store where he bought his food. The management wanted him gone and called the cops on him after asking him to leave several times. The cops came and dragged the old man off to die elsewhere. This happened at a Kroger owned chain store.
Schity cops and schity store.


Reminds me of that episode of king of the hill where that lady wants to die in hanks home.
 
