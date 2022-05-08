 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Brand Eating)   Food chains offer Mother's Day deals, just in case you can't cook and need to please Mom with your discerning taste and thriftiness at the 7-11, Applebee's, Del Taco, or Wienerschnitzel   (brandeating.com) divider line
16
    More: Facepalm, 1967, 1986, 1945, 1970, 1973, 1977, 1972, 1981  
•       •       •

306 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 08 May 2022 at 7:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"free" sugar chicken? sign me up!
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are some laughably bad "deals" designed to hook you.

The dollar menu is dead. You killed it.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon "Mother's Day" is going to mean forced birth day.

"the person that didn't want me and spent their life abusing me because Ted Cruz forced her to have her rape baby Day"

Doesn't quite have the same ring to it.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing mom wants is oral followed by leaving her alone.
 
Valter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: The only thing mom wants is oral followed by leaving her alone.


There's wrong and there's wrong and then there's this.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wienerschnitzel? Got slightly excited that there was a fast food chain somewhere that served Weiner schnitzel. Then I looked it up and got disappointed.

/East Coaster.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My mom will be thrilled to get a whole pizza from 7/11, but she'll be even more excited that I've learned to be thrifty and only spent $4 on it. And when the savings keep piling up from my new 7Rewards membership? She might even stop bugging me for rent.
 
Hankie Fest [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sure, Subby. Mock people who can't afford to take mom to a 4 or 5 star restaurant.
 
Hankie Fest [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

neongoats: Soon "Mother's Day" is going to mean forced birth day.

"the person that didn't want me and spent their life abusing me because Ted Cruz forced her to have her rape baby Day"

Doesn't quite have the same ring to it.


The important thing is that you found a way to wedge your outrage du jour into a thread about coupons.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: neongoats: Soon "Mother's Day" is going to mean forced birth day.

"the person that didn't want me and spent their life abusing me because Ted Cruz forced her to have her rape baby Day"

Doesn't quite have the same ring to it.

The important thing is that you found a way to wedge your outrage du jour into a thread about coupons.


Is there a reason we shouldn't be outraged about what's happening to women right now?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: neongoats: Soon "Mother's Day" is going to mean forced birth day.

"the person that didn't want me and spent their life abusing me because Ted Cruz forced her to have her rape baby Day"

Doesn't quite have the same ring to it.

The important thing is that you found a way to wedge your outrage du jour into a thread about coupons.


Yup. Suck it. Oh you don't like being forced into things? Weird that.
 
Valter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: neongoats: Soon "Mother's Day" is going to mean forced birth day.

"the person that didn't want me and spent their life abusing me because Ted Cruz forced her to have her rape baby Day"

Doesn't quite have the same ring to it.

The important thing is that you found a way to wedge your outrage du jour into a thread about coupons.


Oh trust me, brother. I can do that and more.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Subby's mom prefers a big bag of dicks

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Subby's mom prefers a big bag of dicks

[Fark user image 425x566]


I tried to search for this and I inadvertently found something else:

https://thoughtcatalog.com/lorenzo-jensen-iii/2016/11/the-taste-of-penis-24-people-try-to-describe-it/

Does this mesh with your experience?

Sadly I wouldn't know.
 
Uncle Bester
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How can I tell that subby is from the west coast?
And don't be dissin' on Del Taco...
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So my brother sends me this

Fark user imageView Full Size

and I'm like yeah exactly, he's alone. That's all I want on Father's Day.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.