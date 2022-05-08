 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Badger Badger Badger   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

246 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2022 at 7:05 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Poor lil fella. Doesn't seem aggressive at all. Just trotting along. Even brushed by the bulldog without a care.
Definitely has some health issue.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rabid Badger
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Beautiful Staffordshire in Staffordshire.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That is what happens when you fark with Toad Hall.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
render.fineartamerica.comView Full Size

/ puzzling behavior
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Its wild and extrovert behaviour is highly unusual for the normally timid species"

On the contrary....

badg·er
[ˈbajər]
VERB
badgering (present participle)
repeatedly ask (someone) to do something; pester:
"Tom had finally badgered her into going"
synonyms:
pester · harass · bother · plague · torment · hound · nag · chivvy · harry · keep on at · go on at · harp on at · keep after · importune · annoy · trouble · mither
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
MUSHROOM! MUSHROOM!
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's what happens after it got honey on itself.

Honey badger don't care.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: "Its wild and extrovert behaviour is highly unusual for the normally timid species"

On the contrary....

badg·er
[ˈbajər]
VERB
badgering (present participle)
repeatedly ask (someone) to do something; pester:
"Tom had finally badgered her into going"
synonyms:
pester · harass · bother · plague · torment · hound · nag · chivvy · harry · keep on at · go on at · harp on at · keep after · importune · annoy · trouble · mither


"don't give a fuq" strangely not listed

/ three points to Hufflepuff
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The UK is so boring that now even the wildlife is trying anything to have fun lol.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.